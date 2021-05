Let’s just make peace with the fact that he’s 100% going to the Euros this summer.



I don't quite get the negativity of him going to the Euros. If he is deemed fit enough, he should go. He is in the prime of his career and will be one of the star players of the tournament (especially for Dutch as they have no other standout players). I will be glad if he can make it. Deserves that after a tough year.He might gain some confidence and match fitness as well coming into next season. Ofcourse he can get injured but then that's just thinking negative. Other players can get injured on national duty as well.