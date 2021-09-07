« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 238 239 240 241 242 [243]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!  (Read 977057 times)

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,213
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9680 on: September 7, 2021, 10:10:28 pm »
Despise international managers. Whats the point in Klopp being cautious if some twat will make his players do multiple full games in the space of a week?

Glad hes okay.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9681 on: September 7, 2021, 10:14:51 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on September  7, 2021, 10:10:28 pm
Despise international managers. Whats the point in Klopp being cautious if some twat will make his players do multiple full games in the space of a week?

Glad hes okay.

Van Gaal has looked after him more than some would. He played Wednesday and Tuesday in their 2 hardest matches. That's not bad at all.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9682 on: September 7, 2021, 10:18:17 pm »
What a thunderc*nt Van Gaal is.

International managers have massive egos, seems to be our club that gets the brunt of their egotistical arrogance for some reason.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,949
  • Red since '64
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9683 on: September 7, 2021, 10:22:27 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September  7, 2021, 10:14:51 pm
Van Gaal has looked after him more than some would. He played Wednesday and Tuesday in their 2 hardest matches. That's not bad at all.

Van Gaal or whoever, are caught between a rock and a hard place, as International managers.

Bald truth is that theres always been a conflict between club v country, and given the seemingly insatiable greed of FIFA and UEFA, and the impossible demands on todays players, its only going to become more problematic.

Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,475
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9684 on: September 7, 2021, 10:25:21 pm »
Cant blame van gal for this. He was rested last game and Im sure there were more deserving players in midfield and attack when it comes to being subbed after pummelling the opposition.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,604
  • JFT 97
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9685 on: September 7, 2021, 10:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September  7, 2021, 10:14:51 pm
Van Gaal has looked after him more than some would. He played Wednesday and Tuesday in their 2 hardest matches. That's not bad at all.

Exactly they had 3 matches and Van Dijk was rested for the middle one.

He is their best player by a country mile, a lot of coaches would have played him in all three.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9686 on: September 7, 2021, 10:32:11 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on September  7, 2021, 10:22:27 pm
Van Gaal or whoever, are caught between a rock and a hard place, as International managers.

Bald truth is that theres always been a conflict between club v country, and given the seemingly insatiable greed of FIFA and UEFA, and the impossible demands on todays players, its only going to become more problematic.

Van Gaal did ok with Virgil until that moment and as he says - Dutch had match under control Turkey had    Söyüncü (Dismissed at44'  for 2nd yellow) and they were 3-0 down at that stage. Dutch went 5-0 up at 80 mins. and Turkey hardly had a shot on target all game - 2 and they scored  from the player catching Virgil after poor pass from Keeperin 90+2. Van Gaal could have played another CB - but he had used up his 5 subs and Dutch were in total control.

van Dijk says it was nothing and walked around the field after the match. More worried  waht Brazil FA throw at us for leeds and CL matches - we could lose Alisson and Fabinho for both those matches, status (physical/mental) of Naby and when he arrives back and also Hendo and Trent - that will both probably not be good enough for England team tomorrow which is fine in my book.

 
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,396
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9687 on: September 7, 2021, 10:34:12 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on September  7, 2021, 10:32:11 pm
Van Gaal did ok with Virgil until that moment and as he says - Dutch had match under control Turkey had    Söyüncü (Dismissed at44'  for 2nd yellow) and they were 3-0 down at that stage. Dutch went 5-0 up at 80 mins. and Turkey hardly had a shot on target all game - 2 and they scored  from the player catching Virgil after poor pass from Keeperin 90+2. Van Gaal could have played another CB - but he had used up his 5 subs and Dutch were in total control.

van Dijk says it was nothing and walked around the field after the match. More worried  waht Brazil FA throw at us for leeds and CL matches - we could lose Alisson and Fabinho for both those matches, status (physical/mental) of Naby and when he arrives back and also Hendo and Trent - that will both probably not be good enough for England team tomorrow which is fine in my book.

