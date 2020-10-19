« previous next »
Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year  (Read 754261 times)

Online HardworkDedication

  Hardwork and Dedication
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8080 on: Today at 05:12:04 PM
Liverpool seek answers on Jordan Pickford challenge with Virgil van Dijk set to miss the season
Centre back damaged anterior cruciate ligament in a challenge with Everton goalkeeper

Paul Joyce, Northern Football Correspondent
Monday October 19 2020, 1.00pm, The Times

Liverpool are continuing to push for answers over the incident which has wrecked Virgil van Dijks season after receiving contradictory explanations of how the match officials dealt with Jordan Pickfords challenge.

A senior official from the Premier League was in contact with Liverpool counterparts during Saturdays Merseyside derby and said that no check was made by VAR official David Coote on whether Everton goalkeeper Pickford should have been red carded for his tackle.

This stance was corroborated by the Premier League to media enquiries into the sixth-minute flashpoint which left Van Dijk with anterior cruciate ligament damage and a battle to play again this campaign.

Feedback from Stockley Park  where Coote was based for the game  is relayed to the Premier League which then responds to questions surrounding any matches. The controversial incident proved a huge talking point during television coverage of the 2-2 draw.

However, Liverpool subsequently received an email from Mike Riley, managing director of the Professional Game and Match Officials Limited, over the weekend stating that a check on the red card had been made.

The two contradictory messages leave Liverpool unclear on what to believe. A formal process whereby Liverpool can ask for clarity would normally mean the goalkeeper coach John Achterberg contacting Simon Morgan at the Premier League. The PGMOL would then sit on Thursday and review all requests they have received.

But Liverpool have written to the Premier League seeking an explanation for why two versions of how the matter was handled can be so different.

The Times made its own enquiries on Saturday and was initially told no check for a red card had been made. Further correspondence indicated that VAR did look at the incident for a possible penalty, but once it became clear Van Dijk was offside that is when the check was completed.

Then, it was suggested that while Coote had seen the challenge, he was preoccupied with the offside decision and did not look at the tackle in detail.

Rileys assertion that the moment was checked will not improve the mood of the Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, who would have cause to wonder why Coote did not deem the challenge worthy of a red card. The referee Michael Oliver missed the seriousness of the incident in real time.

The FA said today that Pickford will not be punished retrospectively as the incident was seen by the match officials in accordance with Rileys version.

It has yet to clarify whether the Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will face sanctions for suggesting VAR officials bend the lines to deliberately disallow goals.

Henderson had seen a late winner ruled out after Sadio Mané was adjudged to be offside and spoke out in a television interview. The absence of Van Dijk for what is likely to be a minimum of seven months leaves Liverpools defensive resources stretched.

Joël Matip underwent a scan on Saturday, but no serious issue was detected. Klopp will, however, have a decision on whether to play the centre-back in the Champions League against Ajax tomorrow.

Liverpool play Sheffield United on Saturday and Matip has not played three games in a week for more than a year due to injury problems.

It is unlikely that Liverpool will look to sign a free agent to bolster their defensive resources given there is a lack of quality players unattached to clubs. Whether they move into the market in January is likely to be governed by where Van Dijk is up to in his recovery with Klopp not prone to seeking short-term transfer fixes.

This was illustrated by his decision not to sign another goalkeeper following the shoulder injury suffered by Alisson Becker.

As well as Van Dijk, Alisson and Thiago Alcantara are also set to miss the Ajax game.

The centre-back saw a consultant on Sunday when anterior cruciate ligament damage was diagnosed though no date has been determined for the operation as yet.

Van Dijk said in a statement on social media: Despite the obvious disappointment, Im a firm believer that within difficulty lies opportunity, and with Gods help Im going to make sure I return better, fitter and stronger than ever before.

In football, as in life, I think everything happens for a reason and its important to try and keep level-headed whether going through the highs and lows.

Van Dijk is close friends with Memphis Depay, the Lyons and Holland forward, who suffered an ACL injury last December. He was playing again in July and it is likely that the duo will have spoken in the last 24 hours.

