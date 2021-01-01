« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 258 259 260 261 262 [263]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)  (Read 1075376 times)

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,032
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10480 on: Yesterday at 03:43:45 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 03:36:57 pm
Some fucking mad shouts about Carra in here, like absolutely mind blowingly mad. He's a prick as a pundit but fuck me you wouldn't find another player who'd give you the effort he gave us in his career. He wasn't the most talented but he didn't have to be, he knew how to play CB and was easily one of the best in Europe for about 4 years. The only shame for him was that he never got to win a title here and that he had 3 great CBs in front of him in the England setup

Some of you need to give your heads a fucking wobble. Embarrassing shite

 I bet you`re Scouse. There`s so much subjectivity around Carragher that it`s unbelievable.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:48:01 pm by Raaphael »
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10481 on: Yesterday at 03:44:40 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:29:37 pm
Could anyone point out, genuinely, a single game where you could say 'fucking hell, Carragher was absolutely colossal in that game'? The only game that even stands out was Istanbul, where he was rightly lauded for being heroic towards the end of the game with his interceptions but even then.....pretty average over the whole game.

His punditry has got nothing to do with it. The same criticisms were used throughout his entire career here. Limited, pretty slow, very prone to just launching it if he didn't have someone to come and take the ball off him. He had a tremendous career with us, rightly labelled a legend. But that also doesn't take away from the pretty obvious fact that he was a limited player and his greatest attribute was 'being available'.

Yes you are right but the same claim could be made for the likes of Milner who in comparison to some of the midfielders in this league and even at our club is pretty limited himself.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,067
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10482 on: Yesterday at 03:45:53 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 03:36:57 pm
Some fucking mad shouts about Carra in here, like absolutely mind blowingly mad. He's a prick as a pundit but fuck me you wouldn't find another player who'd give you the effort he gave us in his career. He wasn't the most talented but he didn't have to be, he knew how to play CB and was easily one of the best in Europe for about 4 years. The only shame for him was that he never got to win a title here and that he had 3 great CBs in front of him in the England setup

Some of you need to give your heads a fucking wobble. Embarrassing shite

I assume you're talking 2005-2009?

I mean just off the top of my head Hyypia, Vidic, Ferdinand, Terry, Carvalho, Puyol, Marquez, Campbell, Nesta, Stam, Pique, Lucio, Ayala and I suspect a good amount more.

Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 03:44:40 pm
Yes you are right but the same claim could be made for the likes of Milner who in comparison to some of the midfielders in this league and even at our club is pretty limited himself.

I'm not sure I've ever seen anyone on RAWK claiming Milner is one of the best midfielders in the league
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,440
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10483 on: Yesterday at 03:55:46 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:45:53 pm
I assume you're talking 2005-2009?

I mean just off the top of my head Hyypia, Vidic, Ferdinand, Terry, Carvalho, Puyol, Marquez, Campbell, Nesta, Stam, Pique, Lucio, Ayala and I suspect a good amount more.

I'm not sure I've ever seen anyone on RAWK claiming Milner is one of the best midfielders in the league

Just because he wasn't in some made up list of CBs (some of whom were definitely not better than Carra) doesn't mean he wasn't one of the best in that period. He'd comfortably make the top 10 for me in that period ahead of some of those you've listed yourself, never mind this extensive list you apparently have

I'm amazed he even got to 100 apps for Liverpool, never mind the 700 odd he did get. Apparently he was some clogger who couldn't play and we carried him for nearly 2 decades  :butt
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,423
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10484 on: Yesterday at 04:04:35 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 03:41:27 pm
A "brilliant central defender for a number of years" now. Jesus Christ. That`s some praise for a player with so many average seasons overall. I don`t really have anything against Carragher except that he`s massively and undeservedly overrated compared to pretty much any player we`ve had at this club. If he was from Poland or Denmark no one would talk about him. We`ve had defenders like Henchoz, Babbel, Gillespie etc who are barely mentioned and were better players than Carragher. Again, probably the most overrated player who has ever played for the club in my lifetime and I watched him from his debut.

