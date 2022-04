What are your assertions regarding Franz Beckenbaur and Bobby Moore ?



I saw Beckenbauer a couple of times and Moore often. Der Kaiser was fantastic although Moore got a lot of his prestige playing for England and the endless clips of his game against Brazil in 1970. Playing for WHU against us he was aways decent but I can't remember any game where I came away thinking I had just seen a world class player. On the other hand Beckenbauer had class writen all over him as only great players can. He redefined the 'libero' not only able to read the play and sweep up he could step into midfield and run play or ping 40 yard passes at will. As a defender though VVD is the best I have seen although Emlyn and Hansen were incredible as well.