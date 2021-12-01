« previous next »
Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!

TAA66

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 1, 2021, 02:44:35 am
Quote from: Red Being on November 28, 2021, 02:46:46 am
Is he the 'coolest'/'calmest' defender ever?

Yep
a little break

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 1, 2021, 04:17:30 am
Quote from: red1977 on November 28, 2021, 04:40:26 am
Was Gini at the game?. Virgil gave it that piss take beard thing and looked into the stand when he scored.

It's the little rascals :)
red_Mark1980

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 1, 2021, 08:10:50 am
Perfect hattrick tonight please and then volley that tiny armed wool in the face.
gerrardisgod

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 1, 2021, 11:13:01 pm
Me and my mate have been banging the Let him twat a free kick, like he did against Kilmarnock drum for ages. Must have been waiting for similar level opponents.
rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 1, 2021, 11:34:09 pm
Was watching him as the time ticked down for FT

Little finger point towards the sky. Made me think he needed this game to go like this mentally

Lovely

The G in Gluhwein

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 1, 2021, 11:35:57 pm
Colossus. Needs to practice free kicks though.
newterp

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 2, 2021, 12:17:28 am
Trent was probably thinking "really"? lol.
Armand9

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 2, 2021, 12:40:33 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on December  1, 2021, 11:35:57 pm
Colossus. Needs to practice free kicks though.

he's actually decent at them, i so wanted that to be a rocket in the top bins, and it was kinda ughhhhhhhhhhh lol
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 2, 2021, 12:45:04 am
I did think everyone was far too early with the hes back! shouts earlier in the season - he was a long way off it. But hes certainly very close to being back now. Remarkable come back really.

Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 2, 2021, 01:20:06 am
Love how he makes usually confident attackers shit themselves, Richarlison one on one running at goal he could see the script already so just blazed it at goal from way out. Knew he didnt stand a chance. Was great to watch.
didi shamone

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 2, 2021, 01:35:22 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on December  2, 2021, 01:20:06 am
Love how he makes usually confident attackers shit themselves, Richarlison one on one running at goal he could see the script already so just blazed it at goal from way out. Knew he didnt stand a chance. Was great to watch.

Was gonna post the same. Looked like a small kid seeing a big kid on the way to steal the ball so he just wellies it.
RayPhilAlan

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 2, 2021, 03:15:54 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on December  2, 2021, 01:20:06 am
Love how he makes usually confident attackers shit themselves, Richarlison one on one running at goal he could see the script already so just blazed it at goal from way out. Knew he didnt stand a chance. Was great to watch.
Van Dijk has a way of playing chicken with attackers. Often attackers are just waiting for a defender to commit themselves so they can beat them. But Virgil waits for the attacker to commit himself instead, and while he waits he closes in on the attacker so their options are reducing by the second. If Virgil doesn't get close enough to win the ball, the normal other result is a wild shot like Richarlison's one.
Sissoko being forced to shoot on his left foot for Spurs a couple of years ago, when he really wanted to pass it to Son, remains the prime example.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 2, 2021, 09:21:20 am
Imagine booing the guy your goalkeeper assaulted and injured for a year.

Stay classy. 
Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 2, 2021, 09:48:34 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on December  2, 2021, 01:20:06 am
Love how he makes usually confident attackers shit themselves, Richarlison one on one running at goal he could see the script already so just blazed it at goal from way out. Knew he didnt stand a chance. Was great to watch.

Quote from: RayPhilAlan on December  2, 2021, 03:15:54 am
Van Dijk has a way of playing chicken with attackers. Often attackers are just waiting for a defender to commit themselves so they can beat them. But Virgil waits for the attacker to commit himself instead, and while he waits he closes in on the attacker so their options are reducing by the second. If Virgil doesn't get close enough to win the ball, the normal other result is a wild shot like Richarlison's one.
Sissoko being forced to shoot on his left foot for Spurs a couple of years ago, when he really wanted to pass it to Son, remains the prime example.

He knows how to reduce risk eh? Don't think I've seen a defender as adept as him as doing that (amongst many other things).
thaddeus

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 2, 2021, 09:53:04 am
Quote from: Hazell on December  2, 2021, 09:48:34 am
He knows how to reduce risk eh? Don't think I've seen a defender as adept as him as doing that (amongst many other things).
Carra was very good at it also.  He lacked Virgil's turn of pace and quality on the ball though!

