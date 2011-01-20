I want everyone to watch this, watch what Trent does and tell me Van Dyke is the issue in the goal.



https://clip.dubz.co/v/gf1x98



Further more look at Hendo. People always beat Keita with the he doesn’t fight for the ball brush but over the last 2 years Hendo has been so lazy in following runners. Reminds me of Emre Can who we got rid of that exact reason. What is he thinking. He’s the number 6. Think he played a blinder getting this new contract. Throwing his toys out of the pram him and his agent saying they would go Atletico Madrid. He should have been sent packing. He’s the reason why Fabinho has been shit as well. How can you be a single pivot with no runners or technicians in front of you. The one where Hendo hoofed the ball in the air was disgusting. He didn’t even try get a professional foul. Him and Milner never get dropped. Klopp dropped Keita in that disaster class against Real Madrid but them two are Teflon. Based on things they did well 5 years ago.