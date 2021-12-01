When is he back from isolation?



Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis JonesThe trio all registered suspected positive for Covid ahead of Thursday night's 3-1 defeat of Newcastle at Anfield and are currently self-isolating. When they might be back very much depends on when they tested positive.NHS rules state that "if you test positive, your self-isolation period includes the day your symptoms started (or the day you had the test, if you did not have symptoms) and the next 10 full days". If it was on the day of the game the trio tested positive then their final day isolating will be Boxing Day.Therefore, they will miss the visit of Leeds United at Anfield.Potential return: Leicester (a), Tuesday 28 December.Thiago AlcantaraThe Spain international was the latest Liverpool player to contract Covid and was absent at Spurs.It is unclear when Thiago tested positive. However, a Reds statement said that all players and staff members were tested on Saturday and Sunday. That suggests that the former Bayern Munich midfielder could have tested positive on Friday when arriving for training.If that is the case then his final day of self-isolating might be on the day of the Leicester clash.Potential return date: Chelsea (a), Sunday 2 January.Jordan HendersonThe Liverpool captain was also absent against Spurs. It was through illness, although not Covid related. When Henderson is back available could very much depend on how ill he is.Given the Reds' current problems in the engine room, he will likely want to be back as soon as possible. Its likely that he would have been rested for the League Cup quarter-final against Leicester at Anfield, regardless.Potential return date: Leeds (h), Sunday 26 December.Divock OrigiThe forward hasn't played since his match-winner in the 2-1 win at AC Milan in the Champions League earlier this month. Origi has missed the past three matches with a minor injury.Klopp will be hoping the Belgium international is available for the clash with Leicester in the cup so he can give the likes of Mo Salah and Diogo Jota a rest ahead of the busy festive period.Potential return: Leicester (h), Wednesday 22 December.Nat PhillipsThe defender would have likely been given an outing against Leicester in the League Cup had he been available. However, Phillips - who could be sold in the January transfer window - remains absent with a fractured cheekbone he suffered against Milan.Potential return: January