I'm delighted to see Virgil back to pretty much his best.  His decision not to rush back for the Euros is looking very sensible.
MonsLibpool

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 2, 2021, 10:03:45 am
I admire his courage to take that freekick.
RyanBabel19

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 2, 2021, 10:24:37 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on December  2, 2021, 01:20:06 am
Love how he makes usually confident attackers shit themselves, Richarlison one on one running at goal he could see the script already so just blazed it at goal from way out. Knew he didnt stand a chance. Was great to watch.

Funny how Richarlison came out with this Van Dijks overrated shite a while back but when he plays him this is the result. Desperate to moam to the ref for help instead of skinning this 'overrated' player
Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 2, 2021, 10:31:55 am
Quote from: thaddeus on December  2, 2021, 09:53:04 am
Carra was very good at it also.  He lacked Virgil's turn of pace and quality on the ball though!

I'm delighted to see Virgil back to pretty much his best.  His decision not to rush back for the Euros is looking very sensible.

I thought Carra was ok at it and got better as he got older (as you do). Van Dijk is just so much better at it than almost anyone I've seen. He was just imperious yesterday.
RyanBabel19

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 2, 2021, 10:33:46 am
Quote from: thaddeus on December  2, 2021, 09:53:04 am
Carra was very good at it also.  He lacked Virgil's turn of pace and quality on the ball though!

I'm delighted to see Virgil back to pretty much his best.  His decision not to rush back for the Euros is looking very sensible.

Carra had his moments but over commited plenty. Definitely think Sami was better at it
slaphead

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 2, 2021, 10:48:26 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on December  2, 2021, 01:20:06 am
Love how he makes usually confident attackers shit themselves, Richarlison one on one running at goal he could see the script already so just blazed it at goal from way out. Knew he didnt stand a chance. Was great to watch.

He beats defenders in their head just as much as does physically. I can't remember who but I heard a player who played in the Prem on about him recently on the radio and they said their confidence levels just dropped when they see Van Djik on the team sheet because they know that in the air, on the ground, speed and reading the game he is immense. And the last thing left would be to get under his skin but he was way too cool for that and that doesn't work either. He's like a human This is Anfield sign
Larse

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 2, 2021, 12:55:00 pm
I get tribalism in football and all that. Every footballfan lives in their own reality where you club is the greates and all your players cant do anything wrong and all other teams players are c*nts.

But Everton fans are something else for booing van dijk yesterday. For getting his season ended last year by their goalkeeper who didn't even get a yellow for it...
scatman

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 2, 2021, 03:29:15 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December  2, 2021, 10:03:45 am
I admire his courage to take that freekick.
he used to take a few at celtic and even scored a few
tubby pls.

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 2, 2021, 03:30:20 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December  2, 2021, 10:03:45 am
I admire his courage to take that freekick.

Don't think courage had anything to do with it, he just wanted REVENGE.
Jookie

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 2, 2021, 04:07:29 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on December  2, 2021, 12:45:04 am
I did think everyone was far too early with the hes back! shouts earlier in the season - he was a long way off it. But hes certainly very close to being back now. Remarkable come back really.

He's been very good but not back to his best on a consistent basis. That's completely understandable and it may take 6-12 months to really hit the heights of 2018-2020 again. In the meantime he'll still be the best or amongst the best centre backs in World football.

Last night I thought he had a very good game except for their goal. I actually thought he was most culpable in allowing Richarlison to easy collect the ball and pick a pass. It's not a glaring mistake and one where TAA tracking Gray and Matip getting pulled out position by Rondon's run were a factor. But if Virgil just tracks Richarlison I think he plays a simple lay back away from goal and the potentially opportunity is gone for them.

Like I said Virgil played really well, as he has done for most of the season.
Geppvindh's

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 4, 2021, 05:07:14 pm
What a pass.
newterp

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 4, 2021, 05:08:59 pm
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 4, 2021, 05:27:37 pm
Quote from: Geppvindh's on December  4, 2021, 05:07:14 pm
What a pass.

