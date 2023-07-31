« previous next »
Virg and Trent - great choices
Black guy skipper. Black guy second in command. Superb.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July 31, 2023, 08:10:19 pm
Black guy skipper. Black guy second in command. Superb.

Now that you point it out..,,

Seriously I didnt give it a moments thought which shows you how things have moved on from when it would have been seen as a big deal.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 31, 2023, 08:12:08 pm
Now that you point it out..,,

Seriously I didnt give it a moments thought which shows you how things have moved on from when it would have been seen as a big deal.

Likewise
Perfect choices
Well deserved for two great lads and the two best in history in their positions.
The player, along with Alisson and Fabinho, that took use from also-rans to the best team in Europe. Yes, he's past his best (an ACL will do that to you), but he's easily earned a few years of wearing the armband before Trent takes over.
Just hope he resists when Saudi G inevitably come sniffing around next summer.
Do yeself a favour lad, learn from the last one - don't try and be Emily Pankhurst, Carla Lane or Billy Bragg, just play football, do well, twat mancs. Cheers.
Well deserved.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 31, 2023, 08:12:08 pm
Now that you point it out..,,

Seriously I didnt give it a moments thought which shows you how things have moved on from when it would have been seen as a big deal.

True. I'm not going to say "I don't see colour, I just see people" or whatever, because I certainly noticed how Glen Johnson was our only player of colour during the Suarez-Evra affair, and was quietly pleased to see us become more diverse under Rodgers and then Jurgen, but it's also true that I didn't notice,  until it was pointed out, that we now have an all-black leadership team... nor that we had an all-white one before, for that matter!
Always bet on black!
Virgil has confirmed the leadership group is also made up of Mo, Ali and Robbo.
As expected.
Lets hope he  can lead by example and get back to his  best. Tosser Prickford.
Virgil says "obviously" so many times in interviews 😂
Quote from: lamonti on August  1, 2023, 09:19:32 am
Virgil says "obviously" so many times in interviews 😂
Ha I was once told I did that on a mock job interview. Watch almost anyone interviewed these days and its you know X infinity
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 31, 2023, 08:12:08 pm
Now that you point it out..,,

Seriously I didnt give it a moments thought which shows you how things have moved on from when it would have been seen as a big deal.

Same here. Does show how much things have changed in our lifetimes.

The right choices too, few years we'll once again have a scouser captaining Liverpool.

Quote from: lamonti on August  1, 2023, 09:19:32 am
Virgil says "obviously" so many times in interviews 😂
It's a Dutch thing, Germans do it too. Some quirk in the language.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 31, 2023, 10:39:38 pm
Virgil has confirmed the leadership group is also made up of Mo, Ali and Robbo.

Aka the  Pre Saudi and chill group
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on August  1, 2023, 09:33:04 am
It's a Dutch thing, Germans do it too. Some quirk in the language.

I always thought the Dutch preferred For sure,which always appears to me a tad more sophisticated than Obviously, especially since the accent meant the shush sound really came through. Although Rafa liked For sure too and he lived nowhere near Holland - unless the phrase has deep roots and derives from the time the Spanish Bourbons had a stake in the Netherlands.

Obviously however is quintessentially English not Dutch. I remember Joe Gomez giving an interview where 98 of the 100 words he used were obviously. I saw it at the time as a brave attempt to get away from Steven Gerards of course.

Which all goes to show that all footballers, regardless of where they come from, live in an extremely predictable and stable world.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August  1, 2023, 02:16:23 pm
I always thought the Dutch preferred For sure,which always appears to me a tad more sophisticated than Obviously, especially since the accent meant the shush sound really came through. Although Rafa liked For sure too and he lived nowhere near Holland - unless the phrase has deep roots and derives from the time the Spanish Bourbons had a stake in the Netherlands.

Obviously however is quintessentially English not Dutch. I remember Joe Gomez giving an interview where 98 of the 100 words he used were obviously. I saw it at the time as a brave attempt to get away from Steven Gerards of course.

Which all goes to show that all footballers, regardless of where they come from, live in an extremely predictable and stable world.

Obviously...
Some sensible words from the captain.

"The thing is, whether we need to sign a player for a particular position, yes or no, any top club at the moment would love to improve their squad," the Dutchman told a select group of reporters, including the ECHO, ahead of Sundays game.

"Why wouldnt we as players want to improve our squad either? We all want quality signings and thats what weve done so far. So we trust the club. I definitely trust the club. They did quite good business over the last years, so why not now as well?

"If you follow social media or anything you get dizzy with the names. So I think everyone is saying names just to be the first one to say names nowadays. It's speculation and they try to guess names to put fuel on the fire and stuff and that's how the internet works.

"And you know, so what I said already before, we trust the club, we play for the club, and we trust the club to do the right thing for the club, and we'll see what happens in the next couple of weeks still.

"If you watch social media, if you watch all the other stuff and you see us linked with almost every midfielder in the world or any other player and everyone is a sporting director nowadays on social media then you know you get dizzy, so just wait and see.

"We have professionals working on it. And like I said, I trust the club. And that's the most important thing."

"Obviously, Im very excited for what Im seeing, the players coming in, he said. They are high quality, good guys and they can definitely help the club go forward.

"It will definitely take some time, thats just normal, and hopefully it will happen as soon as possible. But with the games, they will experience the difficult moments in games, the good moments in games, you know.

"They will get better and we all understand each other and every day much better than we do before, so yeah, its looking exciting in my opinion."

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/wait-see-virgil-van-dijk-27509085?int_source=amp_continue_reading&int_medium=amp&int_campaign=continue_reading_button#amp-readmore-target
Not sure he trusts the club enough.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:45:11 pm
Not sure he trusts the club enough.

"They did QUITE good business"... he hates them and thinks they're crap! We're doomed!
Virg said similar comments before we signed Gakpo.  As the new Captain he will have been briefed on what the club is thinking in terms of signings.  :D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:28:37 am
Virg said similar comments before we signed Gakpo.  As the new Captain he will have been briefed on what the club is thinking in terms of signings.  :D
Van Dijk - Dutch. Gakpo - Dutch. Gravenberch it is then!
Back to his best, baby.

This is huge.
Monster today, we get hammered without him
That was vintage Virgil.
Loved to see it from him today, good play. Him having a go at the ref n all.

Screeeeeeeeaaaaaams "Captain"
Unlucky not to score.. Right where the spiders fuck, would have been awesome...
Excellent today.
Good performance.
