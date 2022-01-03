Disagree with all those players listed, well the English based ones anyway. Would love to see some stats that show that anyway.



He is still physically dominant, a better passer and generally more composed in a more high risk form of football than what Rudiger and Dias are asked to play. Expose Dias and his arse gets handed to him whilst Virgil still was manage to repel most Chelsea attack irrespective of protection.



Even Toney was getting no joy from him so played on and dominated Matip in the air instead.



He has been absolutely immense since he has returned and there is absolutely no centreback I would have ahead of him. Its also testament to his ability and form that he has come back and played so much.



I can't agree he's been immense. He's been good, but he also has not been at his previous levels. Look at how many clearances he does compared to his previous passing ratio - he's playing it safe now and often clearing into touch whereas previously he'd look for a solution to a press or a player close by. Pre-injury, VVD did less than 3 clearances per 90 - 2.6 in fact. He's now up to 5.00 clearances per 90. Whether this is influenced by the structural change from midfield, a lack of trust in his full back or just lack of trust in himself, it remains to be seen. But he's playing it noticeably safer than he used to.Virgil is fantastic. He is, in my opinion, one of the greatest Centre Halves to ever grace the game and if you picked him up, popped him into the 80s or 90s, with his blend of intimidating physical power and ability on the ball, we'd hold him above the likes of Maldini and Baresi now. Think of the plaudits someone like Ferdinand gets, go back and watch him play, he was very good, but he was like a minimised version of Van Dijk, worse at absolutely every aspect of the game. And yet he has the higher reputation than VVD in the game.If you look at the numbers of the other players I brought up, of course, it's difficult to quantify because we view them through the lens of the system in which they play. You may be right about Dias, but he just hasn't been exposed in such a way this season. The numbers suggest Dias has been more effective as a presser, and produces more effective defensive actions per 90. Of course this doesn't tell the whole story, but this season I think he's been better than Virgil. VVD is much better in the air though, same as with Rudiger (who actually profiles statistically as the better of the three per action). VVD's profile has moved more towards that of a stopper style traditional centre half this season. We all know he has more strings to his bow.We all know he's the best in the business. It's about being patient with him, giving him the support that will enable him to reach his best and hoping that the rehab was managed correctly. It probably sounds like I'm being massively critical, but I'm not, and aside from my long polemic, the main point I'm making is - he's been good, sometimes very good, but not close to the best that we know he's capable of and his playstyle has changed considerably, as has his decision making.