Henderson,Thiago  and Ox should be available at the very least, not including Jones and Ox [Eliott is a doubt].

We got more than enough quality to deal with this.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,604
  • JFT 97
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9688 on: September 7, 2021, 10:40:19 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on September  7, 2021, 10:32:11 pm
Van Gaal did ok with Virgil until that moment and as he says - Dutch had match under control Turkey had    Söyüncü (Dismissed at44'  for 2nd yellow) and they were 3-0 down at that stage. Dutch went 5-0 up at 80 mins. and Turkey hardly had a shot on target all game - 2 and they scored  from the player catching Virgil after poor pass from Keeperin 90+2. Van Gaal could have played another CB - but he had used up his 5 subs and Dutch were in total control.

van Dijk says it was nothing and walked around the field after the match. More worried  waht Brazil FA throw at us for leeds and CL matches - we could lose Alisson and Fabinho for both those matches, status (physical/mental) of Naby and when he arrives back and also Hendo and Trent - that will both probably not be good enough for England team tomorrow which is fine in my book.

 

I am pretty sure that FIFA can only stop Ali and Fab playing the Leeds game as the CL games are under the jurisdiction of UEFA. Even if they are missing then Raphinha will also miss the game for Leeds.
« Last Edit: September 7, 2021, 10:43:23 pm by Al 666 »
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,743
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9689 on: September 7, 2021, 10:42:33 pm »
Play Virg against Leeds on Sunday and rest him for the AC Milan game.  Time to start using Joe and Ibou.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,604
  • JFT 97
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9690 on: September 7, 2021, 10:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on September  7, 2021, 10:42:33 pm
Play Virg against Leeds on Sunday and rest him for the AC Milan game.  Time to start using Joe and Ibou.

Normally I would agree but Leeds are a team that you need to get your defensive line right against.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,743
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9691 on: September 7, 2021, 10:47:09 pm »
It's a good thing you agree Al because that's what I said.  ;D
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,604
  • JFT 97
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9692 on: September 7, 2021, 10:48:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on September  7, 2021, 10:47:09 pm
It's a good thing you agree Al because that's what I said.  ;D

Read more post less  ;D ;D
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online 67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 680
  • L19 - not a Manc
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9693 on: September 7, 2021, 10:51:54 pm »
He needs minutes in his legs, the more he plays the better he'll be. As long as he's come away unscathed I don't see any issues.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,458
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9694 on: September 7, 2021, 10:56:17 pm »
Wouldnt it be best to not play him against Leeds, considering he played today? The game being on Sunday helps but Klopp did raise some minor concerns even in a weeks worth of gap.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,475
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9695 on: September 7, 2021, 11:24:47 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on September  7, 2021, 10:56:17 pm
Wouldnt it be best to not play him against Leeds, considering he played today? The game being on Sunday helps but Klopp did raise some minor concerns even in a weeks worth of gap.
I reckon Tuesday to Sunday should be okay. Rest him against Milan..
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,959
  • Indefatigability
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9696 on: Yesterday at 08:32:59 am »
I had an anxiety dream last night that he was crocked.
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,724
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9697 on: Yesterday at 08:35:20 am »
I Konate believe it.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,912
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9698 on: Yesterday at 08:58:10 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on September  7, 2021, 10:27:11 pm
Exactly they had 3 matches and Van Dijk was rested for the middle one.

He is their best player by a country mile, a lot of coaches would have played him in all three.
yep

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9699 on: Yesterday at 12:56:03 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on September  7, 2021, 10:56:17 pm
Wouldnt it be best to not play him against Leeds, considering he played today? The game being on Sunday helps but Klopp did raise some minor concerns even in a weeks worth of gap.
Id play him against Leeds.
Palace is only 3 days after Milan. So rest him for the game.

