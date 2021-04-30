« previous next »
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 30, 2021, 11:30:40 am
Quote from: Welshred on April 30, 2021, 11:07:29 am
I've never seen a synthetic graft in any of the ACLs I've rehabbed. I don't think they're as strong as using grafts but I've never really looked into it. It's either an autograft (graft from the same person) or an allograft (donor graft from another person)
Cheers.
It's probably me misdescribing or misinterpreting what I saw then. Either that or there's an athletes version.
a treeless whopper

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 30, 2021, 11:45:34 am
Quote from: Welshred on April 30, 2021, 11:02:39 am
Your patella acts as a pulley which increases the lever arm for your quadriceps and increases strength and power by 35-50%, take a little bit of that and it's tendon away as you would in a bone-patella tendon-bone graft and you lose some of that strength and power which in turn means you can't run as quickly.

Well not from a leopard but they can do donor grafts but I don't know which one he's had.

Your assumptions are pretty good though. Straight line running is indication that he's nowhere near returning and seeing change of direction/pivoting drills would indicate he's a lot closer. Not sure whether he's doing these behind the scenes but he'd defo have to do them before returning.
Would rule him out of the Euros then?
Welshred

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 30, 2021, 12:00:40 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on April 30, 2021, 11:45:34 am
Would rule him out of the Euros then?

If he's not doing them by now then yes, but he's still pushing to be involved.

a treeless whopper

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 30, 2021, 12:34:30 pm
Quote from: Welshred on April 30, 2021, 12:00:40 pm
If he's not doing them by now then yes, but he's still pushing to be involved.



He cant turn left or right but he wants to play in the Euros. That makes complete sense.
bornandbRED

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 30, 2021, 12:53:15 pm
Going to be fun seeing him get cooked by Patrick Bamford next year
fucking appalled

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 30, 2021, 12:54:03 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on April 30, 2021, 12:53:15 pm
Going to be fun seeing him get cooked by Patrick Bamford next year

Who cares? It'll only be in training
MD1990

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 30, 2021, 01:27:54 pm
Klopp pretty much confirmed Van Dijk is only doing straight line running.

No chance he goes to the Euro's
G a r y

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 30, 2021, 02:28:51 pm
Just seen the video of him from yesterday and read he can only run in straight lines?

I've seen enough, get him in the team on Sunday.
a treeless whopper

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 02:44:11 pm
Looks like Van Dijk is doing that training which involves him moving to his left, then his right. Not just in a straight line.
Samie

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9209 on: Yesterday at 02:46:58 pm »


newterp

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 02:47:37 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 02:44:11 pm
Looks like Van Dijk is doing that training which involves him moving to his left, then his right. Not just in a straight line.

Its called the hokey-pokey
newterp

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 02:48:06 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:46:58 pm




Those hurdles are kinda low. Not impressed.
spider-neil

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 02:49:50 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on April 30, 2021, 01:27:54 pm
Klopp pretty much confirmed Van Dijk is only doing straight line running.

No chance he goes to the Euro's

There is absolutely no chance he starts a game for Liverpool this season. It's touch and go whether he goes to the Euros. The sensible thing is to build up his strength in pre-season. Competitive football directly after an ACL is really risky. I could understand the urgency of a player to be involved in the World Cup, the prestige, the chance to become an absolute legend for your country. I don't think the risk is worth it for an obvious lessor competition.
HeartAndSoul

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 02:52:54 pm
Wearing gloves in may. Get rid of him
Samie

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 03:07:08 pm
spider-neil

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 03:13:44 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:07:08 pm


Klopp - Pick up your own training gear. There are no maids here.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 03:15:58 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 03:13:44 pm
Klopp - Pick up your own training gear. There are no maids here.

"Current first team match day lads - hit the showers, you, grab the equipment"
MD1990

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 03:43:04 pm
Van Dijk certaintly has the muscle bulk back in his legs anyway.
Samie

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 03:47:15 pm
jillc

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 04:18:29 pm
Hes looking good. 😀
AmSeeker

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 04:21:46 pm
He's not played an international tournament has he ? He's going to push to make it, and you can't blame him.

He won't be fit though - but as a defender he may well cope easier than an attacking player.
JasonF

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 04:56:23 pm
Quote from: AmSeeker on Yesterday at 04:21:46 pm
He's not played an international tournament has he ? He's going to push to make it, and you can't blame him.

He won't be fit though - but as a defender he may well cope easier than an attacking player.

World Cup the following year should temper his desire to risk his career for the Euros I think. I'm sure he wants to go but I think he'll listen to the advice of the medical team and his surgeon.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 05:42:06 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:48:06 pm
Those hurdles are kinda low. Not impressed.

Hes just that big.
bornandbRED

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 06:33:15 pm
About 4 weeks until squads are announced. Going to be interesting to see.
TepidT2O

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 07:00:21 pm
Changes of direction weaving round those cones.

Not too long until hes back training with the first team then

Hopefully just a wee bit too long for any euros pressure
a treeless whopper

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 08:22:42 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:00:21 pm
Changes of direction weaving round those cones.

Not too long until hes back training with the first team then

Hopefully just a wee bit too long for any euros pressure

I mean, Im no physio but even though he is now moving left and right, surely he is still a way off team training. Team training involves full contact does it not?
TepidT2O

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 09:03:00 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:22:42 pm
I mean, Im no physio but even though he is now moving left and right, surely he is still a way off team training. Team training involves full contact does it not?
Of course

But twisting and turning is good progress
AmSeeker

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 12:59:47 am
There's also the mental aspect ... takes a while going in for challenges, which is something an attacking player can adjust to. No such luxury for a defender.
