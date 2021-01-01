« previous next »
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Reply #11360 on: Yesterday at 02:58:01 pm
Still great in the air, but numerous times he was beaten today, including by Solanke which could have easily been a red. He struggles with nippy players these days.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Reply #11361 on: Yesterday at 02:59:04 pm
We need to get a long term replacement for him in the summer. Hes probably another one who we cant expect to play every single game next season. He looks slower and isnt as physically imposing anymore. More and more players are outpacing him and Im sure solanke got the better of him in a physical battle today too.


Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Reply #11362 on: Yesterday at 02:59:28 pm
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 02:38:44 pm
Bournemouth had one shot, Konate and Virgil were the only two to play well. No protection in front or down the sides.

Van Dijk did not play well today.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Reply #11363 on: Yesterday at 03:03:47 pm
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 02:38:44 pm
Bournemouth had one shot, Konate and Virgil were the only two to play well. No protection in front or down the sides.
Love the lad, at his best he's outrageously good but he missed a free header then moaned because a player touched his arm, wrestled Solanke to the ground and watched the player for the assist just run and drive that cross in!! He did not play well, if you think he did then you might wanna rewatch their goal, awful awful defending from him
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Reply #11364 on: Yesterday at 03:05:47 pm
I think his drop off in form this season has been significant. He still has the ability to have stellar games & a 70% peak VvD is still a good player. However his level and consistency have dropped. Is it a 1 season thing or just part of his potential decline? Who knows? He is 32 at the start of next season though. Mid to long term planning to find a successor needs to happen soon.

Hes far from the only player this accusation can be pointed at. However hes one of the few players lots of fans dont really want to say the uncomfortable truth about based on this seasons performances as a whole.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Reply #11365 on: Yesterday at 03:14:23 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 02:27:27 pm
he played well.
But the lack of responsibility for the 1st goal was awful
thought it was Robertson's job & didnt want to run
Could have scored 2 and created one. He played one fantastic pass to Robbo and we could have scored there. Also, should have got one (at least) from a set piece. His lackadaisical defending for the first goal set the tone. Not good enough for a captain.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Reply #11366 on: Yesterday at 03:31:27 pm
Poor display, needs to bury that header and it's a different game
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Reply #11367 on: Yesterday at 04:43:08 pm
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 02:38:44 pm
Bournemouth had one shot, Konate and Virgil were the only two to play well. No protection in front or down the sides.
It's all about opinions but I thought they both had poor games.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Reply #11368 on: Yesterday at 05:26:33 pm
Not his greatest performance in a red shirt for sure. Bullied by Solanke ffs.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Reply #11369 on: Yesterday at 05:39:07 pm
Said in the post match thread that I think it was his worst performance in a red shirt. Caught out of position 3 times, & out paced 3 times in the first half alone. Seemed to really struggle against Solanke. He's someone we should be monitoring really closely. I dont personally think he's going to get better than he has been/is. His contract expires in 2025. If someone offers £60m+ then I think we'd be daft to not consider it considering he'll be 32 y/o in the summer.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Reply #11370 on: Yesterday at 06:11:47 pm
Absolutely Rolls Royce of a player in his prime, made playing so casual. Looks good when it works, but frustrating to watch today
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Reply #11371 on: Yesterday at 06:58:32 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:05:47 pm
I think his drop off in form this season has been significant. He still has the ability to have stellar games & a 70% peak VvD is still a good player. However his level and consistency have dropped. Is it a 1 season thing or just part of his potential decline? Who knows? He is 32 at the start of next season though. Mid to long term planning to find a successor needs to happen soon.

Hes far from the only player this accusation can be pointed at. However hes one of the few players lots of fans dont really want to say the uncomfortable truth about based on this seasons performances as a whole.

Don't think he ever regained his top speed after the knee injury. Before that, he was at the point where almost nobody took him on in a footrace, they knew they would lose the ball. These days players know they have a chance.

Playing behind a midfield that protected the defensive line more, he could be excellent imo. Asking him to defend wide, track players high up the pitch every game, he'll get exposed more and more.

Up to us to assess his current level properly and tailor the tactics to suit.

What we have, there's still a fair bit to work with, but for a while now we haven't been making good calls imo in terms of having a plan of how the new signings fit in, how to make the best of declining older players, contract decisions. Just hope this decline in decision-making quality isn't terminal.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Reply #11372 on: Yesterday at 07:14:33 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 06:58:32 pm
Don't think he ever regained his top speed after the knee injury. Before that, he was at the point where almost nobody took him on in a footrace, they knew they would lose the ball. These days players know they have a chance.