No Alisson at the weekend now as well
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,841
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9700 on: Today at 06:44:50 pm »
Kloppo being a bit frantic like the rest of us (apart from he can text Virgil)  :P

With Virgil, that was obviously a scary moment, you can imagine. I sent him a message after the game, Are you alright? Yes. 100 per cent? 200 per cent. Come on, send me a video of you without limping... Im only limping off.

So he called me from the bus and said, Boss, Im fine! I said, Why are you limping then? He said, My wife asked the same! So, yeah, that was a bit of a tricky moment but apart from that, no, all fine [for the other international players].

from here
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,920
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9701 on: Today at 09:12:54 pm »
Do we have to manage him differently now post injury to maybe rest him more than we would before.
 Or is it something we are only doing temporarily as we nurse him to match fitness?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,396
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9702 on: Today at 09:15:38 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:12:54 pm
Do we have to manage him differently now post injury to maybe rest him more than we would before.
 Or is it something we are only doing temporarily as we nurse him to match fitness?

I imagine he wont play 3 games a week, so potentially resting him against Milan in midweek.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,920
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9703 on: Today at 09:22:22 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 09:15:38 pm
I imagine he wont play 3 games a week, so potentially resting him against Milan in midweek.
But do you think we will still wrap him up in say January? I guess we monitor the site of his injury super carefully and plan accordingly.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,188
  • JFT96
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9704 on: Today at 09:24:43 pm »
It won't be an ongoing thing, he'll start playing 3 matches a week in the second half of the season.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,975
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9705 on: Today at 09:41:13 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:24:43 pm
It won't be an ongoing thing, he'll start playing 3 matches a week in the second half of the season.

That's an expected, reasonable time frame after his type of injury to return to "normal" match load?

Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,188
  • JFT96
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9706 on: Today at 09:43:36 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 09:41:13 pm
That's an expected, reasonable time frame after his type of injury to return to "normal" match load?



Completely depends. If we only had Virgil plus one other then we'd probably see it early but we've got 4 top quality centre backs so there's no real need to do it right now. Of course that changes with injuries but there's so much more information and data other than time that goes into it.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9707 on: Today at 09:46:03 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 09:15:38 pm
I imagine he wont play 3 games a week, so potentially resting him against Milan in midweek.

If he did play that wouldn't be 3 games in a week........ technically be 3 games in 8 days  :)
Seriously, it will probably be the hardest thing in the world for Klopp to do to rest him from time to time but he will always always put the players health first.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9708 on: Today at 09:47:40 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:46:03 pm
If he did play that wouldn't be 3 games in a week........ technically be 3 games in 8 days  :)
Seriously, it will probably be the hardest thing in the world for Klopp to do to rest him from time to time but he will always always put the players health first.
They want to avoid the 3 games in 6 days right now and have the depth to do it
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9709 on: Today at 09:49:07 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:24:43 pm
It won't be an ongoing thing, he'll start playing 3 matches a week in the second half of the season.
I expect the second half at the latest for it. What the earliest it could be? I would think a year after injury would be easliest.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,188
  • JFT96
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9710 on: Today at 09:51:23 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:49:07 pm
I expect the second half at the latest for it. What the earliest it could be? I would think a year after injury would be easliest.

The earliest it could be is this week ;D

Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,975
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9711 on: Today at 09:55:46 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:51:23 pm
The earliest it could be is this week ;D



 :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Flaccid Bobby Fowler

  • Supports the No To Racism campaign. Good lad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,286
  • *****In Istanbul, we won it 5 times*****
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9712 on: Today at 09:58:54 pm »
Theres no point spending 35 mil on a rising star CB if we cant rest one of our starters. 3 games in 8 days would be asking al lot of someone out for near a whole season. I think we showed we can get results without Virg last season. Alright he's the best there is but now is the perfect time to rest him - it's a long season. I'd happily rest him against Leeds and play Konate or Gomez and bring him back for 1st CL game. Cant be understated how important 2 points are in your first CL game.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 238 239 240 241 242 [243]   Go Up
« previous next »
 