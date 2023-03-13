« previous next »
Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk  (Read 1233919 times)

Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11440 on: March 13, 2023, 02:43:17 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on March 13, 2023, 11:46:12 am
I agree, I mentioned focus in another thread but I think it is a theme with some of the more senior players. They've won a lot, everything and should've/could've won more but I do think it's concerning these abject displays against lesser so called teams away from home. It can't be right that we look bang at it when we play at home against City or United or even the first 20 against Madrid and then we turn in these displays against Wolves, Forest, Brighton, Bournemouth etc.

These are the kind of things we ridiculed United for under Solskjaer and regularly do with Everton because it's that small club mockery, the ones who can only get themselves up for the big games. For me the players that look up for it are the newer recruits and younger members of the team with a bit to prove or want to impress, with the exception of Ali and Milner, I'd also throw Diogo in there and Diaz when he returns I suspect.
VVD is not the only one of the top players with this issue. Trent is another one.
Fabinho and Henderson seem to struggle more physically than mentally, but it doesnt help them.

Becker is a real pro, and probably our best player this season. Then again, since his team mates turn up against the big teams he tends to be at least as busy against the small teams.

We need more small game mentality. That wins you leagues.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11441 on: March 13, 2023, 02:44:17 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on March 13, 2023, 02:10:03 pm
Maybe we need to tinker with our tactics a little as if the best centre back in the world and one of the best youngest centre backs around struggle a little to keep it together then maybe just maybe we are asking them to do the impossible. It's a bit like having Superman who might be below his very best but still easily one of the top 5 heroes around and questioning if we need someone else.

I would question our tactics even more than the players right now as if teams know what's coming and we serve it on a plate to them without a surprise then low and behold teams can be one step ahead of us. How about start three central defenders or maybe one flying full back instead of two or two strikers in a 442 formation or.... Just give us an OR now and then so the opposition can be kept on their toes.

Would it not be better to sell Superman so we could then buy Cyclops, Sandman and Batmans butler though?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11442 on: March 13, 2023, 05:25:40 pm »
Some weird things going on in here. If people think its just the Pickford tackle that has ruined him but I don't think it's just that... There wasn't much of a problem last season. What I find bizarre is the decision making. Where is he going for the Bournemouth goal? Its not just that it's the Man Utd goal at OT amongst other bizarre moments. Also before his injury he was having a weird old season. Started the games v Villa when we lost 7-2 and the Leeds 4-3 win which we just dismissed as fatigue or over confidence.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11443 on: March 13, 2023, 05:28:44 pm »
He's not finished don't be silly but if his attitude doesn't pick up he may very well be be finished with us. Doesn't look arsed at times but then again either do a few of them this season.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11444 on: March 13, 2023, 06:14:31 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on March 13, 2023, 05:25:40 pm
Some weird things going on in here. If people think its just the Pickford tackle that has ruined him but I don't think it's just that... There wasn't much of a problem last season. What I find bizarre is the decision making. Where is he going for the Bournemouth goal? Its not just that it's the Man Utd goal at OT amongst other bizarre moments. Also before his injury he was having a weird old season. Started the games v Villa when we lost 7-2 and the Leeds 4-3 win which we just dismissed as fatigue or over confidence.

He was fantastic last season, what the  fuck you on about?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11445 on: March 13, 2023, 06:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 13, 2023, 06:14:31 pm
He was fantastic last season, what the  fuck you on about?

He was good last season. I see lots on here blaming Pickford tackle for poor performances.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11446 on: March 13, 2023, 06:18:44 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on March 13, 2023, 06:16:46 pm
He was good last season. I see lots on here blaming Pickford tackle for poor performances.

Yeah he did his ACL in his late 20s early 30s, but that has nothing to do with the best centre back I've ever seen suddenly throwing in a shocker or two.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11447 on: March 13, 2023, 06:19:05 pm »
Quote from: carling on March 13, 2023, 08:58:19 am
I thought it was a perfectly weighted touch - one touch from the 18-yard box to the byline and sprinting he reaches the ball for the cross just before it goes out.  Not sure how many times out of 10 he could do that.

If that's how you saw the play that's completely fair but the main issue remains, it was (as with any play ever) not that good a passage of play you just dont even attempt to defend his run

Apply it to defending a cross, it doesn't always matter if you win the header, just being there affects the opposition players ability to play the ball where he wants to

Van Dijk is one of the best centre backs i've ever seen but the appearance of not being bothered is aggravating sometimes and he's far from the only one. That passage of play was shocking, again the guys farrrrr from finished but not bothering to even try is the opposite of our football IMO
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11448 on: March 13, 2023, 08:44:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 13, 2023, 06:14:31 pm
He was fantastic last season, what the  fuck you on about?

