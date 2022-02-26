Van Dijk is up there with the best centre backs in Premier League history, possibly the best. I don't understand the urge to compare him to Carra, let alone use it as a stick to knock him.



Ultimately, if Carragher was that limited he wouldn't have got near a Houllier or Rafa defence, let alone played as much as he did under them. Someone above claimed Gillespie was better? They clearly didn't watch the team after Hansen left. Regardless of how much talent you have in the team, you need players like Carragher in there to win, players with that fire, the discipline to follow and enforce instructions on the pitch. Otherwise, you end up like present day Man United. That's why Benitez had him as the mainstay of that defence.