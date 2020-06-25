« previous next »
Author Topic: Virgil Van Great  (Read 1162283 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 18,285
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10920 on: August 24, 2022, 09:25:50 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on August 24, 2022, 08:22:22 am
he is in the Trent thread posting this kind of shit too

stay clear. Clueless gobshite this fella

If you need any more evidence look at his post history.

A WUM.
Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10921 on: August 24, 2022, 05:45:07 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on August 23, 2022, 10:10:00 pm
And if he charges forward and sancho passes it to Fernandes for a tap in, he gets lambasted for that too. It's all very simple in retrospect.  Personally I'd  put him at the lower end of the culpability spectrum for that goal.
oh great a new stat.  xCulp

:)
Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,790
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10922 on: August 24, 2022, 11:46:14 pm »
They are all culpable and they all make errors. Its dreadful team defending to be honest.

Henderson in completely the wrong position at the beginning of the move, despite being our No.6, then Milner also not in a good position or very compact which is why he ends up diving and sliding around, and Trent absolutely casual and poor defending, just completely switched off and lacked aggression, and then you've got VVD with a decision to make as to either close down the angle and force the pass to Bruno or just stand and try to block. While I get there may have been a pass to Bruno, closing the angle for shooting also makes the pass more difficult.

We defend as a unit and have to be individually and collectively much much better.
Offline Pie Eyed

  • More like Eagle Eyed! Looking to sub Lfsea.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10923 on: August 25, 2022, 12:05:28 am »
Quote from: SamLad on August 24, 2022, 05:45:07 pm
oh great a new stat.  xCulp

:)

If that stat was applied to managers - Specifically Everton's manager - Would it return the value xCulp:aTory ???
Jürgen Klopp (26 June 2020)
"We were good 4 years ago.  We were really good 3 years ago.  We were unbelievably good last year.  And this year it is absolutely exceptional.  Second to none that I know."

King Kenny to Jürgen (25 June 2020):
"I think your Da' must've been on our side during the war, because you seem like a scouser to me." :D

Offline swordfishtrombone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,848
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10924 on: August 31, 2022, 10:32:01 pm »
https://clip.dubz.co/v/mzx25t

Im not sure what the big fella is up to here.
Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,233
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10925 on: August 31, 2022, 10:38:52 pm »
Quote from: swordfishtrombone on August 31, 2022, 10:32:01 pm
https://clip.dubz.co/v/mzx25t

Im not sure what the big fella is up to here.
Thought he shared responsibility for that but having watched it back, I'm not sure he does much wrong. That's all on Henderson.

Henderson's been rash and stuck a toe out, creating more danger (like he did for Rashford's goal), and then freezes. He should ideally continue to close Longstaff down or at least commit to sticking with Isak. He does neither. Fabinho closes Longstaff down because Henderson doesn't, and Isak is then free because Henderson doesn't go with him. Virgil's view of Longstaff making the pass is obstructed by Henderson.
Offline Redknight60

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10926 on: September 1, 2022, 08:35:00 am »
There were some questions over VVD not getting close enough to Zaha a couple of weeks ago. They should watch Isak disallowed goal last night. Both Robbo and Gomez went steaming over to try and stop him getting a low percentage shot off and he's able to comfortably step inside and get a far easier chance.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,183
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10927 on: September 1, 2022, 08:48:17 am »
Quote from: Redknight60 on September  1, 2022, 08:35:00 am
There were some questions over VVD not getting close enough to Zaha a couple of weeks ago. They should watch Isak disallowed goal last night. Both Robbo and Gomez went steaming over to try and stop him getting a low percentage shot off and he's able to comfortably step inside and get a far easier chance.

Yeah made me think of that incident. No idea why Gomez sold himself when Robertson did.
Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,212
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10928 on: September 7, 2022, 10:06:03 pm »
I think he's been poor this season, he's not the only one though
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,645
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10929 on: September 7, 2022, 10:14:58 pm »
He's just half a step off.
Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,863
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10930 on: September 7, 2022, 10:30:59 pm »
Not too concerned. Even Terry and Ferdinand has some sloppy spells.
Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10931 on: September 7, 2022, 11:44:03 pm »
I am quite concerned
Looks to have lost pace
Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,991
  • JFT96.
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10932 on: September 7, 2022, 11:45:42 pm »
I thought he was unlucky with the pen. Probably a foul but he done everything right, his foot just landed on the attacker's foot but he was never getting to it anyway.


But on the whole, yeah he's a level below this year and his intensity in engaging and his overall defending isn't helping when as a team we're really off it.
Offline harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,715
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10933 on: September 7, 2022, 11:47:14 pm »
Needs to stub out the cigar and remember he is a CB which means making the odd tackle or even sprint.
Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 390
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10934 on: September 8, 2022, 04:10:14 am »
Oi! Virgil.
You better get battle hardened before City & Haaland come round. Youre looking like a boxer hiding from the ring the last while. And get closer to your CB.My granny would run through that gap.
Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,564
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10935 on: September 8, 2022, 05:37:53 am »
Playing like he has half an eye on Qatar to be honest, just doesnt seem like he is fully focused on LFC.
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,136
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10936 on: September 8, 2022, 08:15:51 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on September  8, 2022, 05:37:53 am
Playing like he has half an eye on Qatar to be honest, just doesnt seem like he is fully focused on LFC.

