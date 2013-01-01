« previous next »
Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8200 on: Today at 12:16:15 PM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:35:23 AM
Is Hendo a possible CB if we get further bad luck in the injuries department?

He is yeah, played there last year in the world club cup I think, played really well too as I can remember. Think he would be an extra option if the worst happened.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8201 on: Today at 12:37:38 PM
Quote from: Dubred on Today at 11:44:05 AM
I think we've got plenty of options for centre back right now.  VVD is irreplaceable, that goes without saying, so no signing will replace him.

Klopp, by his nature will not look to sign a defender because of this and do what the Carraghers of the world are dying for us to do.

He'll only sign a player if there's a long term plan for him, and not just to cover the loss of VVD.

I think we'll go through the season as we are, including using some of the younger lads more than expected.

We'll only dip into the transfer market if god forbid injury takes the entire back line!


Injury already has taken the back line, Matip is out tonight. Yeah, its precautionary and hopefully he will be fine for the weekend but Matip's injury record is not great and Gomez is susceptible to missing periods here and there. We don't have too many options as it is. When things go against you things go against you.

I think it is logical to think that the plan would be to sign a centre back next summer, but that could be expedited now with VVD's injury. Whether that is possible in January remains to be seen but going through pretty much a full season from here on out with Gomez and Matip as our only senior centre halves is recklessly risky.