Name the average seasons. Ive got 2002/03, 2009/10?
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10485 on: Yesterday at 04:11:59 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 04:04:35 pm
Name the average seasons. Ive got 2002/03, 2009/10?

Carragher was pretty awful untill around 2004. Was good from 04 - 09 tho albeit not great. Was never the best cb at the club.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10486 on: Yesterday at 04:12:08 pm »
Carra wasnt in the top ten if talent was the only barometer, he was extremely limited. Passion for his club, bravery and work rate circumnavigated that though.  He was fantastic for us, up there with anyone (barring VVD).  At another club he wouldnt of been the same player.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,067
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10487 on: Yesterday at 04:14:32 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 03:55:46 pm
Just because he wasn't in some made up list of CBs (some of whom were definitely not better than Carra) doesn't mean he wasn't one of the best in that period. He'd comfortably make the top 10 for me in that period ahead of some of those you've listed yourself, never mind this extensive list you apparently have

I'm amazed he even got to 100 apps for Liverpool, never mind the 700 odd he did get. Apparently he was some clogger who couldn't play and we carried him for nearly 2 decades  :butt

Which players out of that list weren't better players than Carragher in that period?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,032
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10488 on: Yesterday at 04:18:28 pm »
I never rated Carragher that much before maybe the 2006- 2007 season. I think he had a couple of good years around 07-09. I also think he was a liability in his two last seasons for Liverpool. Listen, it`s not that he hasn`t had a good career as a player. And he played for Liverpool his whole career. We have had likeable players with a lot of games for this club, like Lucas Leiva. It`s just this extreme elevation of him as a Liverpool "legend" I don`t get. He was also often a weak link in Liverpool teams that were not good enough to win the league. 

Some have mentioned Milner in this thread, but overall I think Milner is a much better player than Carragher ever was.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,818
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10489 on: Yesterday at 04:19:07 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 03:43:45 pm
I bet you`re Scouse. There`s so much subjectivity around Carragher that it`s unbelievable.
What the hell is wrong with you?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,032
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10490 on: Yesterday at 04:22:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:19:07 pm
What the hell is wrong with you?

I implied if you`re from Liverpool you have a greater affection for Carragher than if you`re not.

I can get that. But while the extreme talents of for instance Gerrard and Trent is obvious, Carragher was never in that category when you watched it from the outside.

As someone from the outside who watched Liverpool on tv back then I never understood the elevation of Carragher as a player compared to so many other players that have played for this club. To me he was just an ordinary player and not one of the great ones.

 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:24:41 pm by Raaphael »
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,818
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10491 on: Yesterday at 04:24:52 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 04:22:49 pm
I implied if you`re from Liverpool you have a greater affection for Carragher than if you`re not.

I can get that. But while the extreme talents of for instance Gerrard and Trent is obvious, Carragher was never in that category when you watched it from the outside.

As someone from the outside who watched Liverpool on tv back then I never understood the elevation of Carragher as a player compared to so many other players that have played for this club.

 
You generalised - perjoratively
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10492 on: Yesterday at 04:25:41 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 04:18:28 pm
I never rated Carragher that much before maybe the 2006- 2007 season. I think he had a couple of good years around 07-09. I also think he was a liability in his two last seasons for Liverpool. Listen, it`s not that he hasn`t had a good career as a player. And he played for Liverpool his whole career. We have had likeable players with a lot of games for this club, like Lucas Leiva. It`s just this extreme elevation of him as a Liverpool "legend" I don`t get. He was also often a weak link in Liverpool teams that were not good enough to win the league. 

Some have mentioned Milner in this thread, but overall I think Milner is a much better player than Carragher ever was.

Carragher in the 2005 final, second half especially, is up there with Gerrard and Dudek.  Hes a legend because of that in my opinion.  He was shattered, physically fucked and threw himself in the way of everything.

Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,032
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10493 on: Yesterday at 04:27:56 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 04:25:41 pm
Carragher in the 2005 final, second half especially, is up there with Gerrard and Dudek.  Hes a legend because of that in my opinion.  He was shattered, physically fucked and threw himself in the way of everything.

