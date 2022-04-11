Only mistake he might have made today was the Jesus chance, and that might have been on Konate pushing up, not sure who's fault it was but the shape went to shite, end of the day that was the only time all game and the whole team played well



I think that wasn't his fault. We had the ball and he was available for a pass I think but Konate's pass was cut out in our half and we lost it, he couldn't really push up to play Jesus offside. Their first goal wasn't his fault either as Robertson was upfield when we lost it in our half again so he had to cover a huge area. I thought he was bit tentative last weekend but was back to his usual awesome self today.