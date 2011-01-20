« previous next »
Author Topic: Virgil Van Great

Re: Virgil Van Great
Reply #10880 on: Today at 03:52:13 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:40:29 pm
Van Dijk absolutely should have closed him down. I don't get why that is such a controversial view.

There's nothing "absolutely" about it. He had a choice of between two weak alternatives. That's why it is a controversial view.

Sometimes there is no 'right' or 'obvious' thing to do on a football field. I guess you have to have played the game at some level to appreciate that.

Re: Virgil Van Great
Reply #10881 on: Today at 03:55:39 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:40:42 am

If Sancho was still trying to get the ball under control I'd agree with you. But Virg is standing too far away to be able to narrow Sancho's angle in any way. Rushing him from that distance might actually have made Sancho's task easier. Better to hold the ground - as VVD did - and hope there are other 'bricks' in the wall behind you.

Said with the confidence of someone who has never played CB at any level. Once Milner dived in VVD should have closed the angle, he more than likely would have forced Sancho to panic or even won the ball. Instead he stood there like a fool
Re: Virgil Van Great
Reply #10882 on: Today at 04:04:56 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 03:55:39 pm
Said with the confidence of someone who has never played CB at any level. Once Milner dived in VVD should have closed the angle, he more than likely would have forced Sancho to panic or even won the ball. Instead he stood there like a fool

Oddly enough I played CB for many years (over 30 indeed) at all sorts of levels. So, even though I might be wrong, its isn't from a lack of experience!

It's posters (like you I suppose) who have never played football at all and think they absolutely know better than Virgil Van Dijk how to play centre back.

Re: Virgil Van Great
Reply #10883 on: Today at 04:20:40 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 03:55:39 pm
Said with the confidence of someone who has never played CB at any level. Once Milner dived in VVD should have closed the angle, he more than likely would have forced Sancho to panic or even won the ball. Instead he stood there like a fool
lmao. Milner has no right to talk to VVD. He got sent for a hot dog and blocked Alissons view of the ball. Why not stay on feet and charge at Sancho instead of expecting VVD to do it.
Re: Virgil Van Great
Reply #10884 on: Today at 04:23:27 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 04:20:40 pm
lmao. Milner has no right to talk to VVD. He got sent for a hot dog and blocked Alissons view of the ball. Why not stay on feet and charge at Sancho instead of expecting VVD to do it.

Milner has every right to talk to Van Dijk, or anybody else on the team for that matter. Same the other way too. If somebody is playing like shit or not doing what they should be somebody needs to pull them up on it. Nobody on this team is above reproach and thinking like that is how it starts rotting.
Re: Virgil Van Great
Reply #10885 on: Today at 04:32:29 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:23:27 pm
Milner has every right to talk to Van Dijk, or anybody else on the team for that matter. Same the other way too. If somebody is playing like shit or not doing what they should be somebody needs to pull them up on it. Nobody on this team is above reproach and thinking like that is how it starts rotting.
He should become a manager because his performances on the field are not worthy of shouting at VVD. Lead by example or just leave. People were saying GERRARD was finished during BR last season but he was a million times better than Milner. The bondage with dude is getting spooky.
Re: Virgil Van Great
Reply #10886 on: Today at 04:36:04 pm
I really don't think it was as simple as he should have charged him down. He gave him a decision to make by standing up right and also wasn't aware that Alisson was on the floor. Watching the goal back Trente should really be anticipating a pass to Bruno as he's standing open at the near post but he doesn't react quick enough if he had of he would of been in the position to block that area of the goal. VVD can't be blamed for a goal from that side of the pitch when TAA is daydreaming and Gomez/Milner are both on the floor after diving in wrecklessly. It was panic station defending to blame for goal, VVD diving in would only have contributed to the panic.
Re: Virgil Van Great
Reply #10887 on: Today at 04:37:09 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 04:32:29 pm
He should become a manager because his performances on the field are not worthy of shouting at VVD. Lead by example or just leave. People were saying GERRARD was finished during BR last season but he was a million times better than Milner. The bondage with dude is getting spooky.

With respect, what are you on about? Nobody on this football team should be put on a pedestal and senior players should be able to call out whoever they want. If Van Dijk did it to Milner that would be fine too. As soon as you lose that your football team has nothing. James Milner has won more than Van Dijk has and has done laps galore on some fantastic teams. He knows what he's seeing and you should give him more respect.
Re: Virgil Van Great
Reply #10888 on: Today at 04:39:41 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:37:09 pm
With respect, what are you on about? Nobody on this football team should be put on a pedestal and senior players should be able to call out whoever they want. If Van Dijk did it to Milner that would be fine too. As soon as you lose that your football team has nothing. James Milner has won more than Van Dijk ever will and has done laps galore on some fantastic teams. He knows what he's seeing and you should give him more respect.


