Centre back damaged anterior cruciate ligament in a challenge with Everton goalkeeper, Northern Football CorrespondentMonday October 19 2020, 1.00pm, The TimesLiverpool are continuing to push for answers over the incident which has wrecked Virgil van Dijks season after receiving contradictory explanations of how the match officials dealt with Jordan Pickfords challenge.A senior official from the Premier League was in contact with Liverpool counterparts during Saturdays Merseyside derby and said that no check was made by VAR official David Coote on whether Everton goalkeeper Pickford should have been red carded for his tackle.This stance was corroborated by the Premier League to media enquiries into the sixth-minute flashpoint which left Van Dijk with anterior cruciate ligament damage and a battle to play again this campaign.Feedback from Stockley Park  where Coote was based for the game  is relayed to the Premier League which then responds to questions surrounding any matches. The controversial incident proved a huge talking point during television coverage of the 2-2 draw.However, Liverpool subsequently received an email from Mike Riley, managing director of the Professional Game and Match Officials Limited, over the weekend stating that a check on the red card had been made.The two contradictory messages leave Liverpool unclear on what to believe. A formal process whereby Liverpool can ask for clarity would normally mean the goalkeeper coach John Achterberg contacting Simon Morgan at the Premier League. The PGMOL would then sit on Thursday and review all requests they have received.But Liverpool have written to the Premier League seeking an explanation for why two versions of how the matter was handled can be so different.The Times made its own enquiries on Saturday and was initially told no check for a red card had been made. Further correspondence indicated that VAR did look at the incident for a possible penalty, but once it became clear Van Dijk was offside that is when the check was completed.Then, it was suggested that while Coote had seen the challenge, he was preoccupied with the offside decision and did not look at the tackle in detail.Rileys assertion that the moment was checked will not improve the mood of the Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, who would have cause to wonder why Coote did not deem the challenge worthy of a red card. The referee Michael Oliver missed the seriousness of the incident in real time.The FA said today that Pickford will not be punished retrospectively as the incident was seen by the match officials in accordance with Rileys version.It has yet to clarify whether the Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will face sanctions for suggesting VAR officials bend the lines to deliberately disallow goals.Henderson had seen a late winner ruled out after Sadio Mané was adjudged to be offside and spoke out in a television interview. The absence of Van Dijk for what is likely to be a minimum of seven months leaves Liverpools defensive resources stretched.Joël Matip underwent a scan on Saturday, but no serious issue was detected. Klopp will, however, have a decision on whether to play the centre-back in the Champions League against Ajax tomorrow.Liverpool play Sheffield United on Saturday and Matip has not played three games in a week for more than a year due to injury problems.It is unlikely that Liverpool will look to sign a free agent to bolster their defensive resources given there is a lack of quality players unattached to clubs. Whether they move into the market in January is likely to be governed by where Van Dijk is up to in his recovery with Klopp not prone to seeking short-term transfer fixes.This was illustrated by his decision not to sign another goalkeeper following the shoulder injury suffered by Alisson Becker.As well as Van Dijk, Alisson and Thiago Alcantara are also set to miss the Ajax game.The centre-back saw a consultant on Sunday when anterior cruciate ligament damage was diagnosed though no date has been determined for the operation as yet.Van Dijk said in a statement on social media: Despite the obvious disappointment, Im a firm believer that within difficulty lies opportunity, and with Gods help Im going to make sure I return better, fitter and stronger than ever before.In football, as in life, I think everything happens for a reason and its important to try and keep level-headed whether going through the highs and lows.Van Dijk is close friends with Memphis Depay, the Lyons and Holland forward, who suffered an ACL injury last December. He was playing again in July and it is likely that the duo will have spoken in the last 24 hours.Van Dijk had played every minute of Liverpools 74 Premier League games prior to the 2-2 draw with Everton and his fitness record will boost his resolve to return to action as quickly as possible.However, even a seven-month rehabilitation would result in a fight to prove his fitness before the end of the domestic campaign.