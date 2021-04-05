« previous next »
Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year

Welshred

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 5, 2021, 09:52:34 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on April  5, 2021, 09:37:48 pm
It's not us taking chances with him that I'm worried about. :(

Virgil is the one pushing for his return, his surgeon is saying no so far.
Wingman

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 5, 2021, 10:38:20 pm
I love the man, and the clubs media people can put as many training montages up as they like - but I dont want to see Virgil playing football until pre-season. Holland can fuck right off.
dakid

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 5, 2021, 10:43:24 pm
Quote from: Welshred on April  5, 2021, 09:52:34 pm
Virgil is the one pushing for his return, his surgeon is saying no so far.
Where has this been reported?
TepidT2O

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 5, 2021, 10:56:40 pm
Quote from: dakid on April  5, 2021, 10:43:24 pm
Where has this been reported?
It isnt being reported.. but that doesnt mean people dont know...

Ok?
slaphead

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 5, 2021, 10:56:49 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on April  5, 2021, 09:51:02 pm
exactly.

If he gets picked for the Euros, its going to be a very uncomfortable few weeks!

League clubs should be able to have far more control over their players when it comes to things like this.

Do we not have some control over stuff like this though after such long term injuries ? It's not like it was a muscle injury or pull, we've managed the whole thing and know every detail and step.  Genuine question, I dont know.
I will say though, if we did and he was fit and our medical team were happy and he was fully recovered, I'd love to see him at the Euro's. It will take time to get himself back, so get the poor games out of the way for my Dutch friends. The player himself must be absolute desperate to be at them.
Klopp seems to be very supportive of players playing for their country. I know as fans we can only see Liverpool, but is the chance to win something internationally for these players more attractive for them that winning for their club ? Not for all but for an awful lot yeah
Dim Glas

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 5, 2021, 11:03:38 pm
Quote from: slaphead on April  5, 2021, 10:56:49 pm
Do we not have some control over stuff like this though after such long term injuries ? It's not like it was a muscle injury or pull, we've managed the whole thing and know every detail and step.  Genuine question, I dont know.
I will say though, if we did and he was fit and our medical team were happy and he was fully recovered, I'd love to see him at the Euro's. It will take time to get himself back, so get the poor games out of the way for my Dutch friends. The player himself must be absolute desperate to be at them.
Klopp seems to be very supportive of players playing for their country. I know as fans we can only see Liverpool, but is the chance to win something internationally for these players more attractive for them that winning for their club ? Not for all but for an awful lot yeah

I would hope that if the surgeon says no, that would be the the end of it.

Worry I would have is, that if hes cleared, theyll pick him. But of course wont be fit, cos he wont have played games, probably wont have done hardly an (if any) full team training, yet Holland will take him and play him. Hes their captain and best player.  And sadly, we know national team mangers dont give a shit about the players' league club. All Holland will care about is having him play for them this summer.

And I dont see anything good in that after such an injury. I get hed want to of course.
DangerScouse

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 5, 2021, 11:07:32 pm
Quote from: Welshred on April  5, 2021, 09:14:30 pm
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/12040/12266957/jonny-otto-wolves-defender-out-for-season-after-suffering-acl-injury

Just leaving this here for anyone who still wants Virgil back this season, or thinks that he'll return this season. Jonny returned bang on 6 months post op...

Christ, poor lad. The thoughts of that happening to Virg.
Welshred

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 5, 2021, 11:09:52 pm
Quote from: slaphead on April  5, 2021, 10:56:49 pm
Do we not have some control over stuff like this though after such long term injuries ? It's not like it was a muscle injury or pull, we've managed the whole thing and know every detail and step.  Genuine question, I dont know.
I will say though, if we did and he was fit and our medical team were happy and he was fully recovered, I'd love to see him at the Euro's. It will take time to get himself back, so get the poor games out of the way for my Dutch friends. The player himself must be absolute desperate to be at them.
Klopp seems to be very supportive of players playing for their country. I know as fans we can only see Liverpool, but is the chance to win something internationally for these players more attractive for them that winning for their club ? Not for all but for an awful lot yeah

Wolves' medical staff deemed Jonny fit to return and they were happy. Now he's got at least another year of rehab following surgery because he re-ruptured his ACL graft returning at the exact same time frame you've just mentioned you'd be happy to see Virgil return in. It's dangerous, it massively increases risk of injury and anything before 9 months is risking yet another serious injury to the one he's already had. That's before we go into Jonny having just his ACL reconstructed compared to Virgil having his MCL repaired as well!

