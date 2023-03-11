« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 281 282 283 284 285 [286]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk  (Read 1230907 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,079
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11400 on: Yesterday at 04:19:13 pm »
Maybe he isnt arsed?
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,434
  • Red since '64
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11401 on: Yesterday at 07:30:02 pm »
Poor yesterday? Yep. But just a week ago, imperious. It seems exaggeration is increasingly the norm, and nuance and balance are no longer critical tools.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,079
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11402 on: Yesterday at 07:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 07:30:02 pm
Poor yesterday? Yep. But just a week ago, imperious. It seems exaggeration is increasingly the norm, and nuance and balance are no longer critical tools.

He was arsed last week. This week the commitment comes into question.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,752
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11403 on: Yesterday at 07:51:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:31:33 pm
He was arsed last week. This week the commitment comes into question.

He gets really pissed off with what's in front of him and perhaps that affects his game, not that it should do. Reminded me a bit of a late career Carragher yesterday with his attitude and pissed off at everyone else but playing shit himself. A week ago he was great so part of it is down to standards, but he's got to lead by example. Ultimately he was at fault for the goal and should have scored at the other end, so if he does his job that's 1-0 the other way at half time.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,434
  • Red since '64
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11404 on: Yesterday at 08:14:22 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:31:33 pm
He was arsed last week. This week the commitment comes into question.

Well I wont question his commitment, and I think its unfair to do so. I think its tempting and easy to suggest that because of hugely different results and performances just a week apart, it has to be commitment or attitude thats the cause.

If you take this fractured season as a whole, youll see a far greater number of anomalous results than is the norm - for all Premiership teams. Too much has been asked of the players, and Klopp himself has recognised this in more than one comment.

The fact is, FIFA and the Qatar winter W.C nonsense has fucked up the domestic season, and not just here, but across the globe.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline dramared

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11405 on: Yesterday at 08:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:51:33 pm
Joe is still as quick as ever after two horrific injuries. The last one was actually worse than Virgil's.
yeah gomez is a different story, all the pace still but wants to out muscle people all the time, just nip in, take it away and move it on- simples
Logged

Offline dramared

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11406 on: Yesterday at 09:10:56 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on March 11, 2023, 02:59:04 pm
We need to get a long term replacement for him in the summer. Hes probably another one who we cant expect to play every single game next season. He looks slower and isnt as physically imposing anymore. More and more players are outpacing him and Im sure solanke got the better of him in a physical battle today too.



these are cuurent facts and its pains me to admit it, virgil will allways be a legend
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:42:28 pm by dramared »
Logged

Offline Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,373
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11407 on: Yesterday at 09:22:12 pm »
I think he's probably pissed off about the fact he cannot do what he used to be able to do. 2 years ago he gave players 3-5 yards head start and was able to get back and clean up with ease - I dont think he's able to do that anymore
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline le_boss

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11408 on: Yesterday at 09:35:32 pm »
Finished at an elite level unfortunately.

Fuck Pickford.
Logged

Offline dramared

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11409 on: Yesterday at 09:42:07 pm »
Quote from: le_boss on Yesterday at 09:35:32 pm
Finished at an elite level unfortunately.

Fuck Pickford.
yep and got away with it, horrific challenge with no consideration for the player
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,334
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11410 on: Yesterday at 10:11:05 pm »
Man finished at the elite level. Makes it into the Fifpro team of the year and almost won the quadruple a few months back.

What utter horseshit people speak
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11411 on: Yesterday at 10:18:06 pm »
Quote from: le_boss on Yesterday at 09:35:32 pm
Finished at an elite level unfortunately.

Fuck Pickford.

Nonsense.  He was poor yesterday, although so was everyone else.  Maybe theyre all finished, or maybe thats hyperbole
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,926
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11412 on: Yesterday at 10:19:54 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:18:06 pm
Nonsense.  He was poor yesterday, although so was everyone else.  Maybe theyre all finished, or maybe thats hyperbole

Maybe it's Maybelline?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,144
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11413 on: Yesterday at 10:20:59 pm »
Quote from: le_boss on Yesterday at 09:35:32 pm
Finished at an elite level unfortunately.

Fuck Pickford.

Finished as a poster.
Logged

Offline Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,373
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11414 on: Yesterday at 10:21:41 pm »
I dont think he's finished. It's stupid to say that. But I do think there is a big argument to cash in on him if we can get £60m+ in the summer. I think his peak has been reached and if we're really thinking long term, we  should be looking for the next VVD to partner Konate for the next 5+ years
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,461
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11415 on: Yesterday at 10:46:18 pm »
Cash in on Virgil? Dickheads everywhere lately.  ;D
Logged

Online Smudge

  • Epic Troll
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
« Reply #11416 on: Today at 08:27:50 am »
The end of VVD. It's been a blast.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 281 282 283 284 285 [286]   Go Up
« previous next »
 