That`s fine.

But is he more of a legend than other players in that team? Like Smicer?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10494 on: Yesterday at 04:29:23 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 04:27:56 pm
That`s fine.

But is he more of a legend than other players in that team? Like Smicer?
"Smicer" and "legend" in the same thought?  I've seen it all now.  :)
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,423
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10495 on: Yesterday at 04:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 04:22:49 pm
I implied if you`re from Liverpool you have a greater affection for Carragher than if you`re not.

I can get that. But while the extreme talents of for instance Gerrard and Trent is obvious, Carragher was never in that category when you watched it from the outside.

As someone from the outside who watched Liverpool on tv back then I never understood the elevation of Carragher as a player compared to so many other players that have played for this club. To me he was just an ordinary player and not one of the great ones.

 

Loads of people outside of Liverpool rate Carragher highly so I dont have a clue what youre talking about there - clearly taking your own personal viewpoint and extrapolating it as absolute truth. If you dont rate him then speak on that basis, dont make it about where someone comes from. Im from Liverpool and rate Carragher because I can remember countless times that he was very good and got us out of trouble. Im not some idiot who lets a players proximity to where I was born get in the way of my better judgement.
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,032
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10496 on: Yesterday at 04:30:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:29:23 pm
"Smicer" and "legend" in the same thought?  I've seen it all now.  :)

Smicer scored in that final? What makes Carragher so special compared to him in that game?
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,423
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10497 on: Yesterday at 04:31:11 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 04:27:56 pm
That`s fine.

But is he more of a legend than other players in that team? Like Smicer?

Youve got to be messing with this one. Please tell me you are. Absolute wham merchant.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,818
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10498 on: Yesterday at 04:32:03 pm »
Virgil's thread doesn't deserve such shite
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,032
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10499 on: Yesterday at 04:33:58 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 04:31:11 pm
Youve got to be messing with this one. Please tell me you are. Absolute wham merchant.

I`m not comparing their overall career at the club.

But that final was mentioned to sement Carragher as a legend because of that game. Like he stood out. To me that`s the Gerrard final first and foremost. 
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10500 on: Yesterday at 04:34:10 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 04:27:56 pm
That`s fine.

But is he more of a legend than other players in that team? Like Smicer?

Jesus fucking wept.  Yes.  Thats the simple answer.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10501 on: Yesterday at 04:35:22 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:32:03 pm
Virgil's thread doesn't deserve such shite
agreed ... maybe the mods can pack these up and move them to the Former LFC Players thread?
Logged

Online scutty

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 861
  • Know nothing.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10502 on: Yesterday at 04:36:51 pm »
A bit off topic I know but we really should get a thread going for Virgil.

We've really have been blessed with some serious quality at the back and I wouldn't argue with anyone saying Virgil would make CB in a Lfc or even world best eleven.
Logged
Why was my post deleted?

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10503 on: Yesterday at 04:36:52 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 04:33:58 pm
I`m not comparing their overall career at the club.

But that final was mentioned to sement Carragher as a legend because of that game. Like he stood out. To me that`s the Gerrard final first and foremost.
have you seen that game?
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,032
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10504 on: Yesterday at 04:37:14 pm »
Sorry.

Yep, let`s get back to VVD who is way better than Carragher ever was.
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,440
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10505 on: Yesterday at 05:00:40 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 04:37:14 pm
Sorry.

Yep, let`s get back to VVD who is way better than Carragher ever was.

Even with that you've got to have a dig. You're a pathetic little man. Maybe if you tried to understand the city a bit more you'd understand why we love a Scouser making it here and becoming a legend but I guess you'd rather dig out someone who gave everything to this club in 17 years of playing
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10506 on: Yesterday at 05:20:07 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 05:00:40 pm
Even with that you've got to have a dig. You're a pathetic little man. Maybe if you tried to understand the city a bit more you'd understand why we love a Scouser making it here and becoming a legend but I guess you'd rather dig out someone who gave everything to this club in 17 years of playing

Its nothing about being from, or understanding city, Im from Crewe, its about a complete lack of understanding what he did for us.  He isnt a Sami, Agger or Matip type player, but he always put his body on the line, he gave us everything for 500 games, thats why hes a legend, 500 games !!