Quote from: dakid on April  5, 2021, 10:43:24 pm
Where has this been reported?
Quote from: TepidT2O on April  5, 2021, 10:56:40 pm
It isnt being reported.. but that doesnt mean people dont know...

Ok?
Al 666

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 5, 2021, 11:22:00 pm
To avoid a recurrence Virg needs to be in the best shape of his life. For me that means a full pre-season and him being gently reintroduced back into the fold. Rushing him back would be absolute madness.
slaphead

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 5, 2021, 11:26:10 pm
Quote from: Welshred on April  5, 2021, 11:09:52 pm
Wolves' medical staff deemed Jonny fit to return and they were happy. Now he's got at least another year of rehab following surgery because he re-ruptured his ACL graft returning at the exact same time frame you've just mentioned you'd be happy to see Virgil return in. It's dangerous, it massively increases risk of injury and anything before 9 months is risking yet another serious injury to the one he's already had. That's before we go into Jonny having just his ACL reconstructed compared to Virgil having his MCL repaired as well!


I don't really understand all the medical stuff to be honest that's not my bag. But what I said, or what I meant, was that if all parties are happy for him to return it would be nice to see him play. In my opinion there's not a better player in the world to watch play football. Obviously the Jonny one is dreadful news for the fella and hopefully he can come back. It seems wrong to me for a medical team to clear someone or be happy for them to return if the risks of a re-occurrence are massive. I dont now who makes decisions here. Medical, managers, players, all 3.
All I care about in all this is Van Dijk and getting him playing football again injury free, whether the first return is in a red shirt or an orange one
dakid

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 5, 2021, 11:47:43 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on April  5, 2021, 10:56:40 pm
It isnt being reported.. but that doesnt mean people dont know...

Ok?
Why wouldn't it be OK?
TepidT2O

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 5, 2021, 11:56:02 pm
Quote from: dakid on April  5, 2021, 11:47:43 pm
Why wouldn't it be OK?
As in, do you understand.  Wink wink, nudge nudge, know what I mean?


A nods as good as a wink to a blind man
JackWard33

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 6, 2021, 12:11:48 am
Quote from: slaphead on April  5, 2021, 11:26:10 pm
I don't really understand all the medical stuff to be honest that's not my bag. But what I said, or what I meant, was that if all parties are happy for him to return it would be nice to see him play. In my opinion there's not a better player in the world to watch play football. Obviously the Jonny one is dreadful news for the fella and hopefully he can come back. It seems wrong to me for a medical team to clear someone or be happy for them to return if the risks of a re-occurrence are massive. I dont now who makes decisions here. Medical, managers, players, all 3.
All I care about in all this is Van Dijk and getting him playing football again injury free, whether the first return is in a red shirt or an orange one

The idea he'd be best served by an international tournament where he could play 3 games in 10 days then 7 games in 4 weeks after not playing all season is pretty lunatic - I can't imagine why any liverpool fan would want to see it and if it happeend wouldnt be watching through their fingers while suppressing a bit of vomit..

He's a 30 year old whose elite career is based on freakish physical abilities coming off an ACL and PCL - its not a great situation
If he's back and can start some of our games at the start of next season and comes back as 90% of the player he was that would be a great result.