Anybody who had played the game at any level knows the crack when you or your teammate are having a bad game.


The game is too fast to be polite.
Re: Virgil Van Great
Reply #10889 on: Today at 04:54:22 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 02:48:09 pm
He may need to be benched but with Matip and Konate out for a month wholl replace him?

Could be that the lack of current competition is mailing him complacent? And maybe the same applies to Trent?

Agreed on the first point, but hopefully that will be sorted soon (I hope!) It was more Captain Hindsight in this instance!  ;)

Second point is something I should have built more on in my comments, as being seen as "undroppable" probably stems from that over-reliance and absolute faith that has been placed on him (and indeed Trent) so could well be (is?) a factor in why he's playing like he is. Be interesting to see how he reacts to what we all hope was a bollocking from Millie - he's not used to that. On that matter, it tales something serious to see Millie so animated and in someone's face, which actually was good to see.
Re: Virgil Van Great
Reply #10890 on: Today at 04:57:50 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:37:09 pm
With respect, what are you on about? Nobody on this football team should be put on a pedestal and senior players should be able to call out whoever they want. If Van Dijk did it to Milner that would be fine too. As soon as you lose that your football team has nothing. James Milner has won more than Van Dijk has and has done laps galore on some fantastic teams. He knows what he's seeing and you should give him more respect.
A great professional and human being milner is but he’s a horrible footballer. His game IQ is actually not that great. Go in the Milner thread and see how he’s leaving gaps galore. Trying to do that same cut back from the By line he was doing at Manchester City 8 years ago to Dzeko. He hasn’t scored a goal from a non penalty in years. His passing range is inferior to every pro footballer in the PL. VVD has lots of credit in the tank. Milner hasn’t had any credit since he was left back in Klopp first season. Imagine the guy that’s late to work who doesn’t even do his job properly is shouting at you. VVD is actually a polite guy because I wouldn’t have it from James.
Re: Virgil Van Great
Reply #10891 on: Today at 05:04:20 pm
I want everyone to watch this, watch what Trent does and tell me Van Dyke is the issue in the goal.

https://clip.dubz.co/v/gf1x98
Re: Virgil Van Great
Reply #10892 on: Today at 05:10:08 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:04:20 pm
I want everyone to watch this, watch what Trent does and tell me Van Dyke is the issue in the goal.

https://clip.dubz.co/v/gf1x98
Further more look at Hendo. People always beat Keita with the he doesn’t fight for the ball brush but over the last 2 years Hendo has been so lazy in following runners. Reminds me of Emre Can who we got rid of that exact reason. What is he thinking. He’s the number 6. Think he played a blinder getting this new contract. Throwing his toys out of the pram him and his agent saying they would go Atletico Madrid. He should have been sent packing. He’s the reason why Fabinho has been shit as well. How can you be a single pivot with no runners or technicians in front of you. The one where Hendo hoofed the ball in the air was disgusting. He didn’t even try get a professional foul. Him and Milner never get dropped. Klopp dropped Keita in that disaster class against Real Madrid but them two are Teflon. Based on things they did well 5 years ago. 
Re: Virgil Van Great
Reply #10893 on: Today at 05:13:29 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:04:20 pm
I want everyone to watch this, watch what Trent does and tell me Van Dyke is the issue in the goal.

https://clip.dubz.co/v/gf1x98

I thought everyone already agreed that Trent was start of the fiasco for that goal.

And things aren't going your way - Gomez got over and slid to make the block - but the ball found a way through. In our first three games this season - it's been the opposite for us. The defenders always block our shots.
Re: Virgil Van Great
Reply #10894 on: Today at 06:06:02 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:13:29 pm
I thought everyone already agreed that Trent was start of the fiasco for that goal.

And things aren't going your way - Gomez got over and slid to make the block - but the ball found a way through. In our first three games this season - it's been the opposite for us. The defenders always block our shots.


Fine margins and all that.
Re: Virgil Van Great
Reply #10895 on: Today at 06:08:41 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 04:57:50 pm
A great professional and human being milner is but hes a horrible footballer. His game IQ is actually not that great. Go in the Milner thread and see how hes leaving gaps galore. Trying to do that same cut back from the By line he was doing at Manchester City 8 years ago to Dzeko. He hasnt scored a goal from a non penalty in years. His passing range is inferior to every pro footballer in the PL. VVD has lots of credit in the tank. Milner hasnt had any credit since he was left back in Klopp first season. Imagine the guy thats late to work who doesnt even do his job properly is shouting at you. VVD is actually a polite guy because I wouldnt have it from James.


Fuck off with that shit.

