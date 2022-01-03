« previous next »
Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!  (Read 1047018 times)

Online MonsLibpool

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10120 on: January 3, 2022, 09:32:27 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on January  3, 2022, 09:00:16 am
I think he could get across. Before the pass is made it looks like hes about to but then doesnt. Hes got the pace to get there. At the very minimum he can put pressure on Pulisic so that he doesnt have so much time to basically pass it into the keepers top left. He ends up covering the same area that Tsimikas is.

For the record I thought he was good yesterday. I dont think he looked his best but it wasnt an easy game for a CB.
He was in a lose-lose situation. If he came across, Pulisic would have been able to square it for a certain goal. The question is why we keep putting our defenders in these positoons.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10121 on: January 3, 2022, 09:34:15 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January  3, 2022, 09:32:27 am
He was in a lose-lose situation. If he came across, Pulisic would have been able to square it for a certain goal. The question is why we keep putting our defenders in these positoons.
Can't argue with that.
Online bornandbRED

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10122 on: January 3, 2022, 03:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on January  3, 2022, 04:28:06 am
I think you are probably talking about the 2nd goal. Quite simply he was never going to get across, so his job is to protect the LHS of the box which he does.

I thought he could have got across but fair point by someone else about him marking another player which could have made it easy for Pulisic to square the ball.

Thought Konate/Henderson had to do better. If Konate drops off instead of half heartedly Lovren style challenging Kante and Henderson properly tracks Pulisic then the situation is averted.
Offline ApfelStudel

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10123 on: January 3, 2022, 04:03:17 pm »
He is still not back to being the absolute dominator that he was before the injury and I am wondering whether it might have to do with confidence. It might be just me but he doesn't seem to be oozing confidence like he used to (like two years ago every time he would get in a one-on-one situation he just looked like he was 100% sure he would come out on top; you could see it on him). He also does not seem to be shouting orders to the other players in the backline like he used to. These two things could be related. Or I might be 100% wrong.
Offline Luke1980

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10124 on: January 3, 2022, 04:13:15 pm »
Quote from: ApfelStudel on January  3, 2022, 04:03:17 pm
He is still not back to being the absolute dominator that he was before the injury and I am wondering whether it might have to do with confidence. It might be just me but he doesn't seem to be oozing confidence like he used to (like two years ago every time he would get in a one-on-one situation he just looked like he was 100% sure he would come out on top; you could see it on him). He also does not seem to be shouting orders to the other players in the backline like he used to. These two things could be related. Or I might be 100% wrong.

You're not wrong in my opinion. His body language isn't the same; a little subdued/disinterested looking at times. Part of this could be Covid. I am recovering from it at the moment and it has affected me mentally as well as physically - like a lingering hangover that I cannot quite shake off.

He probably needs some kind of spark to happen in a game, where he pulls out a great tackle or something and he realises he is 'back' and can still do what he could. Was hoping the goal he scored might be the catalyst.

In a word, his play is lacking the usual 'authority' both mentally and physically - and as you say the defence is probably suffering from his lack of mojo. Needs to find his voice again.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10125 on: January 3, 2022, 04:15:20 pm »
I think we have defended really well this season when we needed to defend. Its when the shape in front is ragged that we concede. When under the cosh against Chelsea and City, we didnt give much away.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10126 on: January 3, 2022, 05:44:24 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on January  3, 2022, 04:15:20 pm
I think we have defended really well this season when we needed to defend. Its when the shape in front is ragged that we concede. When under the cosh against Chelsea and City, we didnt give much away.