Virgil is up there with the best CBs of all time though.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,067
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10507 on: Yesterday at 05:37:45 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 05:00:40 pm
Even with that you've got to have a dig. You're a pathetic little man. Maybe if you tried to understand the city a bit more you'd understand why we love a Scouser making it here and becoming a legend but I guess you'd rather dig out someone who gave everything to this club in 17 years of playing

Hes thrown a scouser under a bus, what have you done?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,032
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10508 on: Yesterday at 05:38:34 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 05:00:40 pm
Even with that you've got to have a dig. You're a pathetic little man. Maybe if you tried to understand the city a bit more you'd understand why we love a Scouser making it here and becoming a legend but I guess you'd rather dig out someone who gave everything to this club in 17 years of playing


I have no problem with Carragher being a legend, I`m just saying I think he`s overrated as a player compared to other players in the club`s history. who deserve recogniton. I grew up with players like Kevin Keegand and Ray Kennedy. Later players like Beardsley, Houghton, McManaman. I also understand the love of a Scouse player and I love the city of Liverpool. But with that I also think it comes subjectivity. Why is it more personal with Carragher than others who are critisized on this forum frequently? Players like Owen? Like Danny Murphy? Not that I`m a huge fan of them, but is Carragher untouchable? A pathetic little man for thinking a player is overrated? Wow. Maybe my comments didn`t come out the best. I don`t mind Carragher- just think he`s way to much of a reference point when it comes to Liverpool players over the last 30 years. Lucas Leiva has around 250 games for Liverpool. Loyal yes. Very nice guy. I respect what he gave to the club. Was sad when he left. But:Would you call him one of the greatest midfielders we`ve had at the club for the last 30 years? I don`t hear him mentioned as a reference point for great Liverpool players.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:51:54 pm by Raaphael »
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,807
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10509 on: Yesterday at 05:51:42 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:29:37 pm
Could anyone point out, genuinely, a single game where you could say 'fucking hell, Carragher was absolutely colossal in that game'? The only game that even stands out was Istanbul, where he was rightly lauded for being heroic towards the end of the game with his interceptions but even then.....pretty average over the whole game.

His punditry has got nothing to do with it. The same criticisms were used throughout his entire career here. Limited, pretty slow, very prone to just launching it if he didn't have someone to come and take the ball off him. He had a tremendous career with us, rightly labelled a legend. But that also doesn't take away from the pretty obvious fact that he was a limited player and his greatest attribute was 'being available'.

He was outstanding in the away leg of the semi final when we drew 0-0 at Chelsea.

Ill leave you all to it. He had his limitations, quite obviously but two of our modern great managers always tried to get him into their team whenever they could and hes played more times for the greatest club in England more than anyone bat Ian Callaghan so hes hardly Tony Hubert.

Anyway, Virgils incredible. :D

Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10510 on: Yesterday at 10:41:18 pm »
So anyway, is Coady a better communicator than big Virg ?  I doubt it myself
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10511 on: Yesterday at 10:45:13 pm »
it's impossible to say which players are good at communicating with their mates, since all we can see is that they're talking / shouting. 

other than the odd bit here and there, we have no idea what the content is. 

communication isn't per se necessarily a good thing.
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10512 on: Yesterday at 10:54:06 pm »
I thought this was a thread abot VVD? Must be mistaken.
Logged

Offline DTRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10513 on: Today at 01:50:46 am »
"We all dream of a team of Carraghers" 

This must have been a fake memory or something.

Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10514 on: Today at 04:12:01 am »
any news on whether he will start in the final :P

news of his demise were greatly exaggerated.
Logged

Offline KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10515 on: Today at 04:35:30 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 03:41:27 pm
A "brilliant central defender for a number of years" now. Jesus Christ. That`s some praise for a player with so many average seasons overall. I don`t really have anything against Carragher except that he`s massively and undeservedly overrated compared to pretty much any player we`ve had at this club. If he was from Poland or Denmark no one would talk about him. We`ve had defenders like Henchoz, Babbel, Gillespie etc who are barely mentioned and were better players than Carragher. Again, probably the most overrated player who has ever played for the club in my lifetime and I watched him from his debut.

