Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)  (Read 1101162 times)

Offline Legs

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10640 on: April 11, 2022, 09:45:34 am »
Best part of him yesterday Sterling had the chance to go at us and saw VVD, bottled it and VVD/Matip just took it off him.

Virgil clearly gets in forwards heads we saw that with Martinez at Inter he didnt bother !
Offline Izzy

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10641 on: Today at 07:01:35 pm »
Big virg is great against 90% of teams but against city twice in a week he has shat the bed and himself and looked average. Outshone by matip in the league game and by ibou today
Offline Hazell

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10642 on: Today at 07:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Izzy on Today at 07:01:35 pm
Big virg is great against 90% of teams but against city twice in a week he has shat the bed and himself and looked average.

;D He was terrific today.
Offline Samie

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10643 on: Today at 07:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Izzy on Today at 07:01:35 pm
Big virg is great against 90% of teams but against city twice in a week he has shat the bed and himself and looked average. Outshone by matip in the league game and by ibou today

You've had a few too much to drink on a warm day like today and after a semi final win for the reds, so I'll forgive you for your stupid comment.
Offline Kalito

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10644 on: Today at 07:03:37 pm »
FFS  ;D ;D
Offline duvva

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10645 on: Today at 07:06:08 pm »
Quote from: Izzy on Today at 07:01:35 pm
Big virg is great against 90% of teams but against city twice in a week he has shat the bed and himself and looked average. Outshone by matip in the league game and by ibou today
Congratulations. You have won the most spectacularly wrong comment of the day award. Tremendous effort
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10646 on: Today at 07:07:02 pm »
Quote from: Izzy on Today at 07:01:35 pm
Big virg is great against 90% of teams but against city twice in a week he has shat the bed and himself and looked average. Outshone by matip in the league game and by ibou today

Wow take it izzy there, lad
Offline Izzy

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10647 on: Today at 07:38:21 pm »
Watch the game back and tell me im wrong
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10648 on: Today at 07:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Izzy on Today at 07:38:21 pm
Watch the game back and tell me im wrong
Youre wrong.

PS - which goal do you think is his fault?
Offline na fir dearg

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10649 on: Today at 07:39:25 pm »
Quote from: Izzy on Today at 07:38:21 pm
Watch the game back and tell me im wrong

He was there at the end when it counted, cleared out countless crosses from corners etc
Offline duvva

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10650 on: Today at 07:40:03 pm »
Quote from: Izzy on Today at 07:38:21 pm
Watch the game back and tell me im wrong
Watch the game back and then admit youre wrong
Offline FiSh77

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10651 on: Today at 07:45:08 pm »
Only mistake he might have made today was the Jesus chance, and that might have been on Konate pushing up, not sure who's fault it was but the shape went to shite, end of the day that was the only time all game and the whole team played well
Offline Hazell

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10652 on: Today at 07:49:23 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:45:08 pm
Only mistake he might have made today was the Jesus chance, and that might have been on Konate pushing up, not sure who's fault it was but the shape went to shite, end of the day that was the only time all game and the whole team played well

I think that wasn't his fault. We had the ball and he was available for a pass I think but Konate's pass was cut out in our half and we lost it, he couldn't really push up to play Jesus offside. Their first goal wasn't his fault either as Robertson was upfield when we lost it in our half again so he had to cover a huge area. I thought he was bit tentative last weekend but was back to his usual awesome self today.
Online Al 666

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10653 on: Today at 07:57:06 pm »
Quote from: Izzy on Today at 07:01:35 pm
Big virg is great against 90% of teams but against city twice in a week he has shat the bed and himself and looked average. Outshone by matip in the league game and by ibou today

He was exceptional in both games.

I think the problem is that you don't understand how difficult it is to play centre back in our system. We push the boundaries and routinely defend with VVD+1. I struggle to think of any centre back who could cope with that and not be occasionally exposed.

Some systems focus on front foot defenders getting tight and dominating their opponent, other systems look to control the spaces. Our system requires our often outnumbered centre backs to do both.

I wouldn't swap VVD for any centre back past or present.
Online God's Left Peg

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10654 on: Today at 11:13:47 pm »
In our all time best XI and that is some compliment. An amazing defender and the most transformative signing we've made in living memory.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10655 on: Today at 11:39:30 pm »
Quote from: Izzy on Today at 07:38:21 pm
Watch the game back and tell me im wrong

Can you point out anything specifically instead of telling us to watch the game?
Online kasperoff

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10656 on: Today at 11:45:58 pm »
He's peerless. The only 2 contemporary CB's who get near him are Matip and Konate.

One of the best signings we've every made. Absolute keystone of this team.