Depends. The season when we won the league and the one before that, defensively we were beasts. Everyone was talking about VVD for a reason. He alone won us plenty of points (by not allowing to drop them). Not only he was brilliant at defending, but also making everyone around him better, and encouraging them also. This season he's not even half that.
Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,140
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10127 on: January 3, 2022, 06:22:42 pm »
Quote from: ApfelStudel on January  3, 2022, 04:03:17 pm
He is still not back to being the absolute dominator that he was before the injury and I am wondering whether it might have to do with confidence. It might be just me but he doesn't seem to be oozing confidence like he used to (like two years ago every time he would get in a one-on-one situation he just looked like he was 100% sure he would come out on top; you could see it on him). He also does not seem to be shouting orders to the other players in the backline like he used to. These two things could be related. Or I might be 100% wrong.

A little bit of everything. He also did not have a regular partner this season. Joe Gomez brought the best out of VVD with pace and power and doing the things VVD asked him to do. Matip lacked the pace and Konate lacked the PL experience. I think we would have done better had Robertson been available yesterday but that is a moot point now.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10128 on: January 3, 2022, 06:24:19 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on January  3, 2022, 05:44:24 pm
Depends. The season when we won the league and the one before that, defensively we were beasts. Everyone was talking about VVD for a reason. He alone won us plenty of points (by not allowing to drop them). Not only he was brilliant at defending, but also making everyone around him better, and encouraging them also. This season he's not even half that.

The difference between those seasons and this one in our approach is mainly tactical.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10129 on: January 3, 2022, 06:26:15 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January  3, 2022, 09:32:27 am
He was in a lose-lose situation. If he came across, Pulisic would have been able to square it for a certain goal. The question is why we keep putting our defenders in these positoons.

Pulisic's ' goal came from almost the same position as Lookman's the other night.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10130 on: January 3, 2022, 09:50:47 pm »
He's only been back playing 3 or 4 months. Players usually take at least a year to fully come back. He's still boss.
Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,527
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10131 on: January 10, 2022, 03:00:54 pm »
I'm not sure if he has been brought back a bit too quickly. He's still better than 90% of CBs out there, but he's still not himself. Even his decision making has been effected and it's potentially due to a lack of trust in his body. Even aerially he doesn't feel dominant - I took a look at the stats and he's still very good, but not where he was at his peak.

A few times recently he's been a bit narrow with his vision when facing his own goal with a player pursuing, then either playing risky passes back or just clearing into touch in a much more rudimentary way then we're used to seeing from VVD.

He will be back I'm sure, but it's still a bit concerning to see. His attacking passing seems unaffected which is good to see.

Whatever happens, I believe we were privileged to get three seasons of the best Centre Half to ever grace the Premier League. Hopefully there's more of that to come.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10132 on: January 10, 2022, 03:03:18 pm »
I'd put Gomez next to him like the partnership we had when we won the league by a canter. I think that is our best CB partnership as good as Matip is.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10133 on: January 10, 2022, 03:05:10 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 10, 2022, 03:03:18 pm
I'd put Gomez next to him like the partnership we had when we won the league by a canter. I think that is our best CB partnership as good as Matip is.
It's interesting, because Gomez hasn't looked himself in his last few appearances - to be expected though. I do think I've never seen a centre half partnership so dominant and even dismissive of opposition attackers as when those two were at their best.

I actually think Konate and Matip is a more natural feeling partnership, as is Virgil and Joe.

Matip is horribly underrated though, he's legitimately within his own right one of the best 5-10 centre halves on the planet.
Online Chris~

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10134 on: January 10, 2022, 03:05:37 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 10, 2022, 03:03:18 pm
I'd put Gomez next to him like the partnership we had when we won the league by a canter. I think that is our best CB partnership as good as Matip is.
Gomez has played so little.simce his big injury I think that's impossible to say now.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10135 on: January 10, 2022, 03:07:02 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 10, 2022, 03:05:10 pm
It's interesting, because Gomez hasn't looked himself in his last few appearances - to be expected though. I do think I've never seen a centre half partnership so dominant and even dismissive of opposition attackers as when those two were at their best.

I actually think Konate and Matip is a more natural feeling partnership, as is Virgil and Joe.

Matip is horribly underrated though, he's legitimately within his own right one of the best 5-10 centre halves on the planet.

