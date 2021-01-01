« previous next »
Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year  (Read 887798 times)

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9120 on: Yesterday at 09:52:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:37:48 pm
It's not us taking chances with him that I'm worried about. :(

Virgil is the one pushing for his return, his surgeon is saying no so far.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9121 on: Yesterday at 10:38:20 pm »
I love the man, and the clubs media people can put as many training montages up as they like - but I dont want to see Virgil playing football until pre-season. Holland can fuck right off.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9122 on: Yesterday at 10:43:24 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:52:34 pm
Virgil is the one pushing for his return, his surgeon is saying no so far.
Where has this been reported?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9123 on: Yesterday at 10:56:40 pm »
Quote from: dakid on Yesterday at 10:43:24 pm
Where has this been reported?
It isnt being reported.. but that doesnt mean people dont know...

Ok?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9124 on: Yesterday at 10:56:49 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:51:02 pm
exactly.

If he gets picked for the Euros, its going to be a very uncomfortable few weeks!

League clubs should be able to have far more control over their players when it comes to things like this.

Do we not have some control over stuff like this though after such long term injuries ? It's not like it was a muscle injury or pull, we've managed the whole thing and know every detail and step.  Genuine question, I dont know.
I will say though, if we did and he was fit and our medical team were happy and he was fully recovered, I'd love to see him at the Euro's. It will take time to get himself back, so get the poor games out of the way for my Dutch friends. The player himself must be absolute desperate to be at them.
Klopp seems to be very supportive of players playing for their country. I know as fans we can only see Liverpool, but is the chance to win something internationally for these players more attractive for them that winning for their club ? Not for all but for an awful lot yeah
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9125 on: Yesterday at 11:03:38 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:56:49 pm
Do we not have some control over stuff like this though after such long term injuries ? It's not like it was a muscle injury or pull, we've managed the whole thing and know every detail and step.  Genuine question, I dont know.
I will say though, if we did and he was fit and our medical team were happy and he was fully recovered, I'd love to see him at the Euro's. It will take time to get himself back, so get the poor games out of the way for my Dutch friends. The player himself must be absolute desperate to be at them.
Klopp seems to be very supportive of players playing for their country. I know as fans we can only see Liverpool, but is the chance to win something internationally for these players more attractive for them that winning for their club ? Not for all but for an awful lot yeah

I would hope that if the surgeon says no, that would be the the end of it.

Worry I would have is, that if hes cleared, theyll pick him. But of course wont be fit, cos he wont have played games, probably wont have done hardly an (if any) full team training, yet Holland will take him and play him. Hes their captain and best player.  And sadly, we know national team mangers dont give a shit about the players' league club. All Holland will care about is having him play for them this summer.

And I dont see anything good in that after such an injury. I get hed want to of course.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9126 on: Yesterday at 11:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:14:30 pm
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/12040/12266957/jonny-otto-wolves-defender-out-for-season-after-suffering-acl-injury

Just leaving this here for anyone who still wants Virgil back this season, or thinks that he'll return this season. Jonny returned bang on 6 months post op...

Christ, poor lad. The thoughts of that happening to Virg.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9127 on: Yesterday at 11:09:52 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:56:49 pm
Do we not have some control over stuff like this though after such long term injuries ? It's not like it was a muscle injury or pull, we've managed the whole thing and know every detail and step.  Genuine question, I dont know.
I will say though, if we did and he was fit and our medical team were happy and he was fully recovered, I'd love to see him at the Euro's. It will take time to get himself back, so get the poor games out of the way for my Dutch friends. The player himself must be absolute desperate to be at them.
Klopp seems to be very supportive of players playing for their country. I know as fans we can only see Liverpool, but is the chance to win something internationally for these players more attractive for them that winning for their club ? Not for all but for an awful lot yeah

Wolves' medical staff deemed Jonny fit to return and they were happy. Now he's got at least another year of rehab following surgery because he re-ruptured his ACL graft returning at the exact same time frame you've just mentioned you'd be happy to see Virgil return in. It's dangerous, it massively increases risk of injury and anything before 9 months is risking yet another serious injury to the one he's already had. That's before we go into Jonny having just his ACL reconstructed compared to Virgil having his MCL repaired as well!

Quote from: dakid on Yesterday at 10:43:24 pm
Where has this been reported?
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:56:40 pm
It isnt being reported.. but that doesnt mean people dont know...

Ok?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9128 on: Yesterday at 11:22:00 pm »
To avoid a recurrence Virg needs to be in the best shape of his life. For me that means a full pre-season and him being gently reintroduced back into the fold. Rushing him back would be absolute madness.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9129 on: Yesterday at 11:26:10 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:09:52 pm
Wolves' medical staff deemed Jonny fit to return and they were happy. Now he's got at least another year of rehab following surgery because he re-ruptured his ACL graft returning at the exact same time frame you've just mentioned you'd be happy to see Virgil return in. It's dangerous, it massively increases risk of injury and anything before 9 months is risking yet another serious injury to the one he's already had. That's before we go into Jonny having just his ACL reconstructed compared to Virgil having his MCL repaired as well!


I don't really understand all the medical stuff to be honest that's not my bag. But what I said, or what I meant, was that if all parties are happy for him to return it would be nice to see him play. In my opinion there's not a better player in the world to watch play football. Obviously the Jonny one is dreadful news for the fella and hopefully he can come back. It seems wrong to me for a medical team to clear someone or be happy for them to return if the risks of a re-occurrence are massive. I dont now who makes decisions here. Medical, managers, players, all 3.
All I care about in all this is Van Dijk and getting him playing football again injury free, whether the first return is in a red shirt or an orange one
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9130 on: Yesterday at 11:47:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:56:40 pm
It isnt being reported.. but that doesnt mean people dont know...

Ok?
Why wouldn't it be OK?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9131 on: Yesterday at 11:56:02 pm »
Quote from: dakid on Yesterday at 11:47:43 pm
Why wouldn't it be OK?
As in, do you understand.  Wink wink, nudge nudge, know what I mean?


A nods as good as a wink to a blind man
