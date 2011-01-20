« previous next »
Stop picking on Klopites yer miserable bastards ;D
Quote from: jillc on October 27, 2020, 06:01:54 PM
Does Weetabix protect your ACL then, that's good news for me.  ;D

Have you seen the video where that little girl pulls in a submarine with her fishing rod after having her Weetabix in the morning? It definitely makes you stronger!

Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October 27, 2020, 05:54:55 PM
The only source that is credible and reliable when it comes to things like this is the club. There was a usual reliable reporter who reported that the extent of his injury is far more sever than original thought. Which he then backtracked and said it was only based on his opinion and no additional information that he received. He then apologized for that.

Considering that also that the manager himself has refused to put a timescale on the exact return, the only information that can be taken seriously when it comes to injuries is the club. Again, just because a report or a statement isn't released the moment an operation occurs doesn't mean that it hasn't happened.

And again we know what is given to us, we don't know everything. So how can anyone jump to the conclusion that it's odd given that very fact?


Just because Ornstein had someone in his ear telling him to retract his statement doesn't mean he was wrong.
Quote from: Welshred on October 27, 2020, 10:29:36 PM
Have you seen the video where that little girl pulls in a submarine with her fishing rod after having her Weetabix in the morning? It definitely makes you stronger!

Just because Ornstein had someone in his ear telling him to retract his statement doesn't mean he was wrong.

Didn't say that do did I mate? What I am saying is that we don't know the full extent. And if Ornstein was correct then that makes it even less odd if he hasnt had the surgery. My overall point we dont know everything.
It is unusual for the surgery not to have happened yet. Ox waited 8 days after the injury couple years back. We'll just to have to see what happens end of this week!
Quote from: Ginieus on October 27, 2020, 11:30:12 PM
It is unusual for the surgery not to have happened yet. Ox waited 8 days after the injury couple years back. We'll just to have to see what happens end of this week!

Its unusual based on expert knowledge? Or unusual based on just Oxs op date?
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 27, 2020, 11:57:33 PM
Its unusual based on expert knowledge? Or unusual based on just Oxs op date?

I'm not claiming to be an expert at all. But it's based on other injuries where players have gone under the knife sooner. Maybe this has been a typical time before surgery but I've not noticed it as I'm interested in this player.
Quote from: Ginieus on October 28, 2020, 12:08:10 AM
I'm not claiming to be an expert at all. But it's based on other injuries where players have gone under the knife sooner. Maybe this has been a typical time before surgery but I've not noticed it as I'm interested in this player.

I just find statements like yours weird. Unless you work in the field in some way, how is 8 or 10 or 12 days unusual? No two injuries are the same, no two people are the same. The experts, and Ill repeat, actual experts, will decide when is best to operate and that is when is best to do so. And that wont be unusual. An expert always decides.
Quote from: Ginieus on October 28, 2020, 12:08:10 AM
I'm not claiming to be an expert at all. But it's based on other injuries where players have gone under the knife sooner. Maybe this has been a typical time before surgery but I've not noticed it as I'm interested in this player.
Not true though; 3 weeks after injury is typical and more than 6 weeks is not that unusual. I have zero medical expertise, but this article says so.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4004131/

Not that we want that time to be added to his rehabilitation, but he needs the best course of action for his injury.
Quote from: Klopites on October 27, 2020, 04:03:18 PM
That's not what I said if we look at precedent using Oxlades injury and him having surgery after 7 days, after 10 days to question why Van Dijk hasn't had surgery yet seems reasonable to me.

Well I mean it would confirm something or "anything" that's exactly what statements are for. Again if we look at precedent using Oxlade for example the club and the player released something upon successful completion of the surgery, this is also done with other clubs and players.

I don't think I or anyone else has even vaguely suggested the club don't know what they are doing, are you able to get far really quickly with the gigantic leaps you make?

