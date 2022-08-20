« previous next »
Don't know about you lot, I'm here for Giggs's poetry...

it's polemic ... in a manner of speaking
it's polemic ... in a manner of speaking

Straightforward, even...
Hes got this weird issue with blocking shots thats been going on for about a year now, where he makes no attempt to close the angle and is far too casual. I cant understand what hes doing for the first goal.
What the fuck has happened to him? Seriously, anyone got any ideas here?
He was really poor for the first goal. Seems a bit complacent but he's still boss.
Thought Milner was gonna deck him
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:04:02 pm
He was really poor for the first goal. Seems a bit complacent but he's still boss.

He could try playing like it. Does he not want to be injured for the World Cup. Only reason I can think of that he doesnt want to make a tackle or block a shot.
How is it that he always somehow looks like defending is absolutely beneath him? I mean it looks cool as fuck when it comes off, but unforgivably lazy when it doesn't.

He's looked complacent for a long while, and his completely nonchalant reaction to Milner's bollocking really wound me up as well, just didn't look arsed. He's not the only one - there's a couple of players out there who just don't look at the races mentally.
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:04:57 pm
He could try playing like it. Does he not want to be injured for the World Cup. Only reason I can think of that he doesnt want to make a tackle or block a shot.
Nail on the head. I think we're going to see a lot of this BS this season. Klopp needs to have a word with him though, it's unacceptable
This man has been space-jammed. Only explanation, plays like someone lobotomized him.
Don't know about the Zaha one last week but once milner got done he absolutely should've raced out to Sancho. Obviously put off by Fernandes but maintaining his position only allowed Sancho loads of time and also blinded Ali. Bizarre that one
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 10:41:35 pm
Don't know about the Zaha one last week but once milner got done he absolutely should've raced out to Sancho. Obviously put off by Fernandes but maintaining his position only allowed Sancho loads of time and also blinded Ali. Bizarre that one
U dont want to race out reckless in the box. I think he could have closed down better but the MF that are supposed to be cutting off the cut back should have been there and Milner leaving his feet for the block made it easy for sancho also. Also on Shots Liverpool doesnt block a lot from longer ranges because unless ur very close it hard to control the rebound, See De Bruyne goal with the matip deflection. And Longer Shots are low %.
Hes not currently great.
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:43:27 pm
U dont want to race out reckless in the box. I think he could have closed down better but the MF that are supposed to be cutting off the cut back should have been there and Milner leaving his feet for the block made it easy for sancho also. Also on Shots Liverpool doesnt block a lot from longer ranges because unless ur very close it hard to control the rebound, See De Bruyne goal with the matip deflection. And Longer Shots are low %.


Agree Milner should've done better but think Virgil under estimated how much space there was in the box for Sancho.
He's defending with his reputation. You know, since he's supposed to be the best CB on earth and attackers won't target him, so he doesn't have to do anything. Well, turns out that's what happened when you're not involved enough.

My take on VVD being worse than Phillips last week doesn't seem outrageous now eh?

Yikes.
Milner should have knocked him out in the changing rooms.
Im not sure I put too much blame on him, hes playing left centre back but hes been dragged over to the front post to cover for his right centre back who in turn has been forced to engage a player Trent just let run off him.

The whole defence was in disarray from that moment. I think VVD is trying to block part of the goal to give Sancho less to shoot at. Other than that he was fine.
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:43:27 pm
U dont want to race out reckless in the box. I think he could have closed down better but the MF that are supposed to be cutting off the cut back should have been there and Milner leaving his feet for the block made it easy for sancho also. Also on Shots Liverpool doesnt block a lot from longer ranges because unless ur very close it hard to control the rebound, See De Bruyne goal with the matip deflection. And Longer Shots are low %.

What's that got to do with tonight or Zaha's? They're both inside our area with a free shot at Alisson - in part because he's too fucking lazy to even bother trying to block the ball.

As the leader of the backline his casualness is spreading through the team like a plague. I couldn't believe the amount of people saying he had nothing to do with Madrid's goal in Paris. He can stop that goal at source by being more intense and getting to the ball.

He's been letting Matip or Konate do the hard yards while he strolls around with a cigar in his mouth for too long. There's a fine line between confidence and arrogance and he's clearly crossed it.

Loved that from Milner to be honest because it's been needed for a while. Sometimes you have to come down a peg to get back to where you were. We all know that's going to happen because if his head is right there's nobody better but it needs to happen now.
As I said elsewhere, blowing smoke up his arse despite him not even being our best centre half last season has clearly had an effect. He was doing this at times last season, just running away from the ball or not closing down.
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:03:55 pm
What the fuck has happened to him? Seriously, anyone got any ideas here?

Nothing, I just think he has always been casual in the way he defends because it his style and it works most of the time, the only thing you can say is complancency?. He is getting caught out a bit more now because the team are not performing. In the past the first goal doesn't happen if milner doesn't dive in for example.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:50:48 pm
I think VVD is trying to block part of the goal to give Sancho less to shoot at. Other than that he was fine.
The only thing he blocked was Alisson's vision lmao.
If Matip and Konate weren't both injured he should be benched next week. I'm sure he'll recover his form, but benching him once is one way to tell him yeah you also need to work hard as well.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:50:00 pm
Milner should have knocked him out in the changing rooms.

