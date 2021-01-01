Not seen us this season, love Virgil a class act at his peak and a joy to watch.So, where's he at now, 2 different views above, somewhere in the middle presumably?
He looks a different player since the injury. He used to be so calm on the ball when he's pressed and while defending but these days he treats the ball like a bomb. He just hoofs/clears with the slightest bit of pressure. I really hope this season is just a hangover from the last one and he can get back to his best next season but we definitely need another good centre back to challenge Virgil and Konate.
But thats actually incorrect as was class last season.
It's because there is no reliable teammate to pass to. Do you trust Hendo/Fab/Harvey with the ball when we are being pressed high up the field? They can't play on the turn to beat a press. If you pass to them, they'd lose it anyway and we'd get countered. That's why our defenders were nervously passing it back to Alisson or hoofing it.
He looks ordinary right now. That Paul Machin from the Redmen TV reckons even on this season's form he's comfortably the best centre back in the league lol
He has got throwing his arms up in frustration at others down to an art form this season.
He's fed up with what's happening on the pitch. I'm not surprised.
Not every goal needs to be a disaster and that goes for all players. Go a goal down and everyone blames each other and they give up. Its unacceptable that these players down tools at any slight setback.
It could just be that from standards we've set, this season has frustrated the likes of Virgil visibly.I'd rather in some cases they showed something than nothing.When we do go a goal behind the mindset / confidence isn't great. How that changes going forward I honestly don't know. Will new players improve that?
I dont know if new players improve that but to be honest its up to these players to start improving it. There a lot of posts about how we should show these players respect and no way should we bin most of them.Well if they continue to not improve, should sentimentality rule and they should be allow to continue to throw the towel in, because they were great for us before?