No666

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 6, 2021, 07:30:43 am
Wolves' Jonny Castro Otto seems to have done his ACL again and his MCL by returning within six months of the first ACL injury. There is no way going to the Euros is sensible for VvD.
Red-Soldier

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 6, 2021, 10:12:20 am
Quote from: No666 on April  6, 2021, 07:30:43 am
Wolves' Jonny Castro Otto seems to have done his ACL again and his MCL by returning within six months of the first ACL injury. There is no way going to the Euros is sensible for VvD.

Bit late with that one  ;)
B0151?

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 6, 2021, 10:26:58 am
I really hope he doesn't go to the Euros

But surely if he went his game time would be limited to some degree, given Netherlands actually have good CBs and he hasn't played all season. I guess he's that good but it seems like a risk from their position too.

I don't want that to happen though. I'm guessing him even trying to get back to full training too quickly is a risk. I want the most cautious return possible.
dakid

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 6, 2021, 11:09:11 am
If he was planning on returning to play, as has been hinted here, before 9 months and heading to the Euros hopefully the news for Bradley Dack and Jonny having a second ACL injury after returning to play, too soon in Jonny's cases give him good for thought.
fucking appalled

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 6, 2021, 11:26:52 am
I'm sure if there's anyone who can have that conversation with Virg, it'd be Klopp.

As an elite, monster of an athlete I can imagine you're always looking at the 'best case scenario' and how soon can I get back playing, particularly when there's a Euros coming up and he's never played at a major tournament for his country. We can all sit here and talk about the sensible, logical thing to do but its very different to actually being an ambitious professional footballer at the highest level.
Alan B'Stard

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 6, 2021, 11:44:58 am
For the all the hype, I don't think VVD will go to the Euro's especially if he doesn't play for the club this season. The club will want to manage that risk carefully and besides the World Cup is next year so and even bigger stage for Virg to play on.
MD1990

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 6, 2021, 12:11:28 pm
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on April  6, 2021, 11:44:58 am
For the all the hype, I don't think VVD will go to the Euro's especially if he doesn't play for the club this season. The club will want to manage that risk carefully and besides the World Cup is next year so and even bigger stage for Virg to play on.

Liverpool will have np say. Of course Klopp wont wnat him going.

But if Van Dijk wants to go & is selected nothing we can do.
We also need to be careful because he has 2 years left on his contract .

We dont want to ruin the relationship with Van Dijk
It will come down to if Holland select him or not.

They should do the right thing as they have depth in the position.
Dubred

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 6, 2021, 12:14:42 pm
Virg has got to be not only the best defender in the world, but also one of the most sensible players too.  He's very level headed.

Never mind pressure from outside for him to play, I honestly don't think Virg will take any risks on his own rehabilitation if it means putting his future at risk.  Not even if it means missing the Euros.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 6, 2021, 12:31:50 pm
Probably helps that the World Cup is only a season (and a bit) after the Euros rather than the usual 2-year wait.
bornandbRED

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 6, 2021, 01:09:31 pm
Conversely - Depay, Chiellini, Falcao and Ibrahimovic are some names who came back within 6-7 months and havent experienced recurrence.

The Euros start in June, 8 months after the injury. A study in the BMJ states 6.6 months is the average time taken for a player to return to training post ACL (10,000+ player sample). Rightly or wrongly, I wouldnt be surprised to see him in the Dutch squad.
lamonti

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 6, 2021, 02:07:01 pm
The Dutch should be able to navigate a group of Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia (recent victory against Germany notwithstanding) in a tournament where most 3rd place teams qualify from their groups without any dependence on VVD.

If they want to bring him they don't have to use him in every game.
Welshred

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 6, 2021, 02:18:03 pm
Quote from: Dubred on April  6, 2021, 12:14:42 pm
Virg has got to be not only the best defender in the world, but also one of the most sensible players too.  He's very level headed.

Never mind pressure from outside for him to play, I honestly don't think Virg will take any risks on his own rehabilitation if it means putting his future at risk.  Not even if it means missing the Euros.

Virgil is the one putting pressure on for an early return, has done since day 1.

Quote from: MD1990 on April  6, 2021, 12:11:28 pm
Liverpool will have np say. Of course Klopp wont wnat him going.

