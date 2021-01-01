« previous next »
jillc

Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Yesterday at 06:55:30 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 04:37:34 pm
Not seen us this season, love Virgil a class act at his peak and a joy to watch.

So, where's he at now, 2 different views above, somewhere in the middle presumably?

Yes, in the middle I would say. I've always been of the view some of our problems this season have come from last season's effort. Even more so with Virgil I think, coming back from injuries can take time and I think he has lost something from that, but I would still keep him for another season. He's been so important for us in that centre of defence, I still think he can do a job but we have to sign another CB to be his natural successor. Maybe then we can rest him a bit more through the season and see if he can regain some of his old consistency.
markiv

Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Yesterday at 07:09:32 pm
He looks a different player since the injury. He used to be so calm on the ball when he's pressed and while defending but these days he treats the ball like a bomb. He just hoofs/clears with the slightest bit of pressure. I really hope this season is just a hangover from the last one and he can get back to his best next season but we definitely need another good centre back to challenge Virgil and Konate.
Nick110581

Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Yesterday at 07:10:09 pm
Quote from: markiv on Yesterday at 07:09:32 pm
He looks a different player since the injury. He used to be so calm on the ball when he's pressed and while defending but these days he treats the ball like a bomb. He just hoofs/clears with the slightest bit of pressure. I really hope this season is just a hangover from the last one and he can get back to his best next season but we definitely need another good centre back to challenge Virgil and Konate.

But thats actually incorrect as was class last season.
killer-heels

Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Yesterday at 07:19:07 pm
He has got throwing his arms up in frustration at others down to an art form this season.
markiv

Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Yesterday at 07:31:31 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:10:09 pm
But thats actually incorrect as was class last season.
He was a lot better last season but he was still clearing the ball a lot under the slightest bit of pressure whereas prior to the injury he would calmly shield the ball and play it back to the keeper or find another player.
lgvkarlos

Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Yesterday at 07:58:28 pm
Very poor again today, one of many busy spending their big pay increases.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Yesterday at 10:18:23 pm
Is it perhaps time to cash in while he still has perceived value?
MonsLibpool

Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Yesterday at 11:27:53 pm
Not arsed.
MonsLibpool

Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Yesterday at 11:29:19 pm
Quote from: markiv on Yesterday at 07:09:32 pm
He looks a different player since the injury. He used to be so calm on the ball when he's pressed and while defending but these days he treats the ball like a bomb. He just hoofs/clears with the slightest bit of pressure. I really hope this season is just a hangover from the last one and he can get back to his best next season but we definitely need another good centre back to challenge Virgil and Konate.
It's because there is no reliable teammate to pass to. Do you trust Hendo/Fab/Harvey with the ball when we are being pressed high up the field?

They can't play on the turn to beat a press. If you pass to them, they'd lose it anyway and we'd get countered. That's why our defenders were nervously passing it back to Alisson or hoofing it.
GreatEx

Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Yesterday at 11:47:20 pm
Play Phillips in his position for a few games, might spur him into defending a bit.
jckliew

Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Today at 12:41:14 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:29:19 pm
It's because there is no reliable teammate to pass to. Do you trust Hendo/Fab/Harvey with the ball when we are being pressed high up the field?

They can't play on the turn to beat a press. If you pass to them, they'd lose it anyway and we'd get countered. That's why our defenders were nervously passing it back to Alisson or hoofing it.
Appears our downfall this season is down to our inept midfield department. Slow, ponderous, lack of technical skills, etc.
GreatEx

Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Today at 01:53:54 am
Is our lack of a midfield the reason Virgil can't be arsed getting a block in? "If I block it these idiots will lose the second ball, better let them shoot because I only trust Ali". Sure, why the hell not?
Kopenhagen

Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Today at 03:57:58 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 02:43:39 pm
He looks ordinary right now.

That Paul Machin from the Redmen TV reckons even on this season's form he's comfortably the best centre back in the league lol

 :moon  :rollseyes
Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Today at 08:55:21 am
Never seen a player so big make his body so small when blocking a shot.
Fromola

Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Today at 09:08:08 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:19:07 pm
He has got throwing his arms up in frustration at others down to an art form this season.

I think he's just been massively pissed off since August as much as anything. He was in the press calling for midfield signings and the non-existent midfield, and the way we still set up, hangs him out to dry. Not that he's played well but you can't have a high defensive line and a midfield that doesn't work and not expect the centre backs to struggle. Gomez has been terrible, Matip has been poor, the full backs have struggled.

The players downed tools when we wrote the season off in August by not strengthening.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Today at 09:56:43 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:19:07 pm
He has got throwing his arms up in frustration at others down to an art form this season.
He's fed up with what's happening on the pitch. I'm not surprised.
killer-heels

Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Today at 10:13:09 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:56:43 am
He's fed up with what's happening on the pitch. I'm not surprised.

Not every goal needs to be a disaster and that goes for all players. Go a goal down and everyone blames each other and they give up. Its unacceptable that these players down tools at any slight setback.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Today at 10:26:57 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:13:09 am
Not every goal needs to be a disaster and that goes for all players. Go a goal down and everyone blames each other and they give up. Its unacceptable that these players down tools at any slight setback.
It could just be that from standards we've set, this season has frustrated the likes of Virgil visibly.

I'd rather in some cases they showed something than nothing.

When we do go a goal behind the mindset / confidence isn't great. How that changes going forward I honestly don't know. Will new players improve that?
killer-heels

Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Today at 10:31:13 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:26:57 am
It could just be that from standards we've set, this season has frustrated the likes of Virgil visibly.

I'd rather in some cases they showed something than nothing.

When we do go a goal behind the mindset / confidence isn't great. How that changes going forward I honestly don't know. Will new players improve that?

I dont know if new players improve that but to be honest its up to these players to start improving it. There a lot of posts about how we should show these players respect and no way should we bin most of them.

Well if they continue to not improve, should sentimentality rule and they should be allow to continue to throw the towel in, because they were great for us before?
The G in Gerrard

Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Today at 10:45:12 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:31:13 am
I dont know if new players improve that but to be honest its up to these players to start improving it. There a lot of posts about how we should show these players respect and no way should we bin most of them.

Well if they continue to not improve, should sentimentality rule and they should be allow to continue to throw the towel in, because they were great for us before?
Some of the shouts on here to sell the likes of Salah, Trent etc are to be ignored. It's embarrassing.

We know there are players leaving this summer. Whether we get the minimum requirements for incoming players is another matter entirely.

If those players that are staying still "crumble" when going a goal behind next season would suggest there's bigger problems here than initially thought?
GBF

Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Today at 11:23:45 am
While he still has a reputation, he can be a decent cash cow for some decent replacements. It isn't like we are going to spend big bucks without selling some players.

He has been great for the club but his reflex is done and he doesnt have the same Organisation skills as Carra used to have
