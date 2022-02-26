« previous next »
Van Dijk is up there with the best centre backs in Premier League history, possibly the best. I don't understand the urge to compare him to Carra, let alone use it as a stick to knock him.

Ultimately, if Carragher was that limited he wouldn't have got near a Houllier or Rafa defence, let alone played as much as he did under them. Someone above claimed Gillespie was better? They clearly didn't watch the team after Hansen left. Regardless of how much talent you have in the team, you need players like Carragher in there to win, players with that fire, the discipline to follow and enforce instructions on the pitch. Otherwise, you end up like present day Man United. That's why Benitez had him as the mainstay of that defence.
That's about right I think. Today we might even call those teams 'low-block' sides and Carragher was a good fit for a team that liked to sit deep and defend small spaces. I can't remember anyone better at throwing themselves into last ditch challenges and stretching to nick the ball away from a striker about to shoot. He was physically brave too and, of course, had incredible - and infectious - spirit. The stuff he did in extra time in Istanbul (and in the first semi v Chelsea) was vital to us winning No. 5. At key moments in big games - lest we forget - Carragher was also capable of making things happen in the attacking third of the pitch. The Gerrard winner v Olympiakos involved Carragher adding his weight to an attack on the left wing. The penalty in Istanbul saw Carragher marauding up the right wing with the ball. He was even in advance of Gerrard when Stevie fired in the equaliser v West Ham in the Cup Final.

But Jamie was also a  throw-back. An old-fashioned defender who was next to useless on the ball for most of the time. He wouldn't have made a Shankly or Paisley team, and he wouldn't have made a Klopp one. Those teams - Title winning teams - were all based on ball-playing centre backs. Mobile footballers who could shape the way Liverpool attacked by picking the right pass from the back. Dalglish would not have been half the footballer he was if he'd had to scramble for Carragher's aimless punts up the pitch rather than the diet served by a succession of gourmet centre backs like Hansen, Thompson, Lawrenson, Gillespie. Virgil - and the three others - are part of that tradition, not the Carragher tradition.
Spot on as always Yorky. I would add Hughes and Smith in there too ... And Virgil of course is best of the best
Spot on as always Yorky. I would add Hughes and Smith in there too ... And Virgil of course is best of the best

Emlyn and Smithy - absolutely. In some ways they were the template, weren't they? Converted half backs (or defensive midfielders) operating as twin ball-playing centre backs. Shankly's masterstroke. The thing that set us up for 15 years of total domination.

I agree with you that Virg may end up by the being the best of the lot. But I retain an intense affection for Jocky, the original 'calm as you like' central defender. He consistently made attackers do the very opposite of what they wanted to do. And the ball was the best man at his wedding.
Emlyn and Smithy - absolutely. In some ways they were the template, weren't they? Converted half backs (or defensive midfielders) operating as twin ball-playing centre backs. Shankly's masterstroke. The thing that set us up for 15 years of total domination.

I agree with you that Virg may end up by the being the best of the lot. But I retain an intense affection for Jocky, the original 'calm as you like' central defender. He consistently made attackers do the very opposite of what they wanted to do. And the ball was the best man at his wedding.

Love that line. :D
His pen was hilarious with Kepa standing on one side of the goal to try some embarrassing mind games.  Virg just booted it straight through him.
A proper Liverpool player.
His pen was hilarious with Kepa standing on one side of the goal to try some embarrassing mind games.  Virg just booted it straight through him.

Loved the stare down afters... ;D
Kepa The Clown really tried to stare down Virgil Muther Fuckin' Van Dijk.
His pen was hilarious with Kepa standing on one side of the goal to try some embarrassing mind games.  Virg just booted it straight through him.

Trying to decide my favourite penalty and it's probably this one, absolutely smashed it. The look he gave Kepa afterwards made it just that little bit better.
He played 120 min today, did he sweat?
What a penalty :lmao
Such a fuck you pen
The absolute confidence of the man. Amazing penalty.
Terminator
Well deserved MoTM, so good to see him back to his best again.
Well deserved MoTM, so good to see him back to his best again.
He really is isnt he?

Hes been great since coming back from his injury, but over the last month I really feel hes back to his very best. At both ends of the pitch.
Boss penalty. The staredown after is epic!
He had the bottle to take the 3rd pen and what a pen!
Gonna need a gif of that penalty. Damn!  8)
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1498062901399150596?t=YBtN7PKtZwrI4lim4O5ShA&s=19

Hahahaha. I hadnt spotted where Kepa was standing when watching it live.

Alright lad? You standing there are yer? Wallop. Fuck off dickhead.
I would like to tickle his chin beard.
Wow, didn't notice Kepa standing on that side as well! What a penalty.
Hahahaha. I hadnt spotted where Kepa was standing when watching it live.

Alright lad? You standing there are yer? Wallop. Fuck off dickhead.

Haha. Same. Thats hilarious.
Hahahaha. I hadnt spotted where Kepa was standing when watching it live.

Alright lad? You standing there are yer? Wallop. Fuck off dickhead.

me neither, I wondered why he stared back at him.

fukking love it.
I would like to tickle his chin beard.

You're on fire  ;D
Is he better than Jockey?
Is he better than Jockey?
I cant answer that cause Ive not an old fucker like you.

Hes right up there with the best players Ive seen for us. Incredible and you can see the best from other teams go one on one with him and just think na.
Is he better than Jockey?

For me, he's the best we've ever had. But I'm not as old as you so I'm biased  :D
For me he's competing with Wright, Carragher, Hyypia and Agger so not that difficult really.