It's the sort of thing a complete and utter dickhead would say.
Re: Virgil Van Great
Reply #10896 on: Today at 06:09:47 pm
Im gonna say it as everyone else seems to have absolutely lost the plot: I thought he was fine last night. He wins all of his individual duels (twice against Rashford with ease), his passing was fine, dominant in the air - and in none of the goals is he involved in the fundamental breakdown which leads to them scoring. Hes still doing his job to a high level - other parts of the team are not.

 
Re: Virgil Van Great
Reply #10897 on: Today at 06:10:48 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:08:41 pm

Fuck off with that shit.

It's the sort of thing a complete and utter dickhead would say.

100%
Re: Virgil Van Great
Reply #10898 on: Today at 06:12:22 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:13:29 pm
I thought everyone already agreed that Trent was start of the fiasco for that goal.

watching that from Trent is bloody stomach-churning.  dereliction of duty ffs.
Re: Virgil Van Great
Reply #10899 on: Today at 08:11:05 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:12:22 pm
watching that from Trent is bloody stomach-churning.  dereliction of duty ffs.

He needs to get with it and fast.

I had initially thought VVD deserved the blame for the goal yesterday, in the cold light of day I can see his fault was minimal. He is not at the top of his game admittedly, but I hope that's hubris rather than related to an injury. The thing is, he does not seem like an arrogant sort; he didn't place himself in the best defenders list when he did the segment with Rio, and Rio placed himself first!
Re: Virgil Van Great
Reply #10900 on: Today at 08:17:40 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:02:46 am
Give some credit to Sancho as he sold Milner and Alisson. 

I don't want to make it a blame game but Trent was more at fault for that goal than van Dijk.  He got beaten by a predictable 1-2 and then barely jogged to offer any additional cover.  If he'd been running he could easily have closed Sancho down after Milner's lunge had bought the defence a bit of time.

van Dijk took up a block that filled the middle third of the goal.  From memory there was a bit of a crowd of bodies covering another third of the goal.  I doubt van Dijk knew that Alisson was already committed as it was that which made the finish so simple.  Had Alisson been on his feet I'm sure he would have covered off that corner of the goal.

None of our current central defenders lunge into blocks but instead stand up and try to reduce the options.  I'm sure if Klopp told them to they would so I assume he's happy to play those odds - it's unfortunate that in back-to-back games it's worked against us.
Trent not supposed to be covering in front of the CB there, He started switching with Gomez correctly but there MF supposed to cover the cutback and Milner was defending 2 Midfielders in the box because Henderson was not there.
Re: Virgil Van Great
Reply #10901 on: Today at 08:42:13 pm
I think you have to give some credit to United in the first goal. It was a good pass and move goal, a type of a goal we have scored against all sorts of opponents over the years.

Trent got beat too easy, Sancho smartly peels away from Robertson into VVD blind spot behind him and he has no idea where Sancho is, Gomez goes flying in and gets megged, Milner and Allison get put on thier arses. I don't think can pin point it on one player.

Second goal, Hendo touch let him down and once again Rashford is positioned in Gomez blind spot behind him. Gomez has a look over his shoulder, but Rashford was deeper out of view. Only until he got a shout, that he sprints and by then its too late.

More annoyed at the second goal, it was a lazy cross to no one from Trent which got cleared and Henderson failed to control the second ball and we got punished for it.
Re: Virgil Van Great
Reply #10902 on: Today at 09:01:04 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 03:55:39 pm
Said with the confidence of someone who has never played CB at any level. Once Milner dived in VVD should have closed the angle, he more than likely would have forced Sancho to panic or even won the ball. Instead he stood there like a fool

Are you sure about the closing part? If the forward is beyond Sunday league level, they'd probably appreciate having the decision made for them, as they probably won't panic, but will enjoy the opportunity to just push it either side of the onrushing defender while the latter goes past them like an idiot. Hence the mantra of not committing, but staying on one's feet. An amateur might panic if you rush them. A pro probably won't.

I'll qualify the above with the caveat that I was a midfielder, so my experience of challenging for the ball was rather different.
Re: Virgil Van Great
Reply #10903 on: Today at 09:03:45 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:13:29 pm
I thought everyone already agreed that Trent was start of the fiasco for that goal.

And things aren't going your way - Gomez got over and slid to make the block - but the ball found a way through. In our first three games this season - it's been the opposite for us. The defenders always block our shots.

Trent isn't the start of it. Elliott and Mo press the ball but Milner and Hendo are miles out of position. That allows United to isolate Elanga and Eriksen 2 v 1 on Trent. As soon as that happens he is in trouble and has to let one of them go.
Re: Virgil Van Great
Reply #10904 on: Today at 09:30:37 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:04:20 pm
I want everyone to watch this, watch what Trent does and tell me Van Dyke is the issue in the goal.

https://clip.dubz.co/v/gf1x98
I said it immediately last night and I'm happy to share my crude observation on here. VVD looked like he thought he needed a shite the way he stood there motionless :)

It doesn't excuse anyone else though.