The Oxlade comparison is a non-starter really isn't it? For a start at the time (as far as I recall) the club didn't release any information about the extent of the injury or of surgery? IIRC even the rest of the squad were kept in the dark of how severe the injury was. Second the two injuries are not comparable. If you do a bit of googling you'll be able to find the specific details of AOCs injury but IIRC I think the non medical summary would be that pretty much every soft tissue element of the joint was damaged. The impression I got when the full details got into the media was that it was a bit of a medical miracle that he was in a position to continue his career. Going off the info we have at the moment the VVD injury is nowhere near as severe.

Edit - to save the googling this is the details of Oxlade's injury

Hed not only torn his anterior cruciate ligament, but also ruptured his lateral collateral ligament too. His medial ligament was damaged, while his lateral hamstring tendon had been torn clean off the bone. It was, Massey told him, about as bad as it gets

Edit - to save the googling this is the details of Oxlade's injury

Quote
Hed not only torn his anterior cruciate ligament, but also ruptured his lateral collateral ligament too. His medial ligament was damaged, while his lateral hamstring tendon had been torn clean off the bone. It was, Massey told him, about as bad as it gets
Fucking hell. The most tedious aspects of fandom in evidence in this thread recently. Time to leave it for a while, I guess. But don't worry, the good news is that I'll be walking away
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 28, 2020, 12:42:32 AM
Fucking hell. The most tedious aspects of fandom in evidence in this thread recently. Time to leave it for a while, I guess. But don't worry, the good news is that I'll be walking away

Did you or did you not scream though?
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 28, 2020, 12:45:45 AM
Did you or did you not scream though?
Oh there was plenty of screaming, believe me...
Do we know what time he got to bed?
Quote from: bornandbRED on October 28, 2020, 01:15:55 AM
Do we know what time he got to bed?

Did he sleepwalk it off?
Quote from: farawayred on October 28, 2020, 12:15:18 AM
Not true though; 3 weeks after injury is typical and more than 6 weeks is not that unusual. I have zero medical expertise, but this article says so.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4004131/

Not that we want that time to be added to his rehabilitation, but he needs the best course of action for his injury.

That's within the general population and not elite sports. 3-6 weeks is usually the time due to operation scheduling (not going to bump someone off the list just because average Joe has torn they're ACL) and to give them some time to build strength and stability in the joint pre-op to increase their outcome post-op. The club won't have that issue though as Andy Williams only deals with elite athletes and will be able to fit Virgil in whenever needed. Unless he's had it already and they've not released it I am slightly surprised that he hasn't had it already, or if he doesn't have it in the next few days.
Sell him, we have Rhys van Dijk now
Quote from: Welshred on October 28, 2020, 09:23:01 AM
That's within the general population and not elite sports. 3-6 weeks is usually the time due to operation scheduling (not going to bump someone off the list just because average Joe has torn they're ACL) and to give them some time to build strength and stability in the joint pre-op to increase their outcome post-op. The club won't have that issue though as Andy Williams only deals with elite athletes and will be able to fit Virgil in whenever needed. Unless he's had it already and they've not released it I am slightly surprised that he hasn't had it already, or if he doesn't have it in the next few days.

There's a rumour floating on twitter that he's had surgery and it was a success but he won't play another game this season
I don't care if he had the absolute best case scenario and the quickest feasible recovery - I don't want to see him risked again this season unless it was some sort of cameo on the final game of the season. I don't know if Laporte had the same injury (because we don't really know what VVD's actually is), but has he seemed to be rushed back pretty quickly and has he been the same player? Not to me.
Who in their right mind expected him to play another game this season?
Quote from: Welshred on October 28, 2020, 09:23:01 AM
That's within the general population and not elite sports. 3-6 weeks is usually the time due to operation scheduling (not going to bump someone off the list just because average Joe has torn they're ACL) and to give them some time to build strength and stability in the joint pre-op to increase their outcome post-op. The club won't have that issue though as Andy Williams only deals with elite athletes and will be able to fit Virgil in whenever needed. Unless he's had it already and they've not released it I am slightly surprised that he hasn't had it already, or if he doesn't have it in the next few days.

