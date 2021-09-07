Van Gaal or whoever, are caught between a rock and a hard place, as International managers.



Bald truth is that theres always been a conflict between club v country, and given the seemingly insatiable greed of FIFA and UEFA, and the impossible demands on todays players, its only going to become more problematic.



Van Gaal did ok with Virgil until that moment and as he says - Dutch had match under control Turkey had Söyüncü (Dismissed at44' for 2nd yellow) and they were 3-0 down at that stage. Dutch went 5-0 up at 80 mins. and Turkey hardly had a shot on target all game - 2 and they scored from the player catching Virgil after poor pass from Keeperin 90+2. Van Gaal could have played another CB - but he had used up his 5 subs and Dutch were in total control.van Dijk says it was nothing and walked around the field after the match. More worried waht Brazil FA throw at us for leeds and CL matches - we could lose Alisson and Fabinho for both those matches, status (physical/mental) of Naby and when he arrives back and also Hendo and Trent - that will both probably not be good enough for England team tomorrow which is fine in my book.