But if Van Dijk wants to go & is selected nothing we can do.
We also need to be careful because he has 2 years left on his contract .

We dont want to ruin the relationship with Van Dijk
It will come down to if Holland select him or not.

They should do the right thing as they have depth in the position.

None of this matters if the surgeon says no.

Quote from: bornandbRED on April  6, 2021, 01:09:31 pm
Conversely - Depay, Chiellini, Falcao and Ibrahimovic are some names who came back within 6-7 months and havent experienced recurrence.

The Euros start in June, 8 months after the injury. A study in the BMJ states 6.6 months is the average time taken for a player to return to training post ACL (10,000+ player sample). Rightly or wrongly, I wouldnt be surprised to see him in the Dutch squad.

Depay returned in pre-season, his first competitive match would have been around 8.5 months post-op
Chiellini has suffered an abundance of muscle related injuries since returning early from his ACL
Zlatan came back, played a couple of games and then spent the next few months out with an injury to the same knee as his ACL
Falcao is the only one out of those 4 that you mentioned who you could consider a success returning early but then you can also consider him lucky that he didn't pick up any other injuries

None of those compare to Virgil though because as far as I know none of them had their MCL repaired at the same time making it a much more complicated injury to recover from.

Virgil had his surgery on the 31s October, him returning for the Euro's means he'll have to be fit and playing football at the end of May, 7 months after, and maybe even before then! You've quoted return to training as well which isn't return to playing, there's no 'rightly' about it if he plays at the Euro's it's 100% wrong and he's massively risking reinjuring the ACL.
bornandbRED

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 6, 2021, 03:19:27 pm
Quote from: Welshred on April  6, 2021, 02:18:03 pm
Virgil is the one putting pressure on for an early return, has done since day 1.

None of this matters if the surgeon says no.

Depay returned in pre-season, his first competitive match would have been around 8.5 months post-op
Chiellini has suffered an abundance of muscle related injuries since returning early from his ACL
Zlatan came back, played a couple of games and then spent the next few months out with an injury to the same knee as his ACL
Falcao is the only one out of those 4 that you mentioned who you could consider a success returning early but then you can also consider him lucky that he didn't pick up any other injuries

None of those compare to Virgil though because as far as I know none of them had their MCL repaired at the same time making it a much more complicated injury to recover from.

Virgil had his surgery on the 31s October, him returning for the Euro's means he'll have to be fit and playing football at the end of May, 7 months after, and maybe even before then! You've quoted return to training as well which isn't return to playing, there's no 'rightly' about it if he plays at the Euro's it's 100% wrong and he's massively risking reinjuring the ACL.

I was referring to recurring ACL rupture - the types of injuries suffered by Chiellini/Ibrahimovic are to be expected after that kind of lay off and VVD will be lucky to escape those in any case, even if he takes two years off. None of them re-ruptured their ACL.

The same study states 7 months for a return to play. This is across 15 year period with a sample size of over 10,000 players, so it seems this is a fairly normal period for return to play. Accept the MCL could be an additional factor but rarely is there damage exclusively to one ligament with these types of injuries.

I think VVD goes to the Euros.
dakid

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 6, 2021, 04:37:29 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on April  6, 2021, 03:19:27 pm
I was referring to recurring ACL rupture - the types of injuries suffered by Chiellini/Ibrahimovic are to be expected after that kind of lay off and VVD will be lucky to escape those in any case, even if he takes two years off. None of them re-ruptured their ACL.

The same study states 7 months for a return to play. This is across 15 year period with a sample size of over 10,000 players, so it seems this is a fairly normal period for return to play. Accept the MCL could be an additional factor but rarely is there damage exclusively to one ligament with these types of injuries.

I think VVD goes to the Euros.
Can you link this study as that doesn't sound right compared to what i have read pretty much everywhere else.

The main study I have come across says "The reinjury rate was significantly reduced by 51% for each month RTS was delayed until 9 months after surgery, after which no further risk reduction was observed."