Don't tell Craig you are surprised. He'll think it's a weird statement!

I'm sure when he is ready, be great to have the big man around the squad on match days etc and still be part of it.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on October 28, 2020, 09:34:18 AM
There's a rumour floating on twitter that he's had surgery and it was a success but he won't play another game this season

I think even in a best case scenario it was unlikely he'd play any significant minutes this season. I think in terms of timing it makes complete sense to try and get him involved in pre-season but even then it wont mean he's on the team sheet on the opening day of next season.
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 07:16:32 PM
I think even in a best case scenario it was unlikely he'd play any significant minutes this season. I think in terms of timing it makes complete sense to try and get him involved in pre-season but even then it wont mean he's on the team sheet on the opening day of next season.

I would go as far to say I would be disappointed if we did see him again this season. As you say, get him ready to take some part in the pre-season and if necessary we nurse him back next season.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October 28, 2020, 11:10:14 AM
Who in their right mind expected him to play another game this season?

He's got plenty of time on his hands. He might move on from FIFA 20 to something else. Maybe Trent could interest him in chess, or Jota in FM.
Quote from: Ginieus on Yesterday at 07:10:30 PM
Don't tell Craig you are surprised. He'll think it's a weird statement!

Welsh is a trained pro though, so you know, a slightly informed opinion.
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 07:16:32 PM
I think even in a best case scenario it was unlikely he'd play any significant minutes this season. I think in terms of timing it makes complete sense to try and get him involved in pre-season but even then it wont mean he's on the team sheet on the opening day of next season.

Given the time he'd need to get back to full fitness, I think it's fair to say that he might not play much this season. The best case scenario for me will be him getting some minutes towards the end of the season(after we've won Number 20 ofcourse ;)) to build up fitness for next season.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:34:28 PM
Given the time he'd need to get back to full fitness, I think it's fair to say that he might not play much this season. The best case scenario for me will be him getting some minutes towards the end of the season(after we've won Number 20 ofcourse ;)) to build up fitness for next season.

Best case scenario is for him to return in pre-season when there isn't a 50% increase in his injury risk to build up his fitness for the season.
He may get back training with the squad.

But it would not be wise at all to play this season & Klopp wont do that.
I really hope the Dutch National team dont select him for the Euro's. I have a feeling they will.

Also when he is back. Dont expect him to be playing 2 games a week for a few months I would think.
Quote from: Welshred on October 28, 2020, 09:23:01 AM
That's within the general population and not elite sports. 3-6 weeks is usually the time due to operation scheduling (not going to bump someone off the list just because average Joe has torn they're ACL) and to give them some time to build strength and stability in the joint pre-op to increase their outcome post-op. The club won't have that issue though as Andy Williams only deals with elite athletes and will be able to fit Virgil in whenever needed. Unless he's had it already and they've not released it I am slightly surprised that he hasn't had it already, or if he doesn't have it in the next few days.

Harsh on Gomez that.
Quote from: Welshred on October 17, 2020, 11:34:35 PM

Nope. Just because they are mostly non-contact doesn't mean you can't have contact related ones and there's no clear indicator why women are more at risk for ACL injury than men. Again you're showing you don't have a clue what you're talking about.

Scandinavian research showing indications that the use of contraceptive pills could lower the risk of ACL injuries; due to effecting estrogen levels.. Probably not the fanciest of research areas, but some women athletes (and their coaches) are now adjusting their training schedules to the periods of the athlete..

If you look at the probability of a female athlete getting ACL injury compared to a male, its quite a remarkable difference. And some of it is probably due to choice of sport, core training, follow-up, but I wouldn't dismiss the physical factors..
David Cootes is back refereeing in the PL this weekend. What a joke.