Agree with all of this mate.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10136 on: January 10, 2022, 03:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on January 10, 2022, 03:05:37 pm
Gomez has played so little.simce his big injury I think that's impossible to say now.

I wouldn't say it is impossible to say, we literally pissed the league when they both played together and dominated at the back. Gomez just hasn't broken back into the fold because Matip has been so good and Konate looks decent.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10137 on: January 10, 2022, 03:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 10, 2022, 03:00:54 pm
I'm not sure if he has been brought back a bit too quickly. He's still better than 90% of CBs out there, but he's still not himself. Even his decision making has been effected and it's potentially due to a lack of trust in his body. Even aerially he doesn't feel dominant - I took a look at the stats and he's still very good, but not where he was at his peak.

A few times recently he's been a bit narrow with his vision when facing his own goal with a player pursuing, then either playing risky passes back or just clearing into touch in a much more rudimentary way then we're used to seeing from VVD.

He will be back I'm sure, but it's still a bit concerning to see. His attacking passing seems unaffected which is good to see.

Whatever happens, I believe we were privileged to get three seasons of the best Centre Half to ever grace the Premier League. Hopefully there's more of that to come.

Who are the 10% of centre backs better than him?

Also I dont know about being brought back quickly, but isnt it common knowledge that players generally need around 18 months once they return to get back to top form?
Online Chris~

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10138 on: January 10, 2022, 03:17:01 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 10, 2022, 03:08:20 pm
I wouldn't say it is impossible to say, we literally pissed the league when they both played together and dominated at the back. Gomez just hasn't broken back into the fold because Matip has been so good and Konate looks decent.
More that we don't know what level he's really at now. Don't think you can say they are still our best partnership until we've seen more of him post-injury. Would agree they were before though
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10139 on: January 10, 2022, 03:23:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on January 10, 2022, 03:09:46 pm
Who are the 10% of centre backs better than him?

Also I dont know about being brought back quickly, but isnt it common knowledge that players generally need around 18 months once they return to get back to top form?
It's probably more like 1% in actuality, but when you look at what he was producing pre-injury and now, I'd be fairly confident in saying there's still 5-10 CBs in better form than him at present in world football, and pre-injury, absolutely zero that you could make a case for being better than Van Dijk without sounding stupid.

Right now, Matip, Ruben Dias, Skriniar, Diego Carlos, Marquinhos and little Rudiger are probably all outperforming VVD consistently. I'd maybe even argue for the inclusion of Konate. We know when he's right, he's better than all of these players by some way, however good most are. So I reframe my statement - better than 99% but you must admit he's not quite right still?

With the type of injury he had, general wisdom is as you say - 18 months. He was just back playing a lot of minutes for both ourselves and the Dutch National side very very quickly after his rehab.
Offline keyop

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10140 on: January 10, 2022, 03:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 10, 2022, 03:05:10 pm
Matip is horribly underrated though, he's legitimately within his own right one of the best 5-10 centre halves on the planet.
Rarely gets the praise he deserves, and I doubt many outside of our club even notice him. He goes about his business in such a calm and unspectaclular fashion - no last ditch sliding tackles or desparate headers needed, as he's simply in the right place at the right time to clear the danger - just like Virgil.

He's quietly putting a decent injury-free run together, and along with Milner he's easily one of our best free signings of all time. He already has cult status, and its only a matter (matip?) of time before he slaloms through 5 players and scores a worldie. Absolutely love the guy.
Online Fromola

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10141 on: January 10, 2022, 03:44:22 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 10, 2022, 03:03:18 pm
I'd put Gomez next to him like the partnership we had when we won the league by a canter. I think that is our best CB partnership as good as Matip is.

Tbf didn't Matip start the first 8 games or so that season, which we won, and was a rock next to Virg. Gomez then came in and did well.