Playing behind a midfield that protected the defensive line more, he could be excellent imo. Asking him to defend wide, track players high up the pitch every game, he'll get exposed more and more.

Up to us to assess his current level properly and tailor the tactics to suit.

What we have, there's still a fair bit to work with, but for a while now we haven't been making good calls imo in terms of having a plan of how the new signings fit in, how to make the best of declining older players, contract decisions. Just hope this decline in decision-making quality isn't terminal.

This. The fact the coaching staff are expecting him to play like prime VVD off the back of his ACL injury, still playing every single minute of every game like he did pre injury and still defend 1v1 all game vs top level attackers is fucking mental and I have to say Klopp/Pep need to shape up on that front. Its driving me up the wall how often we have 2 defenders scrambling back for every fucking counter attack playing smaller teams.

You can see hes not the same player. Change how you approach him tactically.  :butt
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Reply #11373 on: Yesterday at 08:04:06 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 07:14:33 pm
This. The fact the coaching staff are expecting him to play like prime VVD off the back of his ACL injury, still playing every single minute of every game like he did pre injury and still defend 1v1 all game vs top level attackers is fucking mental and I have to say Klopp/Pep need to shape up on that front. Its driving me up the wall how often we have 2 defenders scrambling back for every fucking counter attack playing smaller teams.

You can see hes not the same player. Change how you approach him tactically.  :butt

You are not a Liverpool fan.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Reply #11374 on: Yesterday at 08:08:02 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:04:06 pm
You are not a Liverpool fan.

He isnt wrong though is he/she.

Its not just on Trent/VVD its been like this all season the tactics might be good but we dont have the players to perfect them.

I think most of us can see it just a waiting game now to see who comes in.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Reply #11375 on: Yesterday at 08:11:17 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 08:08:02 pm
He isnt wrong though is he/she.

Its not just on Trent/VVD its been like this all season the tactics might be good but we dont have the players to perfect them.

I think most of us can see it just a waiting game now to see who comes in.

You play for a top team, then you defend 1v1.

That is how it is. You defend for a top team and get no midfield protection then that is different.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Reply #11376 on: Yesterday at 08:25:30 pm
Fucking Pickford.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Reply #11377 on: Yesterday at 08:33:37 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:11:17 pm
You play for a top team, then you defend 1v1.

That is how it is. You defend for a top team and get no midfield protection then that is different.

Yes but VVD isnt the same player and is getting caught out most games.

I agree the midfield has been shit 90% of the season.

We are paying the price for just "making do" with what we have.

Hopefuy every out of contract player is shown the door.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Reply #11378 on: Yesterday at 08:38:18 pm
Don't think I've seen him play worse that that display today. Looked like Skrtel in that wrestling match with Solanke.

Don't throw the baby out with the bathwater, but we absolutely need a top quality centre half this summer.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Reply #11379 on: Yesterday at 08:38:47 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:04:06 pm
You are not a Liverpool fan.

:lmao

Youre literally in every thread complaining about the midfield and or Henderson, the midfield is no reason for why he was losing 1v1 duels vs fucking Solanke today. You live on a different planet.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Reply #11380 on: Yesterday at 08:40:16 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 08:38:47 pm
:lmao

Youre literally in every thread complaining about the midfield and or Henderson, the midfield is no reason for why he was losing 1v1 duels vs fucking Solanke today. You live on a different planet.

Thank fuck someone else sees this madness.

Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Reply #11381 on: Yesterday at 08:52:52 pm
The annoying thing about Virg lately is that I can read a few lines from the match day comms thread about the goal and can see exactly what happened; sometimes it's like making visible effort is bad for the brand or something. Virgil is no longer top of class and his arrogant, laconic style makes him look silly when he misjudges a situation. The difference is that prime Virgil didn't misjudge.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Reply #11382 on: Today at 12:43:53 am
Had a mare today.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Reply #11383 on: Today at 02:55:16 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 08:52:52 pm
The annoying thing about Virg lately is that I can read a few lines from the match day comms thread about the goal and can see exactly what happened; sometimes it's like making visible effort is bad for the brand or something. Virgil is no longer top of class and his arrogant, laconic style makes him look silly when he misjudges a situation. The difference is that prime Virgil didn't misjudge.

 I see what you're getting at but you're just wrong, cause Virgil!
Re: Virgil Van Dijk
Reply #11384 on: Today at 03:23:40 am
Quote from: Marty 85 on Today at 02:55:16 am
I see what you're getting at but you're just wrong, cause Virgil!

Hate to say it, but Virgil doesn't play like a world class defender anymore. Actually most of the time he just looks pretty ordinary, intermixed with moments where his decision making is not very good at all. Not his best season. Hopefully he can regain his earlier composure and dominance.
