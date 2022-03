Theres no point comparing players across decades like that . The game is so different . Just accept they are all magnificent players that won lots of shiny things for us.



The point is it's interesting and enjoyable. I have been lucky to see all our great (and not so great) defenders from Ron Yeats onwards, and in my opinion, and that's all it is, Hansen, Hughes and VVD are the best I have seen in a red shirt. All completely different, although I would say that only VVD has the 'film star' charisma that leaves forwards thinking he's just too good.