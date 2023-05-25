In terms of what he's given for us on the pitch you can't say he hasn't deserved it. I'd personally love to see Salah get it, even if it's in an attempt to get him to see out the rest of his career here because I still think he'll be class a few years down the line.



Going to be a strange sight now when the trophies aren't handed out to Henderson, but even if it's him wanting to leave and Klopp not wanting him to go, I actually think it's a move which will benefit us in the long term as far as searching for silverware goes. He just isn't the same player anymore but I think the likes of Virgil who have struggled can get back to the level required.