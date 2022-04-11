Big virg is great against 90% of teams but against city twice in a week he has shat the bed and himself and looked average.
Watch the game back and tell me im wrong
Only mistake he might have made today was the Jesus chance, and that might have been on Konate pushing up, not sure who's fault it was but the shape went to shite, end of the day that was the only time all game and the whole team played well
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?