He was very good across the season, he was still second best to Matip though. Matip had probably his best most consistent season yet for us.

The very fact that VVD wasn't as good as Matip last year should indicate some drop off in overall quality since his injury. Despite Matips brilliant season last year, had VVD performed to the levels 3-4 years ago, Matip would still have finished second best and VVD likely up for awards again.

If i were to pick an arbitrary figure out my arse, I'd say VVD performances were 10% worse last season than at his best, and he's 10% worse this year than last. So we're seeing a trend in his performances.

I think we either drop deeper and protect our defence better or we may as well sell VVD in the summer and replace him as it's clear the days of controlling a high line because of the physical attributes of our current centre backs are long gone - It's now Konate + New CB if we wish to continue this approach.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11449 on: March 13, 2023, 08:57:36 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on March 13, 2023, 08:44:35 pm
He was very good across the season, he was still second best to Matip though. Matip had probably his best most consistent season yet for us.

The very fact that VVD wasn't as good as Matip last year should indicate some drop off in overall quality since his injury. Despite Matips brilliant season last year, had VVD performed to the levels 3-4 years ago, Matip would still have finished second best and VVD likely up for awards again.

If i were to pick an arbitrary figure out my arse, I'd say VVD performances were 10% worse last season than at his best, and he's 10% worse this year than last. So we're seeing a trend in his performances.

I think we either drop deeper and protect our defence better or we may as well sell VVD in the summer and replace him as it's clear the days of controlling a high line because of the physical attributes of our current centre backs are long gone - It's now Konate + New CB if we wish to continue this approach.
The manager obviously disagreed, the biggest games at the back end of last season Matip was dropped for Konate.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11450 on: March 13, 2023, 08:58:47 pm »
Was Matips best season though.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11451 on: March 15, 2023, 10:09:33 pm »
Thought him and Konate played well.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11452 on: March 15, 2023, 10:23:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on March 15, 2023, 10:09:33 pm
Thought him and Konate played well.
Yeah. Unlucky for the goal.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11453 on: Yesterday at 05:38:28 pm »
Virgil van Dijk on transfers:

Obviously, players are going to leave. Thats been announced so if we want to be where we have been the last five years, we need quality imports, especially with those players leaving. #lfc [james pearce - the athletic]

The squad are being quite open that they need help at this point.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11454 on: Yesterday at 06:29:44 pm »
Can he string three sentences together without using "obvious" and "obviously"? Obviously not.  ;D
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11455 on: Yesterday at 06:32:05 pm »
I think it's a Northern European thing. I talk to a lot of Germans in my work and their sentences are peppered with 'clearly' and 'obviously'.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11456 on: Yesterday at 09:29:04 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 05:38:28 pm
Virgil van Dijk on transfers:

Obviously, players are going to leave. Thats been announced so if we want to be where we have been the last five years, we need quality imports, especially with those players leaving. #lfc [james pearce - the athletic]

The squad are being quite open that they need help at this point.
Well, Bobby AOC and Keita are absolutely leaving (and Milner is out of contract) so. Its not rocket science
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11457 on: Yesterday at 09:49:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:29:04 pm
Well, Bobby AOC and Keita are absolutely leaving (and Milner is out of contract) so. Its not rocket science

Players leaving need replacing is a diplomatic way of saying we need better players which he blatantly is, specifically in midfield, given the reality of the players who are leaving.

Nobody would have noticed if Chamberlain and Keita left last summer, let alone this one, Arthur has barely kicked a ball for us and Gakpo is Firmino's replacement. Milner may or may not go but is strictly back up.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11458 on: Today at 12:42:46 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 05:38:28 pm
Virgil van Dijk on transfers:

Obviously, players are going to leave. Thats been announced so if we want to be where we have been the last five years, we need quality imports, especially with those players leaving. #lfc [james pearce - the athletic]

The squad are being quite open that they need help at this point.

Well theyre not stupid, they can see there hasnt been enough investment at critical points just like us, and theyre only getting older the time for them to create a true dynasty like the great Liverpool teams of the past is running out.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11459 on: Today at 01:56:52 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:29:44 pm
Can he string three sentences together without using "obvious" and "obviously"? Obviously not.  ;D

Footballers vocabulary is on pair with Donald Trump