Cool it with the toxic masculinity
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 10:59:24 pm
Nothing, I just think he has always been casual in the way he defends because it his style and it works most of the time, the only thing you can say is complancency?. He is getting caught out a bit more now because the team are not performing. In the past the first goal doesn't happen if milner doesn't dive in for example.
You can argue Milner dives in too easily but equally he covered that side of the goal, Virgil needs to either shuffle to his right to cover the other side or move forwards to close the angle down, he does neither.
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 10:52:00 pm
As I said elsewhere, blowing smoke up his arse despite him not even being our best centre half last season has clearly had an effect. He was doing this at times last season, just running away from the ball or not closing down.
He looks like he's started to believe his own hype.
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 10:59:26 pm
The only thing he blocked was Alisson's vision lmao.
If Matip and Konate weren't both injured he should be benched next week. I'm sure he'll recover his form, but benching him once is one way to tell him yeah you also need to work hard as well.
He could have made more of an effort to clear it.
Some of you have lost it in here today. 

Had no problem with him on Zaha last week, thought he was really poor for the Sancho goal today - though there are a number of culprits there. Even then - he won every other challenge including the two times Rashford attempted to take him on. Hes far from being a problem, and it really really doesnt help when youre having balls constantly blasted in behind you with no pressure from the men ahead of you.
He has a new partner every week at the moment, successful teams are built on rock solid CBs and VVD doesnt know from one week to the next who hes playing next to. Not a recipe for clean sheets.
The problem with the goal was that VVD thought Allison behind him was still on his feet and VVD chose to block the corner that he thought Allison wasn't covering, unfortunately Allison had already dived and it turned out no one was covering that corner,
His defending for the first goal was strange but what concerned me more was the way United forwards went past him with ease in the second half and it looked like he was struggling to sprint.

Im wondering if hes carrying a knock but hes being patched up to play because were so short at the back. Im hoping its that rather than him having lost his pace completely.
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 10:47:33 pm
Agree Milner should've done better but think Virgil under estimated how much space there was in the box for Sancho.
Yea dont disagree on that part.
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 10:51:27 pm
What's that got to do with tonight or Zaha's? They're both inside our area with a free shot at Alisson - in part because he's too fucking lazy to even bother trying to block the ball.

As the leader of the backline his casualness is spreading through the team like a plague. I couldn't believe the amount of people saying he had nothing to do with Madrid's goal in Paris. He can stop that goal at source by being more intense and getting to the ball.

He's been letting Matip or Konate do the hard yards while he strolls around with a cigar in his mouth for too long. There's a fine line between confidence and arrogance and he's clearly crossed it.

Loved that from Milner to be honest because it's been needed for a while. Sometimes you have to come down a peg to get back to where you were. We all know that's going to happen because if his head is right there's nobody better but it needs to happen now.
I said for tonight he could have closed down better. Zaha one what did u expect him to do, that was good finish, he clearly playing to make sure Zaha didn't cut back and goes to the goal line, it was legit put in from like 16 yards out not central of the box into the corner and Virgil was trying to get back and even stuck out a leg. Not saying he couldnt have gone better on the first goal but idk what I expect when there was no MF in front of him outside of close down more.
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 11:22:41 pm
The problem with the goal was that VVD thought Allison behind him was still on his feet and VVD chose to block the corner that he thought Allison wasn't covering, unfortunately Allison had already dived and it turned out no one was covering that corner,
Van Dijk was blocking the centre of the goal (completely pointlessly). He actually adjusted his position a couple of times - always to block the centre. The angle from behind the striker shows it perfectly.
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 11:39:11 pm
Van Dijk was blocking the centre of the goal (completely pointlessly). He actually adjusted his position a couple of times - always to block the centre. The angle from behind the striker shows it perfectly.
He was poor there. You are right
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:04:57 pm
He could try playing like it. Does he not want to be injured for the World Cup. Only reason I can think of that he doesnt want to make a tackle or block a shot.

He should be out of the team if that's his approach. He was fucking woeful for that Sancho goal and arguably highly culpable for 3 of the 5 goals we've conceded this season. Milner dead right to bollock him.
Not helped by different partners and absence of a midfield but some way off his imperious best.

Bit early for his obituary though.
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:04:57 pm
He could try playing like it. Does he not want to be injured for the World Cup. Only reason I can think of that he doesnt want to make a tackle or block a shot.

Oh come on man,you're better than this shit.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:50:48 pm
Im not sure I put too much blame on him, hes playing left centre back but hes been dragged over to the front post to cover for his right centre back who in turn has been forced to engage a player Trent just let run off him.

The whole defence was in disarray from that moment. I think VVD is trying to block part of the goal to give Sancho less to shoot at. Other than that he was fine.

Any time Van Dijk is culpable there's mental gymnastics to explain it ;D

If Lovren stood there looking meekish, blocking Alisson and not bothering to attempt a tackle this thread would have grown 12 pages.
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:08:35 am
Any time Van Dijk is culpable there's mental gymnastics to explain it ;D

If Lovren stood there blocking Alisson and didn't bother attempting a tackle this thread would have grown 12 pages.
He was poor for the goal. We can admit that and move on.
Needs dropping.