Van Dijk had played every minute of Liverpools 74 Premier League games prior to the 2-2 draw with Everton and his fitness record will boost his resolve to return to action as quickly as possible.

However, even a seven-month rehabilitation would result in a fight to prove his fitness before the end of the domestic campaign.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/sport/liverpool-seek-answers-on-jordan-pickford-challenge-with-virgil-van-dijk-set-to-miss-the-season-8rxlwqcgg?wgu=270525_54264_16031238061951_58ec28bbf0&wgexpiry=1610899806&utm_source=planit&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_content=22278
Online dai_bonehead

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8081 on: Today at 05:17:46 PM
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:12:04 PM

Incompetence and collusion. Shocking.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8082 on: Today at 05:22:27 PM
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:55:22 PM
Some of our fans have built themselves up into bastions of stupidity

(Mods you know what to do...)
Is that the forum equivalent of waving an imaginary card  ;)
Online Redbonnie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 66
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8083 on: Today at 05:22:32 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:47:39 PM
You've posted several times about criminal charges, appealing to CAS or suing the league - it's a weird obsession.
[/Watson & Bradford City FC v Gray & Huddersfield Town FC    QB (1997)
 
In this case, Gordon Watson and his club, Bradford City, raised an action against Kevin Gray and his employer, Huddersfield Town. The action followed a fixture back in 1998 where Watson sustained a double fracture to his right leg after a bad tackle from Gray. As a result, he was out of the game for 18 months. In determining its decision, the Court stated that the test was to ascertain whether the reasonable professional player would have known that such a tackle would have resulted in a significant injury. The Court also considered the contention that professional players consent to such risks. However, the Judge concluded that the tackle met the test of negligence (as described above) and was described as "very dangerous, appalling, diabolical and quite unacceptable", he rejected the argument that players consent to such tackles. Watson was thus successful in his claim for damages.

Pickford is solvent ... you could sue him directly. I would like to see Pickford hit in the pocket. He has cost Virgil sponsorships... possibly a Euro place. I think the tackle was as bad as the one described in this case.   I am weirdly obsessed by wanting  him to be in some way accountable for what he did.


 
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,965
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8084 on: Today at 05:28:14 PM
The contradiction of events proves the Officials are useless.

But Coote is reffing the Leeds match tonight 😂
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,135
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8085 on: Today at 05:31:16 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:28:14 PM
The contradiction of events proves the Officials are useless.

But Coote is reffing the Leeds match tonight
Mike Riley was clearly trying to cover Coote's arse by saying the red card was looked at. It's sheer incompetence and I am glad we're still pressing them for answers.
Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8086 on: Today at 05:33:21 PM
It really is time for Mike Riley to step down, he has overseen the worst era of officiating in the PL while he's been PGMOL boss.

Someone like Clattenburg should be given the role.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,224
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8087 on: Today at 05:34:50 PM
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:33:21 PM
It really is time for Mike Riley to step down, he has overseen the worst era of officiating in the PL while he's been PGMOL boss.

Someone like Clattenburg should be given the role.

Or someone like Keith Hackett, he usually always gets his opinions right though whether he would come back I'm not sure.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,965
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8088 on: Today at 05:37:51 PM
We need new Officials too.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,365
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8089 on: Today at 05:40:01 PM
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:09:20 PM
For assaults like Pickfords, I honestly think its now time to start bringing criminal charges. That was not a tackle that belongs on any sports pitch, it was a reckless lunge with intent to hurt the player.
Just saw Mark Bosnich on sky saying for challenges like this , the offender should be suspended for as long as the victim is out injured.

Im not sure. Its hard to know if the tackle is just a poor one or is deliberate. Youd have to look back at a players history.

