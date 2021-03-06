I will say that VvD has made me appreciate how valuable good CB's are. I used to think they should be the cheapest player on your squad and you should never spend big money on them. Of course in hindsight that was wrong and I'd say the £75m was actually cheap for what we got. Was just reminded of this when reading Grace Robertson's newsletter today and saw the following tweet which hilarious because of how accurate it is:



WANTED: player roughly as good a passer as a good midfielder, as fast as the fastest forwards, tall and strong as the tallest and strongest forwards, has the agility to close down elite dribblers in the box, oh and has positional discipline demanded of no other role in football



must also play in a manner reminiscent of a rolls royce automobile



also has the ball carrying ability to disrupt first line pressure! oh and organizes the defence at set pieces!



When written this way it is pretty amazing in that VvD does all of this!