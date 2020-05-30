« previous next »
Barrow Shaun

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8120 on: Yesterday at 08:29:05 PM
I think the bigger issue is the lack of a reaction from the officials, even when they now have shitty VAR.
Golyo

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8121 on: Yesterday at 08:49:40 PM
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 06:12:38 PM
Not sure it was malicious, just that he is fucking shite to be honest, but could be wrong. Terrible tackle and should have been sent off of course, but it is better for him to avoid a ban in purely footballing terms ...
So he can go and injure another player? Banning him for 3 matches would guarantee that he cannot do that to another footballer in those matches. It's not much but it is something.
darragh85

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8122 on: Yesterday at 08:56:59 PM
its all to do with who the keeper is  in both incidents imo.

if thats a foreign keeper then he is sent off and if the first incident doesnt happen the goal at the end stands. its that simple.
redalways

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8123 on: Yesterday at 09:00:44 PM
Can't believe Coote is reffing tonight's Leeds game. At the very least he should be suspended pending an investigation as to his competence.
Rush 82

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8124 on: Yesterday at 09:07:20 PM
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 05:12:04 PM

However, Liverpool subsequently received an email from Mike Riley, managing director of the Professional Game and Match Officials Limited, over the weekend stating that a check on the red card had been made.


The fucker is just straight up lying 'cos no one can prove different - the fact that there is a contradiction makes it clear as day.
The authorities have lied before and will lie again to cover their own arses - they need to be called up on it, every single time.
I'm glad the club is continuing to push.
Rugby has mostly cleaned up the shithouses in a sport that has much higher levels of deliberate contact by cracking down hard on contact outside of the rules of the game - it's high time that football did the same
Yorkykopite

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8125 on: Yesterday at 09:12:26 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 06:22:42 PM
Klopp and no one else in this thread are irrationally whinging about criminal charges, suing the league or appealing to CAS for I'm not quite sure what.

Jeez, if Jurgen is doing it maybe some of us should back him up?
Redbonnie

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8126 on: Yesterday at 09:22:54 PM
Imagine this no mark doing that to a 29 year old Messi. It would be a diplomatic incident.
 
rushyman

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8127 on: Yesterday at 09:55:02 PM
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 09:22:54 PM
Imagine this no mark doing that to a 29 year old Messi. It would be a diplomatic incident.
 

Quite

As it is its quiet little fist clench celebrations all round

ecstasy in Manchester

Trophy win for Everton
rushyman

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8128 on: Yesterday at 09:57:07 PM
Quote from: redalways on Yesterday at 09:00:44 PM
Can't believe Coote is reffing tonight's Leeds game. At the very least he should be suspended pending an investigation as to his competence.

People staying it was simply incompetence alone is driving me mental

He cheated. People can Tin foil hat me all they want

He looked at that for 2/3 mins and made that decision. And the red card as well
redalways

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8129 on: Yesterday at 10:56:17 PM
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 09:57:07 PM
People staying it was simply incompetence alone is driving me mental

He cheated. People can Tin foil hat me all they want

He looked at that for 2/3 mins and made that decision. And the red card as well

I say incompetence because he has made big mistakes in other games.
rossipersempre

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8130 on: Yesterday at 11:08:19 PM
Quote from: redalways on Yesterday at 10:56:17 PM
I say incompetence because he has made big mistakes in other games.
Has he ever made two in the same game? One you can always rationalise as "oh he's fucked up again" but to do it twice and so blatantly within 90 minutes seems like something else.
rossipersempre

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8131 on: Yesterday at 11:12:53 PM
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 09:22:54 PM
Imagine this no mark doing that to a 29 year old Messi. It would be a diplomatic incident.
 
Was thinking this earlier. Virgil was basically all but Ballon D'Or winner last year (yet Messi still picked up the award bizarrely). It's incomprehensible that Pickford has got away with this again.
rushyman

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8132 on: Yesterday at 11:18:01 PM
Quote from: redalways on Yesterday at 10:56:17 PM
I say incompetence because he has made big mistakes in other games.

Oh aye hes shite aswell as unprofessional at best corrupt at worst
farawayred

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8133 on: Yesterday at 11:18:09 PM
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:12:53 PM
Was thinking this earlier. Virgil was basically all but Ballon D'Or winner last year (yet Messi still picked up the award bizarrely). It's incomprehensible that Pickford has got away with this again.
It happened to Marco van Basten at the time when France played hack-ball. I still view this as a travesty!
Cafe De Paris

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8134 on: Yesterday at 11:36:00 PM
Coote has told his bosses that yes the incident was reviewed and deemed not a red card offence. Even though it clearly is and everyone who watches it says it is..... Thinking about it if he said he didnt review it then his bosses would be like wtf why not. However by stating it was reviewed this way he closes the book on the incident as far as he is concerned as he states he didnt believe it was red. So his bosses look the other way and he gets to continue. Pickford also gets his way out of the incident as he doesnt need to apologise for something that wasnt a red card offence. So he gets off. The whole thing is a fkn shambles.
Barrow Shaun

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8135 on: Yesterday at 11:44:04 PM
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 11:36:00 PM
Coote has told his bosses that yes the incident was reviewed and deemed not a red card offence. Even though it clearly is and everyone who watches it says it is..... Thinking about it if he said he didnt review it then his bosses would be like wtf why not. However by stating it was reviewed this way he closes the book on the incident as far as he is concerned as he states he didnt believe it was red. So his bosses look the other way and he gets to continue. Pickford also gets his way out of the incident as he doesnt need to apologise for something that wasnt a red card offence. So he gets off. The whole thing is a fkn shambles.

