He tries to react and get his head on the ball as it comes back off the bar and just misses it which then means that he is off balance and cant react and get off the ground when it bounces off the head of the Brentford player. The defending all round was pretty poor, but I dont think it was due to any lack of effort as you are making out.



After the initial cross there was a clear lack of 'urgency' from Van Dijk to recover into a better position. He was very good when players were running at him 1v1 but fairly often this season he's held his position or meandered slowly toward developing danger when he needed to react sooner.