He was arsed last week. This week the commitment comes into question.



Well I wont question his commitment, and I think its unfair to do so. I think its tempting and easy to suggest that because of hugely different results and performances just a week apart, it has to be commitment or attitude thats the cause.If you take this fractured season as a whole, youll see a far greater number of anomalous results than is the norm - for all Premiership teams. Too much has been asked of the players, and Klopp himself has recognised this in more than one comment.The fact is, FIFA and the Qatar winter W.C nonsense has fucked up the domestic season, and not just here, but across the globe.