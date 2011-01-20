I think you have to give some credit to United in the first goal. It was a good pass and move goal, a type of a goal we have scored against all sorts of opponents over the years.
Trent got beat too easy, Sancho smartly peels away from Robertson into VVD blind spot behind him and he has no idea where Sancho is, Gomez goes flying in and gets megged, Milner and Allison get put on thier arses. I don't think can pin point it on one player.
Second goal, Hendo touch let him down and once again Rashford is positioned in Gomez blind spot behind him. Gomez has a look over his shoulder, but Rashford was deeper out of view. Only until he got a shout, that he sprints and by then its too late.
More annoyed at the second goal, it was a lazy cross to no one from Trent which got cleared and Henderson failed to control the second ball and we got punished for it.