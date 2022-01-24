« previous next »
Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!

MonsLibpool

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
January 24, 2022, 08:42:06 pm
Ronaldinho posted a reply to the big man's post on Instagram:

"You are fantastic. You play with elegance and you are a commanding defender. Congrats"

What does Ronaldinho know about football anyway? Virgil "stunk the place out" yesterday.
« Last Edit: January 24, 2022, 09:04:02 pm by MonsLibpool »
stockdam

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
January 24, 2022, 09:01:24 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January 24, 2022, 08:42:06 pm
Ronaldinho posted a reply to the big man's post on Instagram:

"You are fantastic. You play with elegance and you are a commanding defender. Congrats"

What does Ronaldinho know about football anyway? Virgil stunk the place out yesterday.

I didnt think he was that bad..hes dropped a bit of quality since his injury but he certainly didnt stink the place out yesterday.
MonsLibpool

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
January 24, 2022, 09:03:26 pm
Quote from: stockdam on January 24, 2022, 09:01:24 pm
I didnt think he was that bad..hes dropped a bit of quality since his injury but he certainly didnt stink the place out yesterday.
I was referring to a post after the game.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
January 24, 2022, 09:09:51 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on January 24, 2022, 08:28:12 am
The 18/19 version of Joe Gomez, but he's had two big injuries since then so there's nothing to base that on anymore.

The few games he's had against decent opposition he's struggled.

He looked slow/off the pace a few times yesterday.
Morgana

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
January 24, 2022, 09:16:57 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 24, 2022, 09:09:51 pm
He looked slow/off the pace a few times yesterday.
Agreed. But he's coming back from an injury that takes a few seasons for the player to find their best form, if that's possible. My only gripe with him (which isn't his fault) is that some fans would rather point the finger at Trent when the defence fuck up than even suggest that Virgil made a mistake. It's like he's untouchable and uncritiquable, which is neither healthy nor fair.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
January 24, 2022, 09:26:56 pm
Quote from: Morgana on January 24, 2022, 09:16:57 pm
Agreed. But he's coming back from an injury that takes a few seasons for the player to find their best form, if that's possible. My only gripe with him (which isn't his fault) is that some fans would rather point the finger at Trent when the defence fuck up than even suggest that Virgil made a mistake. It's like he's untouchable and uncritiquable, which is neither healthy nor fair.

He will come good,we're very lucky that all of our CBs are quality and competition for places is the most healthy of them all.
stockdam

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
January 24, 2022, 10:03:26 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January 24, 2022, 09:03:26 pm
I was referring to a post after the game.

Ah I see..sorry.
vivabobbygraham

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
January 24, 2022, 11:25:15 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 24, 2022, 09:26:56 pm
He will come good,we're very lucky that all of our CBs are quality and competition for places is the most healthy of them all.

He's not far off, mate. He'll get better just when we need him now till the end of the season. We shouldn't write Joe Gomez off. He looks strong again. He's ready now.
afc turkish

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
January 24, 2022, 11:51:20 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on January 24, 2022, 11:25:15 pm
He's not far off, mate. He'll get better just when we need him now till the end of the season. We shouldn't write Joe Gomez off. He looks strong again. He's ready now.

Looks a little bit pissed off, too, like Sterling needs to be picked up contemptuously and moved aside again...

Angry Joe is a good Joe... :D
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
January 25, 2022, 01:10:00 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on January 24, 2022, 11:25:15 pm
He's not far off, mate. He'll get better just when we need him now till the end of the season. We shouldn't write Joe Gomez off. He looks strong again. He's ready now.

I wasn't writing him off,just needs to get back up to speed & we've not even mentioned that Fab and Hendo can play CB  ;D
PoetryInMotion

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
January 25, 2022, 01:35:08 am
Yeah, Gomez will definitely get games, there's a lot to play for this season. Think he will start against Cardiff. After that, a few sub appearances in the League should help him shake off the rust.
MonsLibpool

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
January 27, 2022, 11:52:51 am
You know how tall he is, how strong he is, how fast he is and also the timing is crazy, Haaland told ESPN.

I don't think I won one duel against him, because he's a physical monster."

https://www.sportbible.com/football/borussia-dortmunds-erling-haaland-names-his-toughest-opponent-20220127
MBL?

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
February 10, 2022, 11:23:21 pm
Looked amazing tonight I thought, close to his best. His interview with the bt dopes was very good as well.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
February 10, 2022, 11:28:42 pm
I attracted some controversy with my somewhat mildly controversial opinion that something wasnt quite right still and hes not 100%. Only fair that I come in to say when hes done a cracking job. He was unfazed and excellent tonight. Looked sharp and positioning was spot on.
MBL?

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
February 10, 2022, 11:32:36 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 10, 2022, 11:28:42 pm
I attracted some controversy with my somewhat mildly controversial opinion that something wasnt quite right still and hes not 100%. Only fair that I come in to say when hes done a cracking job. He was unfazed and excellent tonight. Looked sharp and positioning was spot on.
He hasnt looked himself in a good few games so it wasnt an unreasonable conclusion. Tonight though you couldnt even tell they had serious pace upfront which of course they did.
bradders1011

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 12:13:58 am
We're watching Michelangelo carve David here. We're watching something that future generations will stand back and view with slack-jawed awe and they'll envy that we got to see it being done.
cipher

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 12:18:23 am
Yep, he was fantastic tonight. 
Kopenhagen

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 12:21:08 am
Sublime past few games. A man at the peak of his powers.
lgvkarlos

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 02:04:06 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 12:21:08 am
Sublime past few games. A man at the peak of his powers.
Absolutely, back to his best.
Also enjoyed the interview after the game, looks like every bit a double champions league winner🤞
kavah

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 03:08:46 am
Boss, and Joel isn't bad either  :scarf
Samie

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Today at 02:37:45 pm
Neal Maupay on the toughest defender he has faced:

Quote

"Virgil van Dijk. The man is just too strong, too rapid, too cool. Everything."
