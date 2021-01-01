« previous next »
« Reply #9520 on: Today at 12:07:14 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:40:36 am
Kloppo hinted in the PC that there may be more new/extensions of contracts on the way, so I am going to tell myself hes talking about Mo  ;D

That would make this extensions/new contract burst this summer pretty much perfect.

Now's the time with Barca going down the plug hole and Real Madrid limping along.
« Reply #9521 on: Today at 12:16:06 pm »
Get in. Brilliant news.
« Reply #9522 on: Today at 12:34:55 pm »
What i like most about this VVD deal is that the club must be very very confident his injury is not going to be a risk in the future.

Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:06:21 pm
I did wonder if the reason this was leaked early in the day (as theyve previously been at 5pm) is because another one will be getting announced later, the club seem to make sure that each player has a bit of times to enjoy the limelight of the new deal so I wonder if that maybe the case today.

Haha ffs.
« Reply #9523 on: Today at 12:35:47 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 12:34:55 pm
What i like most about this VVD deal is that the club must be very very confident his injury is not going to be a risk in the future.

Haha ffs.

You may laugh now! Just wait until 5PM. ;D
« Reply #9524 on: Today at 12:42:27 pm »
Nice one 👍
« Reply #9525 on: Today at 02:30:43 pm »
4 more years takes him to 34, where he will take on the Milly role if not we've had him for his best years anyway.  8)
« Reply #9526 on: Today at 04:27:48 pm »
Brilliant news!!!
« Reply #9527 on: Today at 04:55:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:30:43 pm
4 more years takes him to 34, where he will take on the Milly role if not we've had him for his best years anyway.  8)

Dont know about you - but VVD seems like one of those generational talents at CB that could dominate til his late 30s.
« Reply #9528 on: Today at 05:34:27 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:24:46 am
Agreed :)

Is this a first that you and Al have agreed on something?  ;D
« Reply #9529 on: Today at 06:04:23 pm »
This is great news. The club must be confident in the injury rehab to commit 4 more seasons.

Hoping Salah is next.
« Reply #9530 on: Today at 06:30:01 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:34:27 pm
Is this a first that you and Al have agreed on something?  ;D

Not just me, it is the first time he has ever agreed with anyone since his break-up with Craig.  ;D ;D
« Reply #9531 on: Today at 10:31:53 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:08:11 am
Tremendous news

I know people hate the idea of spending money on contracts 'instead of' new signings, but this summer so far we've tied down the best CB in the world, the best GK in the world, the best RB in the world, the best DM in the world and one of the best 18 year olds in the world to new contracts. That's absolutely massive. If we can get Mo sorted this summer and hopefully Hendo then I'd honestly be fine with signing no-one else.

Salah and Mane signing contract extensions will be bigger than any new signing. As for Henderson, I don't think he is going anywhere ...