Carragher was extremely limited as a ball playing centre half, but then he played under managers who never valued that attribute in CBs. I'm certain Carra would barely get a game in this team if at all, but it was a completely different era for defenders when he played. Rafa and Ged cared more about defensive solidity than anything else.

I'm not scouse but the football club is, are you really surprised that a scouse kid that came through the youth academy, played over 500 games and won every major trophy except the league at the club and is now a media figure in England is remembered more than other players who may have been better over their shorter stints here. Liverpool is the club it is, primarily because of the community in the city. Carragher is a local lad who played at the highest level for over a decade. So yeah I think it's ok if our fans overrate him a bit, all football fans overrate their own players especially after they retire.

Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,032
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10516 on: Today at 07:48:25 am »
Yes, I understand that. I can definitely understand it with Gerrard and Trent who were/are great players. I guess I`ve never been a huge fan of Carragher as a player. And I probably find him quite annoying as a pundit. He always seems to talk Liverpool down more than necessary. Can`t really put my finger on it, but I`ve never got that likability for him. In those teams with players like Reina, Alonso, Mascherano, Hyypia, Kuyt etc there were loads of players I liked more as characters as well. Incidents like the one with Arbeloa- seems like some fans though of that as "will to win". I always thought "who are you to do that?". For one thing,as one who speaks so much, he never spoke out against Hicks and Gillette. A player like Reina did. Carragher got his big contract and threw suttle digs at Rafa. And I know Gerrard didn`t speak up agains H&G either, but in my impression Carragher has talked a little too much to try to justify it later on. Maybe that`s it. He`s a talker., but didn`t talk when it mattered.  Gerrard isn`t it. Gerrard has always done his talking on the pitch. Trent as well. So yes, I think he`s very overrated and I never dreamt of a team of Carraghers.

Anyway, this thread is about VVD and I`m sorry that it went in this direction.


When it comes to Virgil I think that he`s back to his best. He has everything as a player and we`re blessed to have him in the team.

Peace and stay safe.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:21:29 am by Raaphael »
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,250
  • The first five yards........
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10517 on: Today at 10:37:01 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 04:35:30 am
Carragher was extremely limited as a ball playing centre half, but then he played under managers who never valued that attribute in CBs. I'm certain Carra would barely get a game in this team if at all, but it was a completely different era for defenders when he played. Rafa and Ged cared more about defensive solidity than anything else.

That's about right I think. Today we might even call those teams 'low-block' sides and Carragher was a good fit for a team that liked to sit deep and defend small spaces. I can't remember anyone better at throwing themselves into last ditch challenges and stretching to nick the ball away from a striker about to shoot. He was physically brave too and, of course, had incredible - and infectious - spirit. The stuff he did in extra time in Istanbul (and in the first semi v Chelsea) was vital to us winning No. 5. At key moments in big games - lest we forget - Carragher was also capable of making things happen in the attacking third of the pitch. The Gerrard winner v Olympiakos involved Carragher adding his weight to an attack on the left wing. The penalty in Istanbul saw Carragher marauding up the right wing with the ball. He was even in advance of Gerrard when Stevie fired in the equaliser v West Ham in the Cup Final.

But Jamie was also a  throw-back. An old-fashioned defender who was next to useless on the ball for most of the time. He wouldn't have made a Shankly or Paisley team, and he wouldn't have made a Klopp one. Those teams - Title winning teams - were all based on ball-playing centre backs. Mobile footballers who could shape the way Liverpool attacked by picking the right pass from the back. Dalglish would not have been half the footballer he was if he'd had to scramble for Carragher's aimless punts up the pitch rather than the diet served by a succession of gourmet centre backs like Hansen, Thompson, Lawrenson, Gillespie. Virgil - and the three others - are part of that tradition, not the Carragher tradition.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 258 259 260 261 262 [263]   Go Up
« previous next »
 