Gomez has just had so many bad injuries they catch up with him and he's only young. Matip when he's fit tends to perform.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10142 on: January 10, 2022, 03:55:08 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 10, 2022, 03:23:53 pm
It's probably more like 1% in actuality, but when you look at what he was producing pre-injury and now, I'd be fairly confident in saying there's still 5-10 CBs in better form than him at present in world football, and pre-injury, absolutely zero that you could make a case for being better than Van Dijk without sounding stupid.

Right now, Matip, Ruben Dias, Skriniar, Diego Carlos, Marquinhos and little Rudiger are probably all outperforming VVD consistently. I'd maybe even argue for the inclusion of Konate. We know when he's right, he's better than all of these players by some way, however good most are. So I reframe my statement - better than 99% but you must admit he's not quite right still?

With the type of injury he had, general wisdom is as you say - 18 months. He was just back playing a lot of minutes for both ourselves and the Dutch National side very very quickly after his rehab.

Disagree with all those players listed, well the English based ones anyway. Would love to see some stats that show that anyway.

He is still physically dominant, a better passer and generally more composed in a more high risk form of football than what Rudiger and Dias are asked to play. Expose Dias and his arse gets handed to him whilst Virgil still was manage to repel most Chelsea attack irrespective of protection.

Even Toney was getting no joy from him so played on and dominated Matip in the air instead.

He has been absolutely immense since he has returned and there is absolutely no centreback I would have ahead of him. Its also testament to his ability and form that he has come back and played so much.

Offline MD1990

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10143 on: January 10, 2022, 04:44:30 pm »
I think Van Dijk has been showing signs of getting back to his best.

He just hasnt had much to do since it is all down the right side.

He does needs to cover across sometimes a bit better like vs Chelsea & West Ham
Offline fowlermagic

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10144 on: January 10, 2022, 05:05:46 pm »
Our central defense is probably the highest pairing you will ever see on a pitch while at the same time also requiring to cover the spaces left open by the wingbacks / plus the passes over the top or btw them. Plus they dont have anyone quick in midfield to cover the run s from deep. To work well they have to be on their game and to challenge for titles they virtually have to be superhuman. Gomez is struggling to regain match fitness, Virgil is still off his best form and Matip must be thinking when will I get injured not if. A wee tweak in the system would not go amiss for certain games or periods in a game where Fab could drop back to make it 3 CDs or tell the wingbacks sit tight more often to steady the pace in a game
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10145 on: January 10, 2022, 11:08:02 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 10, 2022, 03:03:18 pm
I'd put Gomez next to him like the partnership we had when we won the league by a canter. I think that is our best CB partnership as good as Matip is.
Me too. It's a tough choice because I love Matip. Joël edges it when it come to passing and dribbling but Joe is faster and makes us less exposed to counters.

Along with Ibou, we probably have the best CB quatour in world football, so, it's an embarassment of riches.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10146 on: January 11, 2022, 11:11:40 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on January 10, 2022, 03:55:08 pm
Disagree with all those players listed, well the English based ones anyway. Would love to see some stats that show that anyway.

He is still physically dominant, a better passer and generally more composed in a more high risk form of football than what Rudiger and Dias are asked to play. Expose Dias and his arse gets handed to him whilst Virgil still was manage to repel most Chelsea attack irrespective of protection.

Even Toney was getting no joy from him so played on and dominated Matip in the air instead.

He has been absolutely immense since he has returned and there is absolutely no centreback I would have ahead of him. Its also testament to his ability and form that he has come back and played so much.
I can't agree he's been immense. He's been good, but he also has not been at his previous levels. Look at how many clearances he does compared to his previous passing ratio - he's playing it safe now and often clearing into touch whereas previously he'd look for a solution to a press or a player close by. Pre-injury, VVD did less than 3 clearances per 90 - 2.6 in fact. He's now up to 5.00 clearances per 90. Whether this is influenced by the structural change from midfield, a lack of trust in his full back or just lack of trust in himself, it remains to be seen. But he's playing it noticeably safer than he used to.

