« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 292 293 294 295 296 [297]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)  (Read 1296285 times)

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11840 on: Today at 07:47:51 pm »
Quote from: JP-65 on Today at 03:44:26 pm
Dale Johnson in his weekly VAR review:
Van Dijk's reaction to decision is likely to lead to a Football Association charge, and possible extension to the mandatory one-game suspension.

We should then counter act this in public and ask why wasnt Trippier booked when it is a mandatory yellow to ask the ref to book a fellow player.

Remember when that prick Bennett sent Mascherano off at OT dont remember anyone else getting a red for it after .I mean it was fairly routine for Rooney to call several officials a c**t but he NEVER got a red for it
Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11841 on: Today at 07:48:47 pm »
I absolutely detest these refs man.

It is not often you find a group of people so arrogant, yet so shit at what they do.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11842 on: Today at 07:49:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:00:29 pm
Why is okay to scream at the ref to send someone off, but waving a card is a bookable offence and seen as a despicable act in this country? It's never made any sense.

Why is it English players can dive, cheat and swear at refs but foreign players cant ?

Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,866
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11843 on: Today at 08:12:59 pm »
Im glad Virgil is fired up. Bit of trench mentality will probably serve us well this season.

Im quite excited to see Gomez get a few games, so there may be a silver lining to Virgil being out for a game or two
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,031
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11844 on: Today at 08:15:00 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 07:04:12 pm
This all feels very reminiscent of the Mascherano "refs clamping down" which swiftly ended once we'd been punished.

Exactly they won't do it to anyone else
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,723
  • YNWA
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11845 on: Today at 08:15:00 pm »
Joyce saying theyre gonna try give him a four match ban.

I wonder how Bruno Fernandes will be treated all year.
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,031
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11846 on: Today at 08:18:37 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 08:15:00 pm
Joyce saying theyre gonna try give him a four match ban.

thats absurd  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,689
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11847 on: Today at 08:41:11 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 08:15:00 pm
Exactly they won't do it to anyone else

We play to different rules than everyone else. All these directives coming in because of the antics of teams like Newcastle last season, yet we're the ones getting punished for them.

So far this season we've had yellow cards for kicking the ball away (which we weren't even doing), time wasting and asking for a yellow card (as well as two very soft reds and yellows for soft fouls).

You'd think we were Leeds of 1970 but we haven't even put a bad tackle in over the 3 games.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11848 on: Today at 09:32:56 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 06:51:50 pm
Well, it seemed like he told the ref and the 4th to go fuck themselves so it's not that strange.
He told the 4th official don't touch him
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11849 on: Today at 09:49:27 pm »
Fuck me.

Has the new rule been talked about in here?

"in the past, players who are through on goal and are tackled by a defender who has none of his team-mates also there to cover are sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

However in 2023-24, only fouls that are deemed intentional will get an automatic red and infringements where players made a genuine attempt at playing the ball will get a yellow.

In other circumstances such as holding, pulling, pushing, or they had no possibility to play the ball - the player will be sent off.

The new laws from the FA also specify that a player must be cautioned if they handle the ball to interfere with or stop a promising attack.

They will also be cautioned in any other way that stops a promising attack, except for when the referee awards a penalty kick for an offence which was an attempt to play the ball.

Also in an attempt to allow the game to flow better with reduced stoppages, a higher threshold will be applied to contact between players, which is hoped to reduce the number of free kicks. 

However, as per the existing referee guidelines, any challenge deemed 'careless' will be deemed a foul, any which are "reckless" will receive a yellow card, and any player who 'endangers the safety' of an opponent will be sent off."

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12380649/Instant-yellow-cards-talking-ref-bookings-players-DONT-leave-dead-balls-injury-time-new-rules-referees-enforcing-Premier-League-season.html


He knew the rule. You can't convince me otherwise. He knew the rule and the ref did not. He should not have been sent off. Holy shit.  :no

No one is talking about this. I saw it on a Youtube comment and looked it up. what the fuck. My mind is blown. This could totally be appealed, but watch him still get suspended due to the dissent for telling the ref the truth.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:52:30 pm by OkieRedman »
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11850 on: Today at 10:22:51 pm »
Oh. I guess this only applies to DOGSO in the box? I could have sworn that had been a rule for a few years?
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,404
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11851 on: Today at 10:27:20 pm »
Really can't understand why so many are saying it was a definite red. Even if you accept it was a foul, it's still not a definite red because a) it's not a clear DOGSO and b) it's not a tackle that endangered the opponent
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11852 on: Today at 10:30:06 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:27:20 pm
Really can't understand why so many are saying it was a definite red. Even if you accept it was a foul, it's still not a definite red because a) it's not a clear DOGSO and b) it's not a tackle that endangered the opponent

I can see how the ref could think it is a DOGSO, but I highly doubt we get that rub of the green at Old Trafford.   ::)
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,404
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11853 on: Today at 10:34:52 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 10:30:06 pm
I can see how the ref could think it is a DOGSO, but I highly doubt we get that rub of the green at Old Trafford.   ::)
Maybe so, but that still doesn't make it a 'DEFINITE' red. It's still a judgement call by the referee and one that viewers are fine to disagree with.

I'm just surprised that a lot of people here are saying it was clear. I can't remember many, or any, DOGSO incidents that match this one in terms of relative positioning of attacker, defender, and other players.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Realgman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 497
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11854 on: Today at 10:36:06 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:49:27 pm
...
However in 2023-24, only fouls that are deemed intentional will get an automatic red and infringements where players made a genuine attempt at playing the ball will get a yellow.
....
They will also be cautioned in any other way that stops a promising attack, except for when the referee awards a penalty kick for an offence which was an attempt to play the ball.


However, as per the existing referee guidelines, any challenge deemed 'careless' will be deemed a foul, any which are "reckless" will receive a yellow card, and any player who 'endangers the safety' of an opponent will be sent off."

WOW,
so this means an appeal against the red should be upheld???

Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 292 293 294 295 296 [297]   Go Up
« previous next »
 