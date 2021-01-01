« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 258 259 260 261 262 [263]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)  (Read 1073989 times)

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,024
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10480 on: Today at 03:43:45 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 03:36:57 pm
Some fucking mad shouts about Carra in here, like absolutely mind blowingly mad. He's a prick as a pundit but fuck me you wouldn't find another player who'd give you the effort he gave us in his career. He wasn't the most talented but he didn't have to be, he knew how to play CB and was easily one of the best in Europe for about 4 years. The only shame for him was that he never got to win a title here and that he had 3 great CBs in front of him in the England setup

Some of you need to give your heads a fucking wobble. Embarrassing shite

 I bet you`re Scouse. There`s so much subjectivity around Carragher that it`s unbelievable.

« Last Edit: Today at 03:48:01 pm by Raaphael »
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10481 on: Today at 03:44:40 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:29:37 pm
Could anyone point out, genuinely, a single game where you could say 'fucking hell, Carragher was absolutely colossal in that game'? The only game that even stands out was Istanbul, where he was rightly lauded for being heroic towards the end of the game with his interceptions but even then.....pretty average over the whole game.

His punditry has got nothing to do with it. The same criticisms were used throughout his entire career here. Limited, pretty slow, very prone to just launching it if he didn't have someone to come and take the ball off him. He had a tremendous career with us, rightly labelled a legend. But that also doesn't take away from the pretty obvious fact that he was a limited player and his greatest attribute was 'being available'.

Yes you are right but the same claim could be made for the likes of Milner who in comparison to some of the midfielders in this league and even at our club is pretty limited himself.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,056
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10482 on: Today at 03:45:53 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 03:36:57 pm
Some fucking mad shouts about Carra in here, like absolutely mind blowingly mad. He's a prick as a pundit but fuck me you wouldn't find another player who'd give you the effort he gave us in his career. He wasn't the most talented but he didn't have to be, he knew how to play CB and was easily one of the best in Europe for about 4 years. The only shame for him was that he never got to win a title here and that he had 3 great CBs in front of him in the England setup

Some of you need to give your heads a fucking wobble. Embarrassing shite

I assume you're talking 2005-2009?

I mean just off the top of my head Hyypia, Vidic, Ferdinand, Terry, Carvalho, Puyol, Marquez, Campbell, Nesta, Stam, Pique, Lucio, Ayala and I suspect a good amount more.

Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:44:40 pm
Yes you are right but the same claim could be made for the likes of Milner who in comparison to some of the midfielders in this league and even at our club is pretty limited himself.

I'm not sure I've ever seen anyone on RAWK claiming Milner is one of the best midfielders in the league
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,436
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10483 on: Today at 03:55:46 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:45:53 pm
I assume you're talking 2005-2009?

I mean just off the top of my head Hyypia, Vidic, Ferdinand, Terry, Carvalho, Puyol, Marquez, Campbell, Nesta, Stam, Pique, Lucio, Ayala and I suspect a good amount more.

I'm not sure I've ever seen anyone on RAWK claiming Milner is one of the best midfielders in the league

Just because he wasn't in some made up list of CBs (some of whom were definitely not better than Carra) doesn't mean he wasn't one of the best in that period. He'd comfortably make the top 10 for me in that period ahead of some of those you've listed yourself, never mind this extensive list you apparently have

I'm amazed he even got to 100 apps for Liverpool, never mind the 700 odd he did get. Apparently he was some clogger who couldn't play and we carried him for nearly 2 decades  :butt
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,419
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10484 on: Today at 04:04:35 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 03:41:27 pm
A "brilliant central defender for a number of years" now. Jesus Christ. That`s some praise for a player with so many average seasons overall. I don`t really have anything against Carragher except that he`s massively and undeservedly overrated compared to pretty much any player we`ve had at this club. If he was from Poland or Denmark no one would talk about him. We`ve had defenders like Henchoz, Babbel, Gillespie etc who are barely mentioned and were better players than Carragher. Again, probably the most overrated player who has ever played for the club in my lifetime and I watched him from his debut.

Name the average seasons. Ive got 2002/03, 2009/10?
Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10485 on: Today at 04:11:59 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 04:04:35 pm
Name the average seasons. Ive got 2002/03, 2009/10?

Carragher was pretty awful untill around 2004. Was good from 04 - 09 tho albeit not great. Was never the best cb at the club.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10486 on: Today at 04:12:08 pm »
Carra wasnt in the top ten if talent was the only barometer, he was extremely limited. Passion for his club, bravery and work rate circumnavigated that though.  He was fantastic for us, up there with anyone (barring VVD).  At another club he wouldnt of been the same player.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,056
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10487 on: Today at 04:14:32 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 03:55:46 pm
Just because he wasn't in some made up list of CBs (some of whom were definitely not better than Carra) doesn't mean he wasn't one of the best in that period. He'd comfortably make the top 10 for me in that period ahead of some of those you've listed yourself, never mind this extensive list you apparently have

I'm amazed he even got to 100 apps for Liverpool, never mind the 700 odd he did get. Apparently he was some clogger who couldn't play and we carried him for nearly 2 decades  :butt

Which players out of that list weren't better players than Carragher in that period?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 ... 258 259 260 261 262 [263]   Go Up
« previous next »
 