Source - https://bjsm.bmj.com/content/50/13/804
aw1991

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 6, 2021, 04:45:07 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on April  6, 2021, 12:31:50 pm
Probably helps that the World Cup is only a season (and a bit) after the Euros rather than the usual 2-year wait.
I hope so. It makes more sense to save him for the bigger tournament but sense doesn't always play a role in this game.
Welshred

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 6, 2021, 04:57:25 pm
Quote from: dakid on April  6, 2021, 04:37:29 pm
Can you link this study as that doesn't sound right compared to what i have read pretty much everywhere else.

The main study I have come across says "The reinjury rate was significantly reduced by 51% for each month RTS was delayed until 9 months after surgery, after which no further risk reduction was observed."

Source - https://bjsm.bmj.com/content/50/13/804


He's quoting a legit study, I'm on my phone right now but can't find it. Just because they return to training and return to play doesn't mean they should. Ligamentisation of the new graft isn't complete until 9 months, maybe even longer, and that combined with the study you've quoted is more important imo but football is a sport where they like to push the limits whether that's right or wrong. In my opinion it's wrong but it's just the way the sport is.
MD1990

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 6, 2021, 05:04:52 pm
training is far different to playing in a high intensity game.

i do hope the surgeon as WelshRed said keeps holding him back.
Because if he plays in the Euro's he could risk his career.

Johnny at Wolves done his knee again & it is even worse than the previous injury & he has another ligament in his knee as well as the ACL.
Crimson

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 6, 2021, 05:05:22 pm
He can do a John Terry. Showing up at the celebrations in full kit (assuming they win the thing...  ;) )
bornandbRED

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 6, 2021, 06:39:01 pm
Quote from: dakid on April  6, 2021, 04:37:29 pm
Can you link this study as that doesn't sound right compared to what i have read pretty much everywhere else.

The main study I have come across says "The reinjury rate was significantly reduced by 51% for each month RTS was delayed until 9 months after surgery, after which no further risk reduction was observed."

Source - https://bjsm.bmj.com/content/50/13/804

Yeah I should have posted the link - see below:

https://bjsm.bmj.com/content/50/12/744

The one you quoted has a relatively small sample size and wasnt conducted on professional athletes. It also states symmetrical quadricep strength as being pivotal in reducing re-injury - athletes will of course generally have far superior overall strength so naturally the same time constraints do not apply.

The below study states many factors may be responsible for potential graft failure/re-injury or not, including age, graft type, surgical technique, rehab etc. Things we arent privy to and Im sure the club will be factoring in - but things which could circumvent the 9 month guidance.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32374646/

As LFC fans wed obviously rather he didnt go, but the time frame certainly fits the conventional recovery time for this kind of injury.



Samie

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9152 on: Yesterday at 06:22:41 pm »




Offline TepidT2O

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9153 on: Yesterday at 06:22:57 pm »
Lots of new training  clips today....

So I watched some gam clips  of him... unreal.. you forget so quickly..
Offline Samie

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9154 on: Yesterday at 06:24:25 pm »
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9155 on: Yesterday at 06:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:22:41 pm


I love when I see a player in proper football boots ...
Offline Kitch83

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9156 on: Yesterday at 07:38:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:22:57 pm
Lots of new training  clips today....

So I watched some gam clips  of him... unreal.. you forget so quickly..

The season we won number 6, in isolation, I don't think there has ever been a centre back perform even close to the level he did that year. He was peak Messi/Ronaldo level.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9157 on: Yesterday at 10:50:21 pm »
Quote from: Kitch83 on Yesterday at 07:38:04 pm
The season we won number 6, in isolation, I don't think there has ever been a centre back perform even close to the level he did that year. He was peak Messi/Ronaldo level.

It was comical at times.
Offline The_Nomad

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9158 on: Today at 02:54:35 am »
Wonder if his rehabilitation includes training for when one of his heavier teammates jumps onto him after scoring a goal?  ;D
Online harleydanger

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9159 on: Today at 03:49:20 am »
