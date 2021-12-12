« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 265 266 267 268 269 [270]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virgil Van Great  (Read 1145456 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,430
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10760 on: Today at 05:10:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:03:03 pm
I've always thought that is bullshit.

 ;D

Wan Bissaka  never gets up from the grass.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,862
  • The first five yards........
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10761 on: Today at 05:13:29 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 05:10:24 pm
I understand what he means but maybe it is no longer relevant nowadays with the high line and advancement to the game.

I don't. It just doesn't make sense. If you've already lost then there's obviously no point trying it. But I can think of many examples of 'last-ditch tackles' which save the day.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline MdArshad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10762 on: Today at 05:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:13:29 pm
I don't. It just doesn't make sense. If you've already lost then there's obviously no point trying it. But I can think of many examples of 'last-ditch tackles' which save the day.

Like i mentioned, it might have worked in the old days. Maldini reading of the game was so good that he might not have made 1 sliding tackle in his career. The way Sami Hyppia was awesome for us by reading the game and not jumping into sliding tackle like Carra did.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,393
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10763 on: Today at 05:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:13:29 pm
I don't. It just doesn't make sense. If you've already lost then there's obviously no point trying it. But I can think of many examples of 'last-ditch tackles' which save the day.

Plenty of last ditch tackles and blocks from our lads in Istanbul in '05. I guess we lost that then  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline MdArshad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10764 on: Today at 05:26:41 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:25:16 pm
Plenty of last ditch tackles and blocks from our lads in Istanbul in '05. I guess we lost that then  :D

What Maldini means was you have lost the battle against the forward and not lose the match.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,862
  • The first five yards........
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10765 on: Today at 05:36:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:25:16 pm
Plenty of last ditch tackles and blocks from our lads in Istanbul in '05. I guess we lost that then  :D

Indeed!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,862
  • The first five yards........
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10766 on: Today at 05:38:18 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 05:26:41 pm
What Maldini means was you have lost the battle against the forward and not lose the match.

Again, nonsense.

That old Maldini quote has had a good run for its money. It's time to send it to the knackers' yard.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,393
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10767 on: Today at 05:38:45 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 05:26:41 pm
What Maldini means was you have lost the battle against the forward and not lose the match.

Which is still utter bollocks.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,154
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10768 on: Today at 05:40:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:57:18 pm
Paulo Maldini said "If you as a defender have to resort to last ditch tackles then you've already lost".  8)

I thought that was Xabi Alonso?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,430
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10769 on: Today at 05:46:08 pm »
Yes , who also stole it off another handsome bastard.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10770 on: Today at 05:51:54 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:40:39 pm
I thought that was Xabi Alonso?
Quote from: The good Alonso brother
I don't think tackling is a quality. Tackling is a last resort, and you will need it, but it isn't a quality to aspire to.

It seems the thread has been reduced to "are last ditch tackles worth bothering with or not?".  Of course they are if that's the only option left but the point is that it wasn't the only option left for Virgil.  We're judging his decision by the outcome but on many other occasions him standing up like he did will result in a weak shot that doesn't lead to a goal.

We're constantly denied by sprawling tackles and blocks but they're done in a crowded penalty area where the defender can always rely on a teammate filling the gap left by them diving in.  Last night Elliott put about three Palace players on their backsides in that first half but there were still at least two more standing in the way and one of them made a standing block on his goal-bound shot.

I'm sure we've all seen the meme video touted by Man U fans of when Martial put Virgil on his backside and scored against Southampton.  That wasn't necessarily the wrong choice by Virgil in that moment either but differing choices and both ended up with the ball in the net.  Such is the life of a defender.

On the Maldini quote I don't think it's saying you should just give up, it's more saying there's been a failure somewhere that you're in that situation.  Last night that failure was Fabinho getting turned too easily and Phillips playing Zaha onside (Virgil was playing him off).
« Last Edit: Today at 05:56:06 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • Not Italian
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10771 on: Today at 05:55:54 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:38:18 pm
Again, nonsense.

That old Maldini quote has had a good run for its money. It's time to send it to the knackers' yard.
Didn't Xabi Alonso make a similar statement once? About how he hated having to tackle because it meant he made a mistake or something to that effect? I think I understand the sentiment behind it, but I don't completely buy it either, as it negates the fact that football is a highly reactive and unpredictable game, where you can't read or predict every single instance in a game. Those two are some of the most cerebral players I had the pleasure of watching though, so they probably held themselves to a higher standard than the Lee Cattermole of the world, who took pride in it.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:58:57 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,154
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10772 on: Today at 06:20:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:46:08 pm
Yes , who also stole it off another handsome bastard.

you think quite highly of yourself.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,430
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10773 on: Today at 06:34:38 pm »
All I'm saying a top 3 of me, Paulo and Xabi and I'm fighting for second spot at least.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,470
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10774 on: Today at 06:35:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:34:38 pm
All I'm saying a top 3 of me, Paulo and Xabi and I'm fighting for second spot at least.
But would end up coming fourth
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,154
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10775 on: Today at 06:47:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:35:25 pm
But would end up coming fourth

Samie is spurs
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • Not Italian
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10776 on: Today at 06:50:45 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:47:15 pm
Samie is spurs
Hes more like Fulham in the drafting world.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 265 266 267 268 269 [270]   Go Up
« previous next »
 