Probably pissed off. He came out in the press saying we need more midfielders. The defence need to do more but they're being hung out to dry by the rest of the team and the way we're set up.
Offline ByrdmanLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10937 on: Yesterday at 03:01:16 pm »
Might get a lot of shit for this, but in my opinion Virg is one of the most overrated players ever. Not saying he is/was not great for us, but his biggest strenght is that he is always in the right place and hardly ever puts a foot wrong, but if he does, it does not look good at all,

Matip has outperformed him since he was injured. Virg is clearly top 5 CBs in prem history, but i feel like he is being rated higher than he should be. When Fabinho is out or off, Virg is often being exposed.


Love him to bits and he's one of the big reasons why we have achieved a lot in the Klopp era, but i feel like he gets too much praise while his partners (Matip, Gomez from few years ago and Konate) are being overlooked. Hope he gets back to his best and proves me wrong.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,643
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10938 on: Yesterday at 03:02:28 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 03:01:16 pm
Might get a lot of shit for this, but in my opinion Virg is one of the most overrated players ever.
And youll deserve all the shit you get.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,183
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10939 on: Yesterday at 03:03:58 pm »
Most overrated player ever but still top 5 premier league defender ever.
Offline ByrdmanLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10940 on: Yesterday at 03:08:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:03:58 pm
Most overrated player ever but still top 5 premier league defender ever.

It does not contradict itself? Terry and Ferdinand are the only players who are clear top 5 CBs apart from VVD, every other suggestion is up for debate, so i put VVD in top 5 defenders in the prem, he can still be overrated?
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,183
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10941 on: Yesterday at 03:11:44 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 03:08:37 pm
It does not contradict itself? Terry and Ferdinand are the only players who are clear top 5 CBs apart from VVD, every other suggestion is up for debate, so i put VVD in top 5 defenders in the prem, he can still be overrated?

Top 5 in a 30 year period in one of the best leagues in the world has to make you a great.
Offline ByrdmanLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10942 on: Yesterday at 03:15:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:11:44 pm
Top 5 in a 30 year period in one of the best leagues in the world has to make you a great.
i never said he's not great, but i feel like he is being overrated, while his partners (especially Matip) are being extremely underrated
Offline mushi007

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10943 on: Yesterday at 03:19:20 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 03:01:16 pm
Might get a lot of shit for this, but in my opinion Virg is one of the most overrated players ever. Not saying he is/was not great for us, but his biggest strenght is that he is always in the right place and hardly ever puts a foot wrong, but if he does, it does not look good at all,

Matip has outperformed him since he was injured. Virg is clearly top 5 CBs in prem history, but i feel like he is being rated higher than he should be. When Fabinho is out or off, Virg is often being exposed.


Love him to bits and he's one of the big reasons why we have achieved a lot in the Klopp era, but i feel like he gets too much praise while his partners (Matip, Gomez from few years ago and Konate) are being overlooked. Hope he gets back to his best and proves me wrong.
must be good shit you are on... can i have some
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,032
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10944 on: Yesterday at 03:21:25 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 03:01:16 pm
Might get a lot of shit for this, but in my opinion Virg is one of the most overrated players ever. Not saying he is/was not great for us, but his biggest strenght is that he is always in the right place and hardly ever puts a foot wrong, but if he does, it does not look good at all,

Matip has outperformed him since he was injured. Virg is clearly top 5 CBs in prem history, but i feel like he is being rated higher than he should be. When Fabinho is out or off, Virg is often being exposed.


Love him to bits and he's one of the big reasons why we have achieved a lot in the Klopp era, but i feel like he gets too much praise while his partners (Matip, Gomez from few years ago and Konate) are being overlooked. Hope he gets back to his best and proves me wrong.

Shit up you fool.
Offline ByrdmanLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10945 on: Yesterday at 03:24:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:21:25 pm
Shit up you fool.
This is the type of arguing i love, no counterpoints, just shouting words, nothing to explain why i am wrong.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10946 on: Yesterday at 03:24:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:03:58 pm
Most overrated player ever but still top 5 premier league defender ever.
Coming 2nd in the Ballon d'Or is incredible for a defender. The likes of Terry and Ferdinand never came close and the best Maldini could manage was third.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,643
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10947 on: Yesterday at 03:28:33 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 03:24:07 pm
This is the type of arguing i love, no counterpoints, just shouting words, nothing to explain why i am wrong.
Its what you deserve to be honest. We have a couple of bad results and all of a sudden player a is overrated, player b is shit etc etc.

