Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year

Welshred

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8440 on: Today at 04:02:19 PM
Quote from: stevienash on Today at 03:57:25 PM
Very true my Zoom calls with the physio have been great  ;D

Perv
stevienash

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8441 on: Today at 04:03:55 PM
xbugawugax

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8442 on: Today at 04:04:35 PM
Quote from: sminp on Today at 02:04:47 PM
Rumours that he slide tackled a nurse on his way out of surgery which suggests the surgery was a success!

virgil and slide tackled in the same sentence?

what is this?

Legs

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8443 on: Today at 04:17:54 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:52:55 PM
Maddock is talking shite

Agree cant imagine Klopp said anything about timefranes he doesnt do that ever.
Ghost Town

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8444 on: Today at 05:27:10 PM
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 09:24:19 AM
Haha, just spilled my coffee at that
Do people deliberately arm themselves with coffee before reading this forum?
Welshred

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8445 on: Today at 05:43:52 PM
If you want an explanation from someone at an elite level who's been there and done it on what the rehab timescale is likely to be  then this summary from Andy Renshaw, one of our former physios, is as good as it gets

https://twitter.com/andyrphysio/status/1322215971013173248?s=20
Craig 🤔

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8446 on: Today at 05:49:55 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:43:52 PM
If you want an explanation from someone at an elite level who's been there and done it on what the rehab timescale is likely to be  then this summary from Andy Renshaw, one of our former physios, is as good as it gets

https://twitter.com/andyrphysio/status/1322215971013173248?s=20

He, rather strangely, doesn't comment on the timeframe when a player walks off though, so not sure he's that much of a pro.
macmanamanaman

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8447 on: Today at 06:09:59 PM
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:27:10 PM
Do people deliberately arm themselves with coffee before reading this forum?

I am always armed to the tea.

....


Marcel

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8448 on: Today at 07:13:19 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:49:55 PM
He, rather strangely, doesn't comment on the timeframe when a player walks off though, so not sure he's that much of a pro.

This joke should get old but it hasn't yet
Yorkykopite

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8449 on: Today at 07:19:28 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:09:05 PM
Surgery is only as successful as the rehab that follows it!

So if the rehab is really great, can I do the surgery?
JC the Messiah

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8450 on: Today at 09:18:04 PM
Quote from: Marcel on Today at 07:13:19 PM
This joke should get old but it hasn't yet
It's still got legs
Amatt

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8451 on: Today at 09:20:45 PM
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 09:18:04 PM
It's still got legs

No kneed for that.
Craig 🤔

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8452 on: Today at 09:24:25 PM
Quote from: Amatt on Today at 09:20:45 PM
No kneed for that.

Put his foot in it right there.
JC the Messiah

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8453 on: Today at 10:25:12 PM
Quote from: Craig on Today at 09:24:25 PM
Put his foot in it right there.
That's excruciating
fish, barrel, etc.

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8454 on: Today at 10:53:47 PM
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 10:25:12 PM
That's excruciating

Chills right down to the marrow...
