U dont want to race out reckless in the box. I think he could have closed down better but the MF that are supposed to be cutting off the cut back should have been there and Milner leaving his feet for the block made it easy for sancho also. Also on Shots Liverpool doesnt block a lot from longer ranges because unless ur very close it hard to control the rebound, See De Bruyne goal with the matip deflection. And Longer Shots are low %.



What's that got to do with tonight or Zaha's? They're both inside our area with a free shot at Alisson - in part because he's too fucking lazy to even bother trying to block the ball.As the leader of the backline his casualness is spreading through the team like a plague. I couldn't believe the amount of people saying he had nothing to do with Madrid's goal in Paris. He can stop that goal at source by being more intense and getting to the ball.He's been letting Matip or Konate do the hard yards while he strolls around with a cigar in his mouth for too long. There's a fine line between confidence and arrogance and he's clearly crossed it.Loved that from Milner to be honest because it's been needed for a while. Sometimes you have to come down a peg to get back to where you were. We all know that's going to happen because if his head is right there's nobody better but it needs to happen now.