He was fantastic last season, what the fuck you on about?



He was very good across the season, he was still second best to Matip though. Matip had probably his best most consistent season yet for us.The very fact that VVD wasn't as good as Matip last year should indicate some drop off in overall quality since his injury. Despite Matips brilliant season last year, had VVD performed to the levels 3-4 years ago, Matip would still have finished second best and VVD likely up for awards again.If i were to pick an arbitrary figure out my arse, I'd say VVD performances were 10% worse last season than at his best, and he's 10% worse this year than last. So we're seeing a trend in his performances.I think we either drop deeper and protect our defence better or we may as well sell VVD in the summer and replace him as it's clear the days of controlling a high line because of the physical attributes of our current centre backs are long gone - It's now Konate + New CB if we wish to continue this approach.