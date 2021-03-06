« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 223 224 225 226 227 [228]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year  (Read 881367 times)

Offline AmSeeker

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9080 on: March 6, 2021, 04:05:59 pm »
Hopefully a win tomorrow and we won't have to see the obligatory Virgil running around pics for a few days at least.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,498
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9081 on: March 7, 2021, 11:08:35 am »
Maybe each loss is a deliberate sacrifice to propitiate the fates of healing and boost his recovery, hence the results video afterwards...
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,160
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9082 on: March 8, 2021, 09:52:30 am »
Quote from: AmSeeker on March  6, 2021, 04:05:59 pm
Hopefully a win tomorrow and we won't have to see the obligatory Virgil running around pics for a few days at least.

Standby for more running clips.
Logged

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,089
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9083 on: March 8, 2021, 08:36:28 pm »
Quote from: Samio on March  6, 2021, 03:57:20 pm
Another Liverpool loss.

Another Virgil training video on IG.

Like clockwork :D

He's become our own Bramley Moore Dock stadium, except Virg actually exists
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline dakid

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,623
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9084 on: March 14, 2021, 10:49:45 am »
Klopp again rules VVD and Matip out for the season but this time also Gomez. Hopes to have them ready for pre season

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/428712-jurgen-klopp-explains-return-timescales-for-gomez-matip-and-van-dijk
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,135
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9085 on: March 14, 2021, 11:03:15 am »
Quote from: dakid on March 14, 2021, 10:49:45 am
Klopp again rules VVD and Matip out for the season but this time also Gomez. Hopes to have them ready for pre season

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/428712-jurgen-klopp-explains-return-timescales-for-gomez-matip-and-van-dijk

Im still hopeful that this is just a ruse and if we somehow got to the CL final hed be available. He probably could but if we played him in the CL final then hed be available for the Dutch selection at the Euros which would be a nightmare.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,653
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9086 on: March 14, 2021, 11:37:05 am »
Quote from: dakid on March 14, 2021, 10:49:45 am
Klopp again rules VVD and Matip out for the season but this time also Gomez. Hopes to have them ready for pre season

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/428712-jurgen-klopp-explains-return-timescales-for-gomez-matip-and-van-dijk

It would be awesome if they could be available for pre-season, I would settle for that.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,678
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9087 on: March 14, 2021, 11:53:07 am »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on March  8, 2021, 08:36:28 pm
He's become our own Bramley Moore Dock stadium, except Virg actually exists

So he's running around cones next to a sewage plant?
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,739
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9088 on: March 14, 2021, 12:18:15 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on March 14, 2021, 11:03:15 am
Im still hopeful that this is just a ruse

I'm not sure it is. 6 months seems quick to come back from this injury. I'm sure 9 months is more the standard timeframe

There's also been some suggestion (from The Athletic) that Dr. Andreas Schlumberger (Head of Recovery) wants a more cautious approach to players returning from injury. It's why Jota and Keita were supposedly held back a bit from their recent injuries. This could also play into how quickly the centre backs return -  though each individual situation with probably be slightly different based on injury, player etc..
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,054
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9089 on: March 14, 2021, 01:15:51 pm »
Quote from: jillc on March 14, 2021, 11:37:05 am
It would be awesome if they could be available for pre-season, I would settle for that.

So long as neither of them are in the Euros, all good.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,405
  • Red since '64
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9090 on: March 14, 2021, 11:23:02 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on March 14, 2021, 12:18:15 pm
I'm not sure it is. 6 months seems quick to come back from this injury. I'm sure 9 months is more the standard timeframe

There's also been some suggestion (from The Athletic) that Dr. Andreas Schlumberger (Head of Recovery) wants a more cautious approach to players returning from injury. It's why Jota and Keita were supposedly held back a bit from their recent injuries. This could also play into how quickly the centre backs return -  though each individual situation with probably be slightly different based on injury, player etc..