Virgil is fantastic. He is, in my opinion, one of the greatest Centre Halves to ever grace the game and if you picked him up, popped him into the 80s or 90s, with his blend of intimidating physical power and ability on the ball, we'd hold him above the likes of Maldini and Baresi now. Think of the plaudits someone like Ferdinand gets, go back and watch him play, he was very good, but he was like a minimised version of Van Dijk, worse at absolutely every aspect of the game. And yet he has the higher reputation than VVD in the game.

If you look at the numbers of the other players I brought up, of course, it's difficult to quantify because we view them through the lens of the system in which they play. You may be right about Dias, but he just hasn't been exposed in such a way this season. The numbers suggest Dias has been more effective as a presser, and produces more effective defensive actions per 90. Of course this doesn't tell the whole story, but this season I think he's been better than Virgil. VVD is much better in the air though, same as with Rudiger (who actually profiles statistically as the better of the three per action). VVD's profile has moved more towards that of a stopper style traditional centre half this season. We all know he has more strings to his bow.

We all know he's the best in the business. It's about being patient with him, giving him the support that will enable him to reach his best and hoping that the rehab was managed correctly. It probably sounds like I'm being massively critical, but I'm not, and aside from my long polemic, the main point I'm making is - he's been good, sometimes very good, but not close to the best that we know he's capable of and his playstyle has changed considerably, as has his decision making.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10147 on: January 11, 2022, 11:26:09 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 11, 2022, 11:11:40 am
I can't agree he's been immense. He's been good, but he also has not been at his previous levels. Look at how many clearances he does compared to his previous passing ratio - he's playing it safe now and often clearing into touch whereas previously he'd look for a solution to a press or a player close by. Pre-injury, VVD did less than 3 clearances per 90 - 2.6 in fact. He's now up to 5.00 clearances per 90. Whether this is influenced by the structural change from midfield, a lack of trust in his full back or just lack of trust in himself, it remains to be seen. But he's playing it noticeably safer than he used to.

Virgil is fantastic. He is, in my opinion, one of the greatest Centre Halves to ever grace the game and if you picked him up, popped him into the 80s or 90s, with his blend of intimidating physical power and ability on the ball, we'd hold him above the likes of Maldini and Baresi now. Think of the plaudits someone like Ferdinand gets, go back and watch him play, he was very good, but he was like a minimised version of Van Dijk, worse at absolutely every aspect of the game. And yet he has the higher reputation than VVD in the game.

If you look at the numbers of the other players I brought up, of course, it's difficult to quantify because we view them through the lens of the system in which they play. You may be right about Dias, but he just hasn't been exposed in such a way this season. The numbers suggest Dias has been more effective as a presser, and produces more effective defensive actions per 90. Of course this doesn't tell the whole story, but this season I think he's been better than Virgil. VVD is much better in the air though, same as with Rudiger (who actually profiles statistically as the better of the three per action). VVD's profile has moved more towards that of a stopper style traditional centre half this season. We all know he has more strings to his bow.

We all know he's the best in the business. It's about being patient with him, giving him the support that will enable him to reach his best and hoping that the rehab was managed correctly. It probably sounds like I'm being massively critical, but I'm not, and aside from my long polemic, the main point I'm making is - he's been good, sometimes very good, but not close to the best that we know he's capable of and his playstyle has changed considerably, as has his decision making.

Those clearances don't take into account the fact that we are playing and even more high wire game/act than 18-19/19-20. In 20-21, we saw him get more 'exposed' as the line became even more bold and what we have is a Van Dijk playing in that same system, with less protection than before and more disruption around him.

His clearances don't really indicate a physical issue unless anyone can inform me as to why it would? Also he is clocking up the minutes with very little issue and I don't for a second believe we would play him when we are seeing any physical loss.

