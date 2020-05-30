I wouldn't describe myself as a hothead but I'm losing sleep over the injustice of all this. I don't believe it's incompetence, if it was just incompetence we'd be getting a few breaks too. There is a lot of money in football - some clubs have bloody loads of money you know. Some clubs could be described as institutionally cheating bastards as well, and don't forget, refs must come a lot cheaper than players, and have much greater guaranteed impact on the outcome of games.
Having said all that, this isn't a one man team. We will always be fielding eleven elite players and the manager is in a league of his own. The club will carry on running like a Rolls Royce. And we are fucking angry now so beware.