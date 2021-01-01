Not seen us this season, love Virgil a class act at his peak and a joy to watch.So, where's he at now, 2 different views above, somewhere in the middle presumably?
He looks a different player since the injury. He used to be so calm on the ball when he's pressed and while defending but these days he treats the ball like a bomb. He just hoofs/clears with the slightest bit of pressure. I really hope this season is just a hangover from the last one and he can get back to his best next season but we definitely need another good centre back to challenge Virgil and Konate.
But thats actually incorrect as was class last season.
It's because there is no reliable teammate to pass to. Do you trust Hendo/Fab/Harvey with the ball when we are being pressed high up the field? They can't play on the turn to beat a press. If you pass to them, they'd lose it anyway and we'd get countered. That's why our defenders were nervously passing it back to Alisson or hoofing it.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 1.93]