For me he has been immense because I did not expect him to come back this good, this quickly. Was expecting him to be in and out the side and establish himself as the mainstay towards the end of the season.

Dias doesnt get exposed because the City system has changed to ensure he never is exposed, because they know the consequences if he is. Rodri and the whole City team are all about defending first. Rudiger also doesn't get many 1vs1 duels against strikers to deal with. Rudiger would still do well in our system but you put Dias in ours and he dies on his feet.

For me, he is still the best centreback in this country and it doesn't even seem close.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10148 on: January 11, 2022, 12:10:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on January 11, 2022, 11:26:09 am
Those clearances don't take into account the fact that we are playing and even more high wire game/act than 18-19/19-20. In 20-21, we saw him get more 'exposed' as the line became even more bold and what we have is a Van Dijk playing in that same system, with less protection than before and more disruption around him.

His clearances don't really indicate a physical issue unless anyone can inform me as to why it would? Also he is clocking up the minutes with very little issue and I don't for a second believe we would play him when we are seeing any physical loss.

Fair enough, I just disagree and don't think he's been himself, albeit his original level was so high above anyone that even dropping a level or two he's still competitive.

It's hard to quantify the bolded bit with stats beyond the shallow ones I posted - so I'm having to give a dreaded opinion with only the anecdotal to back myself up. My feeling is that because he doesn't trust his body, more specifically his knee and hip, with tight, quick spins and turns, that rather than doing what he used to, spin, shield, find an outball - he's clearing into touch and making the team reset their shape around him. It feels like he's doing it a lot this season.

I don't want to labour the point, I just hope he gets back to his previous level. Even if he doesn't, we've still got one of the best players on the planet.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10149 on: January 11, 2022, 02:38:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on January 11, 2022, 11:26:09 am
Those clearances don't take into account the fact that we are playing and even more high wire game/act than 18-19/19-20. In 20-21, we saw him get more 'exposed' as the line became even more bold and what we have is a Van Dijk playing in that same system, with less protection than before and more disruption around him.

His clearances don't really indicate a physical issue unless anyone can inform me as to why it would? Also he is clocking up the minutes with very little issue and I don't for a second believe we would play him when we are seeing any physical loss.

For me he has been immense because I did not expect him to come back this good, this quickly. Was expecting him to be in and out the side and establish himself as the mainstay towards the end of the season.

Dias doesnt get exposed because the City system has changed to ensure he never is exposed, because they know the consequences if he is. Rodri and the whole City team are all about defending first. Rudiger also doesn't get many 1vs1 duels against strikers to deal with. Rudiger would still do well in our system but you put Dias in ours and he dies on his feet.

For me, he is still the best centreback in this country and it doesn't even seem close.
Dias would look like a donkey in our team. Slow, larger turning circle and less guile on the ball.
Offline Songs to Sing

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10150 on: January 11, 2022, 09:57:46 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 11, 2022, 11:11:40 am
I can't agree he's been immense. He's been good, but he also has not been at his previous levels. Look at how many clearances he does compared to his previous passing ratio - he's playing it safe now and often clearing into touch whereas previously he'd look for a solution to a press or a player close by. Pre-injury, VVD did less than 3 clearances per 90 - 2.6 in fact. He's now up to 5.00 clearances per 90. Whether this is influenced by the structural change from midfield, a lack of trust in his full back or just lack of trust in himself, it remains to be seen. But he's playing it noticeably safer than he used to.

Virgil is fantastic. He is, in my opinion, one of the greatest Centre Halves to ever grace the game and if you picked him up, popped him into the 80s or 90s, with his blend of intimidating physical power and ability on the ball, we'd hold him above the likes of Maldini and Baresi now. Think of the plaudits someone like Ferdinand gets, go back and watch him play, he was very good, but he was like a minimised version of Van Dijk, worse at absolutely every aspect of the game. And yet he has the higher reputation than VVD in the game.