Yep. That and our goal at the end stolen.
redalways

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8136 on: Yesterday at 11:49:29 PM
Coote was at again tonight as a Ref this time  with his mate Oliver on VAR. Missed Jimenez kicking out. Fucking joke.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8137 on: Yesterday at 11:53:50 PM
It wasnt just not a red, it wasn't even a yellow!?
Number 7

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8138 on: Today at 12:52:15 AM
Quote from: redalways on Yesterday at 11:49:29 PM
Coote was at again tonight as a Ref this time  with his mate Oliver on VAR. Missed Jimenez kicking out. Fucking joke.

Instead of being dropped it seems like hes been lauded. And that is precisely the reason well never get a proper  answer for what happened and a reason for his incompetence.
redintweed

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8139 on: Today at 01:36:16 AM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:53:50 PM
It wasnt just not a red, it wasn't even a yellow!?

Because if he gives a yellow, it's then a penalty. Makes no difference if it's red or yellow, penalty ensues.

F**cking corrupt officials will never give us anything. One of the all time worst display of refereeing I've ever seen.
farawayred

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8140 on: Today at 01:39:23 AM
Quote from: redintweed on Today at 01:36:16 AM
Because if he gives a yellow, it's then a penalty. Makes no difference if it's red or yellow, penalty ensues.

F**cking corrupt officials will never give us anything. One of the all time worst display of refereeing I've ever seen.
The red / yelloow and penalty calls are not linked. You cannot give a penalty if the ball is not live, and if there was an offside call (I don't know how that was offside, but never mind), there is not penalty. However, violent conduct does not stop when the ball is dead.
bobadicious

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8141 on: Today at 07:12:27 AM
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:39:23 AM
The red / yelloow and penalty calls are not linked. You cannot give a penalty if the ball is not live, and if there was an offside call (I don't know how that was offside, but never mind), there is not penalty. However, violent conduct does not stop when the ball is dead.

Exactly right. And trained professional referees should know this. If they dont then they arent fit for purpose.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8142 on: Today at 07:18:16 AM
It will be interesting to see the next red this dickhead gives if he didnt think Pickford was.

No doubt it will be 2 technical yellows, something like taking shirt off and dissent, and given this pricks track record will be against us.

We have got to keep up the pressure on the FA and reject the obvious bullshit explanations that they are going to give.
has gone odd

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8143 on: Today at 07:36:10 AM
When you think of the stupid bookings you get in a game for near nothing and that tackle is deemed worthy of a goal kick. I hope to fuck that some insanely obsessed red journo goes undercover to try and unravel these corrupt twats. Its debateable if its a conspiracy but if your a professional in your field at least have the human decency to admit a mistake, they haven't and will do it again and again ..
88_RED

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8144 on: Today at 07:38:18 AM
Enough about Coote and the incompetent FA and PGMOL and IFAB and any other c*nt that has a say..

We can't do anything now.. The club tried and nothing came out if it..

Its time to knuckle down and fight.. VVD has said he will be back stronger than ever.. Lets send him all the encouragement to recover as quickly as possible..

As for the team.. we need players to stand up now.. Joe needs to transition into a leader at the back.. Joel needs to keep himself fit.. The club needs to possibly buy a CB in January..

City had Laporte out for the season early doors last time.. We now have VVD out.. There's no comparison between the players.. VVD is way better, but the two situations can be compared..

City's season never really got going last time out.. We need to ensure our season doesn't go the same way.. I would say our spine is better and we can absorb the loss of VVD.. But the whole team needs to show their mentality now and walk on through the storm.. YNWA
Dr. Beaker

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8145 on: Today at 08:57:45 AM
I wouldn't describe myself as a hothead but I'm losing sleep over the injustice of all this. I don't believe it's incompetence, if it was just incompetence we'd be getting a few breaks too. There is a lot of money in football - some clubs have bloody loads of money you know. Some clubs could be described as institutionally cheating bastards as well, and don't forget, refs must come a lot cheaper than players, and have much greater guaranteed impact on the outcome of games.

Having said all that, this isn't a one man team. We will always be fielding eleven elite players and the manager is in a league of his own. The club will carry on running like a Rolls Royce. And we are fucking angry now so beware.
Welshred

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8146 on: Today at 09:22:14 AM
In an attempt to bring this thread back on track I think a lot of people will find this article helpful

https://www.aspetar.com/journal/viewarticle.aspx?id=404#.X46c-tBKjIX

I'm fully in the example 2 camp when it comes to ACL rehab.
MD1990

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8147 on: Today at 09:53:08 AM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:22:14 AM
In an attempt to bring this thread back on track I think a lot of people will find this article helpful

https://www.aspetar.com/journal/viewarticle.aspx?id=404#.X46c-tBKjIX

I'm fully in the example 2 camp when it comes to ACL rehab.
Klopp will be very careful when Van Dijk returns.

He certaintly wont be playing 2 games a week for a good few months even when he is back.
mrantarctica

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8148 on: Today at 12:14:38 PM
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:53:08 AM
Klopp will be very careful when Van Dijk returns.

He certaintly wont be playing 2 games a week for a good few months even when he is back.

Too early to be thinking about this sort of thing. He needs to recover well and when he's ready to play then I'm sure he'll be introduced back appropriately.

As for Pickford, too late to be doing anything about that now. The one consolation is that it's pretty clear that he will cost Everton points this season which is why they won't win anything. He's not good enough to be in this level of the game. He makes rash decisions, and I'm sure these will cost them. Terrible Goalkeeper.
