Kloppo hinted in the PC that there may be more new/extensions of contracts on the way, so I am going to tell myself hes talking about Mo That would make this extensions/new contract burst this summer pretty much perfect.
I did wonder if the reason this was leaked early in the day (as theyve previously been at 5pm) is because another one will be getting announced later, the club seem to make sure that each player has a bit of times to enjoy the limelight of the new deal so I wonder if that maybe the case today.
What i like most about this VVD deal is that the club must be very very confident his injury is not going to be a risk in the future.Haha ffs.
4 more years takes him to 34, where he will take on the Milly role if not we've had him for his best years anyway.
Agreed
Is this a first that you and Al have agreed on something?
Tremendous newsI know people hate the idea of spending money on contracts 'instead of' new signings, but this summer so far we've tied down the best CB in the world, the best GK in the world, the best RB in the world, the best DM in the world and one of the best 18 year olds in the world to new contracts. That's absolutely massive. If we can get Mo sorted this summer and hopefully Hendo then I'd honestly be fine with signing no-one else.