If you look at the numbers of the other players I brought up, of course, it's difficult to quantify because we view them through the lens of the system in which they play. You may be right about Dias, but he just hasn't been exposed in such a way this season. The numbers suggest Dias has been more effective as a presser, and produces more effective defensive actions per 90. Of course this doesn't tell the whole story, but this season I think he's been better than Virgil. VVD is much better in the air though, same as with Rudiger (who actually profiles statistically as the better of the three per action). VVD's profile has moved more towards that of a stopper style traditional centre half this season. We all know he has more strings to his bow.

We all know he's the best in the business. It's about being patient with him, giving him the support that will enable him to reach his best and hoping that the rehab was managed correctly. It probably sounds like I'm being massively critical, but I'm not, and aside from my long polemic, the main point I'm making is - he's been good, sometimes very good, but not close to the best that we know he's capable of and his playstyle has changed considerably, as has his decision making.

I agree, especially re he has been good but not at his level prior injury (but that level was... one of the best ever), and also he is one of the best ever CBs for me too. I'd put him number 1, but the arguments people would have is how much has he won how long did he do it for etc. But for me, the biggest is watching a player on the pitch, and hes number 1. Granted I have watched him more than the top CBs of decades gone by
Online jillc

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10151 on: January 11, 2022, 10:07:50 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 11, 2022, 12:10:40 pm
Fair enough, I just disagree and don't think he's been himself, albeit his original level was so high above anyone that even dropping a level or two he's still competitive.

It's hard to quantify the bolded bit with stats beyond the shallow ones I posted - so I'm having to give a dreaded opinion with only the anecdotal to back myself up. My feeling is that because he doesn't trust his body, more specifically his knee and hip, with tight, quick spins and turns, that rather than doing what he used to, spin, shield, find an outball - he's clearing into touch and making the team reset their shape around him. It feels like he's doing it a lot this season.

I don't want to labour the point, I just hope he gets back to his previous level. Even if he doesn't, we've still got one of the best players on the planet.

We have to remember he came back from a serious injury which was always going to take time, then add the covid break as well and it naturally holds up a player from gaining rhythm, it's something I think has affected a number of players this season. I also agree with KH, we are playing a more aggressive style which puts even more pressure on those at the back, so it hasn't surprised me that on occasions he hasn't looked like he has in past seasons. Maybe he will need another pre-season to truly find his form and get back in the groove. But he is still an immense presence and the team is always the better for having him there. I mean imagine how the youngsters have felt at being paired with Van Dijk, it must fill them with confidence.  :D
Online AndyMuller

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10152 on: Today at 10:04:58 pm »
Iffy again tonight, nearly gave them a winner when he left the ball to fall to Saka instead of heading it away.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10153 on: Today at 10:20:54 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:04:58 pm
Iffy again tonight, nearly gave them a winner when he left the ball to fall to Saka instead of heading it away.
Yep, he looks a good yard off pre injury Virg.




Online Racer

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10154 on: Today at 10:24:27 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:04:58 pm
Iffy again tonight, nearly gave them a winner when he left the ball to fall to Saka instead of heading it away.

I dont think we will see Virg fully back to his 100% best until next season hes coming off a massive injury - even at 90% hes a class act at that will do this season.
Online CraigDS

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10155 on: Today at 10:48:00 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:04:58 pm
Iffy

I mean this is prob a massive exaggeration. He had little to do and did 99% of it fine, well within himself, which is how he plays. Made a mistake, sure, he's human.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10156 on: Today at 10:50:56 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:48:00 pm
I mean this is prob a massive exaggeration. He had little to do and did 99% of it fine, well within himself, which is how he plays. Made a mistake, sure, he's human.

Nah its not because that one mistake wasnt the only thing he done wrong today. He was off it today, it happens.
Online newterp

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10157 on: Today at 10:51:27 pm »
He was fine this game.

Doesnt have the explosiveness back yet on his jumps it seems. Not a threat at all from corners at the moment.