Its like the last three or four years didnt happen and the past few games are suddenly a true reflection of our players level.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,319
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10948 on: Yesterday at 03:28:34 pm »
So he's no Cannavaro
Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10949 on: Yesterday at 03:30:05 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 03:01:16 pm
Might get a lot of shit for this, but in my opinion Virg is one of the most overrated players ever. Not saying he is/was not great for us, but his biggest strenght is that he is always in the right place and hardly ever puts a foot wrong, but if he does, it does not look good at all,

Matip has outperformed him since he was injured. Virg is clearly top 5 CBs in prem history, but i feel like he is being rated higher than he should be. When Fabinho is out or off, Virg is often being exposed.


Love him to bits and he's one of the big reasons why we have achieved a lot in the Klopp era, but i feel like he gets too much praise while his partners (Matip, Gomez from few years ago and Konate) are being overlooked. Hope he gets back to his best and proves me wrong.
The fact that any mistake he makes gets jumped on by Twitter knobheads just shows how good he is. If some of the top 5 CBs played today, their fail comps will be getting posted every other week. There is a lot more scrutiny these days and former players get viewed through nostalgic lenses.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10950 on: Yesterday at 03:31:07 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 03:24:07 pm
This is the type of arguing i love, no counterpoints, just shouting words, nothing to explain why i am wrong.


Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,643
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10951 on: Yesterday at 03:31:56 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 03:08:37 pm
It does not contradict itself? Terry and Ferdinand are the only players who are clear top 5 CBs apart from VVD, every other suggestion is up for debate, so i put VVD in top 5 defenders in the prem, he can still be overrated?
How many times was Ferdinand rinsed by Torres or made to look silly?

Terry was good in a team that played no risk football, full-backs stayed at home and two defensive midfielders in front him. The time he was asked to play in a high line under AVB he was exposed. 

Fuck me people have short memories.
Offline Beninger

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,109
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10952 on: Yesterday at 03:50:36 pm »
I know he has his own style, but I wouldnt mind him cranking up the intensity just a bit. Same with the rest of the squad.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,032
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10953 on: Yesterday at 04:03:07 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 03:24:07 pm
This is the type of arguing i love, no counterpoints, just shouting words, nothing to explain why i am wrong.

I don;t need a counterpoint to your post, you've been spending time reading dickheads on twitter and/or listening to Talksport.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10954 on: Yesterday at 04:07:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:03:07 pm
I don;t need a counterpoint to your post, you've been spending time reading dickheads on twitter and/or listening to Talksport.


I bet he calls  into that Goldbridge twat.
Offline Wilmo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,127
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10955 on: Yesterday at 04:13:42 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 03:01:16 pm
Might get a lot of shit for this, but in my opinion ByrdmanLFC is one of the most overrated posters ever. Not saying he is/was not great for the forum, but their biggest strenght is that he barely never posts and so we hardly ever see him put a foot wrong, but if he does post, it does not look good at all,

Fordy has outperformed him since he was injured. Byrdman is clearly top 5 trolls in RAWK history, but i feel like he is being rated higher than he should be. When the mods are out or off, Byrd is often being exposed.


Love him to bits and he's one of the big reasons why we have achieved a lot in the WUM era, but i feel like he gets too much attention while his partners (Uruguayan36, Dmode101 from few years ago and johnny74 ) are being overlooked. Hope he gets back to his best and proves me wrong.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10956 on: Yesterday at 04:15:54 pm »
He's no Baldrick.
Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,771
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10957 on: Yesterday at 04:34:06 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 03:28:34 pm
So he's no Cannavaro
That dont impress me much.

VVD isnt the biggest of our worries at present. Hes a step out, like when he first came back from the knee injury, which tells me hes neither match fit nor sharp. Signing a few months of his return he was supreme and dominant again, just as he will be at some point this season.

I dont subscribe to the idea hes playing within himself due to the World Cup, hes just caught up in the general malaise that seems to be afflicting 90% of the team at present. Hell be back, as the whole team will.

I must say though, even though I dont think its a distraction for most, this World Cup looks more and more fucking stupid and criminal with every passing day. Every single person involved in its conception and establishment should be in a prison cell, but theyre running it.
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,761
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10958 on: Yesterday at 05:19:52 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 03:15:28 pm
i never said he's not great, but i feel like he is being overrated, while his partners (especially Matip) are being extremely underrated

Easy to say when him and the rest of the team have been a step off from their usual selves but Van Dijk's usual self has been the one that has been amazing since he made his debut in January 2018 - I've not seen a defender like him in terms of his individual performances and his ability to aid our whole shape - the oft criticised yet absolutely effective line only got perfected after he signed and it's been vital in helping us compress the play and control and win games as well as his passing. Again, it's easy to say he's overrated when we're not playing well but he's been absolutely incredible for us.

In terms of our other defenders being underrated - do you mean by Liverpool fans because everyone knows just good Matip, Konate and Gomez (despite his performance midweek) are. By wider football fans or the media, maybe they are but then, those people are morons.
Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,382
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10959 on: Today at 01:44:16 am »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 03:08:37 pm
It does not contradict itself? Terry and Ferdinand are the only players who are clear top 5 CBs apart from VVD, every other suggestion is up for debate, so i put VVD in top 5 defenders in the prem, he can still be overrated?

I'm going to regret this, but... what?