A bad tackle can just be a split second late arriving at the ball. But a scissor tackle at knee height has nothing to do with timing.
#JFT96

Online JRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8090 on: Today at 05:41:59 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:47:39 PM
You've posted several times about criminal charges, appealing to CAS or suing the league - it's a weird obsession.
A weird obsession? Really. When possibly the best CB weve ever had and one of the best players in the world is put out of the game for up to a year( if hes lucky) by what amounts to an assault- as it wasnt any kind of tackle. Then the officials lie to us to cover it up- theyve said it wasnt looked at then they said it was looked at but not deemed a red card.
I guess youre just not arsed; now that is weird.
Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,453
  • JFT96
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8091 on: Today at 05:42:12 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:34:50 PM
Or someone like Keith Hackett, he usually always gets his opinions right though whether he would come back I'm not sure.

Hackett was succeeded by Mike Riley in 2009, it was a mutual split either, he'll never go back

Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:33:21 PM
It really is time for Mike Riley to step down, he has overseen the worst era of officiating in the PL while he's been PGMOL boss.

Someone like Clattenburg should be given the role.


Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:33:21 PM
It really is time for Mike Riley to step down, he has overseen the worst era of officiating in the PL while he's been PGMOL boss.

Someone like Clattenburg should be given the role.



Clattenburg's face doesn't fit, they won't give it to him.
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,224
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8092 on: Today at 05:42:41 PM
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:40:01 PM
Im not sure. Its hard to know if the tackle is just a poor one or is deliberate. Youd have to look back at a players history.

A bad tackle can just be a split second late arriving at the ball. But a scissor tackle at knee height has nothing to do with timing.

He has form for this type of challenge he did the same thing with Dele Ali who thankfully escaped injury on that occasion.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online dai_bonehead

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8093 on: Today at 05:44:52 PM
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:40:01 PM
Im not sure. Its hard to know if the tackle is just a poor one or is deliberate. Youd have to look back at a players history.

A bad tackle can just be a split second late arriving at the ball. But a scissor tackle at knee height has nothing to do with timing.

Only Pickford will know the intent. I've put in 2 or 3 tackles where I meant to leave a bit on someone but no one but me would not if it was willfully malicious or not.
Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,453
  • JFT96
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8094 on: Today at 05:45:10 PM
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:41:59 PM
A weird obsession? Really. When possibly the best CB weve ever had and one of the best players in the world is put out of the game for up to a year( if hes lucky) by what amounts to an assault- as it wasnt any kind of tackle. Then the officials lie to us to cover it up- theyve said it wasnt looked at then they said it was looked at but not deemed a red card.
I guess youre just not arsed; now that is weird.

Am I arsed that we're missing Van Dijk for the rest of the season? Yes. Am I arsed that Pickford didn't get sent off? Yes I am. Do I think criminal charges should be brought against him? No, you're going to have a very hard time proving he did any of that deliberately and outside a sporting environment of going for the ball. Do I think whinging about it on an internet forum over several posts weird? Yes, really really weird.
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8095 on: Today at 05:46:54 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:34:50 PM
Or someone like Keith Hackett, he usually always gets his opinions right though whether he would come back I'm not sure.
Yeah i couldn't remember that much controversy when Hackett was in that position.

Riley was awful ref in his time, astonishing how he got this job and kept it so long, every season seems to be getting worse with match officiating.

Maybe it's time the PL got overseas Refs to the biggest and best League in the world, PL hierarchy must be worried about the weekly controversy and idiotic officiating that is damaging the PL brand, maybe the PL should take the lead in this and hire the best Refs in Europe to leave their domestic leagues and come to the PL.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8096 on: Today at 05:47:07 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:42:12 PM
Hackett was succeeded by Mike Riley in 2009, it was a mutual split either, he'll never go back

Clattenburg's face doesn't fit, they won't give it to him.
And therein lies the problem. When it's all about faces fitting and not about ability it's no surprise we've ended up in this mess.
Online JonnyCigarettes®

  • Airfix salesman (rumoured to be training a secret wankfest monkey arsegravy army)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,052
  • Pretty fly for a white guy
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8097 on: Today at 05:56:52 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:42:41 PM
He has form for this type of challenge he did the same thing with Dele Ali who thankfully escaped injury on that occasion.

And Mandzukic



Johnny Sack: 200 grand for insulting my wife. What's next, Carmine, he gets to fuck her for a million?

Carmine: He wants to fuck her?

Johnny Sack: I'm making a point.
