Virgil Van Dijk

Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11480 on: Yesterday at 06:55:30 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 04:37:34 pm
Not seen us this season, love Virgil a class act at his peak and a joy to watch.

So, where's he at now, 2 different views above, somewhere in the middle presumably?

Yes, in the middle I would say. I've always been of the view some of our problems this season have come from last season's effort. Even more so with Virgil I think, coming back from injuries can take time and I think he has lost something from that, but I would still keep him for another season. He's been so important for us in that centre of defence, I still think he can do a job but we have to sign another CB to be his natural successor. Maybe then we can rest him a bit more through the season and see if he can regain some of his old consistency.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11481 on: Yesterday at 07:09:32 pm »
He looks a different player since the injury. He used to be so calm on the ball when he's pressed and while defending but these days he treats the ball like a bomb. He just hoofs/clears with the slightest bit of pressure. I really hope this season is just a hangover from the last one and he can get back to his best next season but we definitely need another good centre back to challenge Virgil and Konate.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11482 on: Yesterday at 07:10:09 pm »
Quote from: markiv on Yesterday at 07:09:32 pm
He looks a different player since the injury. He used to be so calm on the ball when he's pressed and while defending but these days he treats the ball like a bomb. He just hoofs/clears with the slightest bit of pressure. I really hope this season is just a hangover from the last one and he can get back to his best next season but we definitely need another good centre back to challenge Virgil and Konate.

But thats actually incorrect as was class last season.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11483 on: Yesterday at 07:19:07 pm »
He has got throwing his arms up in frustration at others down to an art form this season.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11484 on: Yesterday at 07:31:31 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:10:09 pm
But thats actually incorrect as was class last season.
He was a lot better last season but he was still clearing the ball a lot under the slightest bit of pressure whereas prior to the injury he would calmly shield the ball and play it back to the keeper or find another player.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11485 on: Yesterday at 07:58:28 pm »
Very poor again today, one of many busy spending their big pay increases.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11486 on: Yesterday at 10:18:23 pm »
Is it perhaps time to cash in while he still has perceived value?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11487 on: Yesterday at 11:27:53 pm »
Not arsed.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11488 on: Yesterday at 11:29:19 pm »
Quote from: markiv on Yesterday at 07:09:32 pm
He looks a different player since the injury. He used to be so calm on the ball when he's pressed and while defending but these days he treats the ball like a bomb. He just hoofs/clears with the slightest bit of pressure. I really hope this season is just a hangover from the last one and he can get back to his best next season but we definitely need another good centre back to challenge Virgil and Konate.
It's because there is no reliable teammate to pass to. Do you trust Hendo/Fab/Harvey with the ball when we are being pressed high up the field?

They can't play on the turn to beat a press. If you pass to them, they'd lose it anyway and we'd get countered. That's why our defenders were nervously passing it back to Alisson or hoofing it.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11489 on: Yesterday at 11:47:20 pm »
Play Phillips in his position for a few games, might spur him into defending a bit.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11490 on: Today at 12:41:14 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:29:19 pm
It's because there is no reliable teammate to pass to. Do you trust Hendo/Fab/Harvey with the ball when we are being pressed high up the field?

They can't play on the turn to beat a press. If you pass to them, they'd lose it anyway and we'd get countered. That's why our defenders were nervously passing it back to Alisson or hoofing it.
Appears our downfall this season is down to our inept midfield department. Slow, ponderous, lack of technical skills, etc.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11491 on: Today at 01:53:54 am »
Is our lack of a midfield the reason Virgil can't be arsed getting a block in? "If I block it these idiots will lose the second ball, better let them shoot because I only trust Ali". Sure, why the hell not?
