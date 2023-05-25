« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 287 288 289 290 291 [292]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk  (Read 1270386 times)

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,631
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11640 on: May 25, 2023, 05:20:18 pm »
Always nice to see a footballer in his civvies not dressed like a bellend.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11641 on: May 25, 2023, 05:24:30 pm »
Quote from: tubby on May 25, 2023, 05:20:18 pm
Always nice to see a footballer in his civvies not dressed like a bellend.
you just don't understand fashion.  [insert pic of Ev players in skirts]
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,188
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11642 on: May 25, 2023, 05:26:11 pm »
My cousin was telling me about it. He was in there before Virj turned up.  ;D
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,907
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11643 on: May 25, 2023, 05:27:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 25, 2023, 05:26:11 pm
My cousin was telling me about it. He was in there before Virj turned up.  ;D

Dont try and take my shine Samie! First Tchoumeni in the school and now this, you wont let me have anything!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,188
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11644 on: May 25, 2023, 05:30:21 pm »
You can have the Tchoo Tchoo, I get the Mcflurry.  8)
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11645 on: June 5, 2023, 07:25:54 pm »
https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1663460215373680640
Interesting who was Virgil  best partner in terms of goals allowed this year.
Would love to see the the expected stuff btw the 3 from this past season.
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,435
  • YNWA
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11646 on: June 5, 2023, 07:40:15 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on June  5, 2023, 07:25:54 pm
https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1663460215373680640
Interesting who was Virgil  best partner in terms of goals allowed this year.
Would love to see the the expected stuff btw the 3 from this past season.


The league winning season they were immense together.
Logged

Online klopptopia

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11647 on: June 5, 2023, 08:22:30 pm »
Quote from: a little break on June  5, 2023, 07:40:15 pm
The league winning season they were immense together.

wasnt it the start of 18/19 season and not the league winning one? seem to remember they were averageing 1 goal against every 3 games or something before Gomez got the leg break at burnley
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11648 on: June 5, 2023, 08:28:16 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on June  5, 2023, 07:25:54 pm
https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1663460215373680640
Interesting who was Virgil  best partner in terms of goals allowed this year.
Would love to see the the expected stuff btw the 3 from this past season.

We need Gomez back to his best.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,989
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11649 on: June 5, 2023, 08:34:51 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on June  5, 2023, 08:28:16 pm
We need Gomez back to his best.

legitimate question - can he get there? and what is that pathway? He's not likely to play enough games to work out the flaws in his game - unless injuries hit us (as usual) - and he's so injury prone as well.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,275
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11650 on: July 8, 2023, 11:25:24 am »
32 today. Madness. Feels like he's only been here a minute.

Between 2018 and 2020, I don't think you will ever see a CB as perfect. He had everything. I just wish we got him sooner.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,188
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11651 on: July 8, 2023, 02:19:16 pm »
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,537
  • The first five yards........
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11652 on: July 8, 2023, 02:21:16 pm »
Our best defender since Hansen. Nice one Virg.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,020
  • Indefatigability
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11653 on: July 10, 2023, 12:21:09 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on July  8, 2023, 11:25:24 am
32 today. Madness. Feels like he's only been here a minute.

Between 2018 and 2020, I don't think you will ever see a CB as perfect. He had everything. I just wish we got him sooner.
Yeah - feels like an incomplete career as daft as that sounds. Wish we got him much sooner and younger.
Logged

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,451
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11654 on: July 10, 2023, 08:29:35 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on July  8, 2023, 11:25:24 am
32 today. Madness. Feels like he's only been here a minute.

Between 2018 and 2020, I don't think you will ever see a CB as perfect. He had everything. I just wish we got him sooner.
Had this discussion last night with my youngest lad! I said Hansen then Virg... possible Crazy Horse as well, but for me, Jockey just had that something extra and was here for longer which clinches it for me personally, but no-one will argue with you if you went the other way!!

Said how hard a choice it was, as we've been utterly spoiled over the years with not just centre-halves, but every other position as well. You could choose a multitude of completely different Liverpool XI's made up from past years to the present and I can guarantee that each one would win multiple trophies. Lovely conversation to have though.
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11655 on: July 10, 2023, 08:45:37 pm »
Hansen for me but that's a lot to do with how he could play in todays game & make it look as easy as he did in the clogger era.

Now much between them at all, other than Virg is so fucking handsome that he'll never be forgotten.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,419
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11656 on: Today at 02:02:41 pm »
New permanent captain of Liverpool I would assume.

Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,149
  • Seis Veces
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11657 on: Today at 02:07:19 pm »
In terms of what he's given for us on the pitch you can't say he hasn't deserved it. I'd personally love to see Salah get it, even if it's in an attempt to get him to see out the rest of his career here because I still think he'll be class a few years down the line.

Going to be a strange sight now when the trophies aren't handed out to Henderson, but even if it's him wanting to leave and Klopp not wanting him to go, I actually think it's a move which will benefit us in the long term as far as searching for silverware goes. He just isn't the same player anymore but I think the likes of Virgil who have struggled can get back to the level required.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,954
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11658 on: Today at 02:09:12 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:02:41 pm
New permanent captain of Liverpool I would assume.

You would think so!

Ali as vice captain, and maybe Salah and Trent after that?

Or maybe we should wait, still plenty of time for Saudi to buy half our team  ::)
Logged

Offline PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,450
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11659 on: Today at 02:14:36 pm »
Transfer window is not closed yet lol

just kidding, hope he gets the armband even though I would prefer to give it straight to Trent already with a bumper new career-long contract.

Trent is the same age now as when we gave it to Stevie permanently and he is homegrown...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,188
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11660 on: Today at 06:57:39 pm »
Quote
James Pearce:

Virgil van Dijk is the red hot favourite to become captain if Henderson leaves.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,565
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11661 on: Today at 07:02:46 pm »
I'd make him captain even if Henderson stays.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,537
  • The first five yards........
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11662 on: Today at 07:28:09 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 07:02:46 pm
I'd make him captain even if Henderson stays.

Certainly if Henderson decides to stay he can't remain as captain. Gerrard did after he changed his mind in 2005 but he had no obvious challengers and he played every game. Hendo won't play every game - far from it - and there are quite a few alternatives, several of whom will. I'd also choose Virg. But I'd be happy with Mo as well. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 554
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11663 on: Today at 07:30:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:28:09 pm
Certainly if Henderson decides to stay he can't remain as captain. Gerrard did after he changed his mind in 2005 but he had no obvious challengers and he played every game. Hendo won't play every game - far from it - and there are quite a few alternatives, several of whom will. I'd also choose Virg. But I'd be happy with Mo as well. 

Mo being vice would bring a smile to my face but I'd imagine it would be Robertson. Seems integral to the dressing room based on the videos you see of him around training. Klopp might not think he's serious enough. Might be a nice thing to give Trent as well.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,850
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11664 on: Today at 07:43:37 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 07:30:29 pm
Mo being vice would bring a smile to my face but I'd imagine it would be Robertson. Seems integral to the dressing room based on the videos you see of him around training. Klopp might not think he's serious enough. Might be a nice thing to give Trent as well.

Wasn't it put to a player vote last time?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11665 on: Today at 07:44:07 pm »
Pearce really going out on a limb there  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,506
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11666 on: Today at 07:47:05 pm »
Nearly gave me a heart attack seeing this bumped.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 287 288 289 290 291 [292]   Go Up
« previous next »
 