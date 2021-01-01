Yes, I understand that. I can definitely understand it with Gerrard and Trent who were/are great players. I guess I`ve never been a huge fan of Carragher as a player. And I probably find him quite annoying as a pundit. He always seems to talk Liverpool down more than necessary. Can`t really put my finger on it, but I`ve never got that likability for him. In those teams with players like Reina, Alonso, Mascherano, Hyypia, Kuyt etc there were loads of players I liked more as characters as well. Incidents like the one with Arbeloa- seems like some fans though of that as "will to win". I always thought "who are you to do that?". For one thing,as one who speaks so much, he never spoke out against Hicks and Gillette. A player like Reina did. Carragher got his big contract and threw suttle digs at Rafa. And I know Gerrard didn`t speak up agains H&G either, but in my impression Carragher has talked a little too much to try to justify it later on. Maybe that`s it. He`s a talker., but didn`t talk when it mattered. Gerrard isn`t it. Gerrard has always done his talking on the pitch. Trent as well. So yes, I think he`s very overrated and I never dreamt of a team of Carraghers.



Anyway, this thread is about VVD and I`m sorry that it went in this direction.





When it comes to Virgil I think that he`s back to his best. He has everything as a player and we`re blessed to have him in the team.



Peace and stay safe.