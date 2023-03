What are you talking about? None of this shit was said about salah, hendo or Fabinho last season either. They’re older and the last 3-4 seasons they’ve had under their belt have took its toll on them. They’re just not the same players anymore. It’s hard to accept it but it’s the truth. We need to look to upgrade on each of these players within the next couple of transfer window as sad as it as. If we still had a peak salah VVD hendo and Fabinho, we wouldn’t be in this mess we’re in just now.



Salah is still fantastic - 7 goals and an assist in the CL, 8 goals (from 10.2 xG) and 5 assists (from 4.2) - his finishing in the league has been suspect - but that is something that could easily change. Whilst this is his poorest seasons for us - he is still getting a Goal involvement every 55 mins in the CL, and every 150 mins in the league. Mane was sold after a poorer season last season numbers wise (and people on here still think that was a mistake) - he averaged a goal involvement every 165 mins in the CL and 157 mins in the PL.