That's not what I said if we look at precedent using Oxlades injury and him having surgery after 7 days, after 10 days to question why Van Dijk hasn't had surgery yet seems reasonable to me.



Well I mean it would confirm something or "anything" that's exactly what statements are for. Again if we look at precedent using Oxlade for example the club and the player released something upon successful completion of the surgery, this is also done with other clubs and players.



I don't think I or anyone else has even vaguely suggested the club don't know what they are doing, are you able to get far really quickly with the gigantic leaps you make?



Quote

Hed not only torn his anterior cruciate ligament, but also ruptured his lateral collateral ligament too. His medial ligament was damaged, while his lateral hamstring tendon had been torn clean off the bone. It was, Massey told him, about as bad as it gets

The Oxlade comparison is a non-starter really isn't it? For a start at the time (as far as I recall) the club didn't release any information about the extent of the injury or of surgery? IIRC even the rest of the squad were kept in the dark of how severe the injury was. Second the two injuries are not comparable. If you do a bit of googling you'll be able to find the specific details of AOCs injury but IIRC I think the non medical summary would be that pretty much every soft tissue element of the joint was damaged. The impression I got when the full details got into the media was that it was a bit of a medical miracle that he was in a position to continue his career. Going off the info we have at the moment the VVD injury is nowhere near as severe.Edit - to save the googling this is the details of Oxlade's injury