You know, if I were a doctor, Id want a magnificent sounding name like that. So impressive🤗
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,512
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9091 on: March 14, 2021, 11:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on March 14, 2021, 11:23:02 pm
You know, if I were a doctor, Id want a magnificent sounding name like that. So impressive🤗

I'd wanna be called Dr Doctor, so when a patient came in and called my name I'd shout back 'Give me the news, I've got a bad case of lovin' you!' With all of those Robert Palmer lipstick birds jumping out of a closet and dancing in the background before running back in. Then I'd gaslight the fuck out of them that it never happened an it's all in their head. Not sure how long I'd keep my license though.
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9092 on: March 15, 2021, 12:13:22 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on March 14, 2021, 11:53:07 pm
I'd wanna be called Dr Doctor, so when a patient came in and called my name I'd shout back 'Give me the news, I've got a bad case of lovin' you!' With all of those Robert Palmer lipstick birds jumping out of a closet and dancing in the background before running back in. Then I'd gaslight the fuck out of them that it never happened an it's all in their head. Not sure how long I'd keep my license though.

You put too much effort into that for little reward. Should have gone with the simpler Thomson Twin parody.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,512
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9093 on: March 15, 2021, 12:23:30 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on March 15, 2021, 12:13:22 am
You put too much effort into that for little reward. Should have gone with the simpler Thomson Twin parody.

What are you on about?  ;D
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,678
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9094 on: March 15, 2021, 12:59:34 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on March 14, 2021, 11:23:02 pm
You know, if I were a doctor, Id want a magnificent sounding name like that. So impressive🤗

Schlumberger is a major Austrian sparkling wine producer.

Very handy for celebrating Number Seven.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,712
  • JFT96
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9095 on: March 15, 2021, 10:44:57 pm »
Logged

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,089
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9096 on: March 15, 2021, 10:53:01 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 14, 2021, 11:53:07 am
So he's running around cones next to a sewage plant?

Not just any cones, blue cones 😉👍
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,089
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9097 on: March 15, 2021, 10:55:02 pm »
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9098 on: Today at 04:23:09 pm »
Quote
Speaking ahead of his countrys World Cup qualifier against Turkey on Wednesday, De Boer said: I can understand they (Liverpool) dont want to put any pressure on Virgil at all and neither do we.

His recovery is going according to plan. We know he has eight weeks left. I dont know if thats enough for him to be ready for the Euros.

I have spoken to him, hell soon be returning to training, but there can be all kinds of setbacks. A week or two of setbacks could mean he cannot play any games for Liverpool still this season.

Anything he can contribute to Liverpool and possibly us would be a bonus. Im not counting on it right now. But if it did happen, it would be fantastic for the national team.

doesnt sound like he will be back for the Euro's
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,716
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9099 on: Today at 04:25:30 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:23:09 pm
doesnt sound like he will be back for the Euro's

8 weeks from today is 18 May. The champions league final is 29 May. Just saying like.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,953
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9100 on: Today at 04:25:34 pm »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9101 on: Today at 04:35:19 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:23:09 pm
doesnt sound like he will be back for the Euro's

It says a lot about how desperately I want to see him back that I've taken an article and quotes about him probably not making the Euros, and instead twisted them in my head into it meaning he has a good chance of coming back soon.

I'm almost certain it won't happen, but if I saw us walking out at anfield for a semi final vs Chelsea and Virgil was there, I think I'd cry.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9102 on: Today at 04:51:31 pm »
I will say that VvD has made me appreciate how valuable good CB's are.  I used to think they should be the cheapest player on your squad and you should never spend big money on them.  Of course in hindsight that was wrong and I'd say the £75m was actually cheap for what we got.  Was just reminded of this when reading Grace Robertson's newsletter today and saw the following tweet which hilarious because of how accurate it is:

WANTED: player roughly as good a passer as a good midfielder, as fast as the fastest forwards, tall and strong as the tallest and strongest forwards, has the agility to close down elite dribblers in the box, oh and has positional discipline demanded of no other role in football

must also play in a manner reminiscent of a rolls royce automobile

also has the ball carrying ability to disrupt first line pressure! oh and organizes the defence at set pieces!

When written this way it is pretty amazing in that VvD does all of this!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 223 224 225 226 227 [228]   Go Up
« previous next »
 