So smooth and effortless, yet so beautiful.
RyanBabel19

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 4, 2021, 05:29:20 pm
Sublime pass and he's getting better each week

That being said that bit of defending against Traore was criminal :lmao
KurtVerbose

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 4, 2021, 05:32:54 pm
By his impossibly high standards he wasn't having a great game, then.....
stonecold_jpm

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 4, 2021, 07:33:13 pm
That ball!
Ray K

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 5, 2021, 01:32:26 pm
Quote from: Geppvindh's on December  4, 2021, 05:07:14 pm
What a pass.
Sexy as fuck.

Pass wasn't too bad either, etc etc and so on.
Samie

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 20, 2021, 02:37:27 pm
Virj already setting up his retirement plans.  :D

mickeydocs

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 20, 2021, 02:57:11 pm
When is he back from isolation?
red_Mark1980

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 20, 2021, 03:08:35 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on December 20, 2021, 02:57:11 pm
When is he back from isolation?

If the tests were on the day of the Newcastle game I don't think they make Leeds just.

Thiago obviously doesn't
SamLad

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 20, 2021, 05:39:07 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on December 20, 2021, 02:57:11 pm
When is he back from isolation?

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones
The trio all registered suspected positive for Covid ahead of Thursday night's 3-1 defeat of Newcastle at Anfield and are currently self-isolating. When they might be back very much depends on when they tested positive.

NHS rules state that "if you test positive, your self-isolation period includes the day your symptoms started (or the day you had the test, if you did not have symptoms) and the next 10 full days". If it was on the day of the game the trio tested positive then their final day isolating will be Boxing Day.

Therefore, they will miss the visit of Leeds United at Anfield.
Potential return: Leicester (a), Tuesday 28 December.

Thiago Alcantara
The Spain international was the latest Liverpool player to contract Covid and was absent at Spurs.
It is unclear when Thiago tested positive. However, a Reds statement said that all players and staff members were tested on Saturday and Sunday. That suggests that the former Bayern Munich midfielder could have tested positive on Friday when arriving for training.

If that is the case then his final day of self-isolating might be on the day of the Leicester clash.
Potential return date: Chelsea (a), Sunday 2 January.

Jordan Henderson
The Liverpool captain was also absent against Spurs. It was through illness, although not Covid related. When Henderson is back available could very much depend on how ill he is.

Given the Reds' current problems in the engine room, he will likely want to be back as soon as possible. Its likely that he would have been rested for the League Cup quarter-final against Leicester at Anfield, regardless.

Potential return date: Leeds (h), Sunday 26 December.

Divock Origi
The forward hasn't played since his match-winner in the 2-1 win at AC Milan in the Champions League earlier this month. Origi has missed the past three matches with a minor injury.

Klopp will be hoping the Belgium international is available for the clash with Leicester in the cup so he can give the likes of Mo Salah and Diogo Jota a rest ahead of the busy festive period.
Potential return: Leicester (h), Wednesday 22 December.

Nat Phillips
The defender would have likely been given an outing against Leicester in the League Cup had he been available. However, Phillips - who could be sold in the January transfer window - remains absent with a fractured cheekbone he suffered against Milan.
Potential return: January
stara

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
December 23, 2021, 04:23:35 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Sm9D0IGT-xI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Sm9D0IGT-xI</a>

Now I know, why he is injured ;-)
Samie

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 07:11:54 pm
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 07:26:55 pm
7SO games?
richmiller1

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Today at 11:32:11 am
I think the only conspicuous difference between post and pre injury Virg is how passive he now seems in the opposition box at set pieces. He never really scored many but his combative presence seemed to be a factor in many of the goals we did score.

Somehow we are back to late Benitez era levels of ineffectiveness at corners. Jota's head or bust. Yesterday we honestly might as well just of returned the ball each time we were awarded one.
Logged

Suareznumber7

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Today at 01:33:19 pm
Quote from: richmiller1 on Today at 11:32:11 am


Somehow we are back to late Benitez era levels of ineffectiveness at corners. Jota's head or bust. Yesterday we honestly might as well just of returned the ball each time we were awarded one.

Aren't we the highest scoring team in the league from corners this year?
