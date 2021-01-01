Some fucking mad shouts about Carra in here, like absolutely mind blowingly mad. He's a prick as a pundit but fuck me you wouldn't find another player who'd give you the effort he gave us in his career. He wasn't the most talented but he didn't have to be, he knew how to play CB and was easily one of the best in Europe for about 4 years. The only shame for him was that he never got to win a title here and that he had 3 great CBs in front of him in the England setup
Some of you need to give your heads a fucking wobble. Embarrassing shite
I assume you're talking 2005-2009?
I mean just off the top of my head Hyypia, Vidic, Ferdinand, Terry, Carvalho, Puyol, Marquez, Campbell, Nesta, Stam, Pique, Lucio, Ayala and I suspect a good amount more.
Yes you are right but the same claim could be made for the likes of Milner who in comparison to some of the midfielders in this league and even at our club is pretty limited himself.
I'm not sure I've ever seen anyone on RAWK claiming Milner is one of the best midfielders in the league