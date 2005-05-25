« previous next »
Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year  (Read 748737 times)

Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7960 on: Today at 08:40:24 AM »
Doing your knee in a tackle or turning I can deal with but the fact he got completely done by a fucking clown who got no punishment for that leg cruncher is insane. Then the ref who fucks up gets treated to a game just two days later! Fuck off.

All that aside Im really not on board with the misery brigade when it comes to missing VVD. Take him out of any side and he will be missed but the reason we shipped 7 against Villa wasnt solely his fault same as it wasnt all due to him why we have been beating teams for fun the past two years.

Our current team is the best in the world not because of one or two stand out players but because the team functions like a machine week in week out. Thats been discussed plenty of times. We wont be changing our style, going all out attack or any of that crazy stuff.

We will be smashing teams as a whole unit and although he will be missed Im genuinely not as arsed as I would have been a year ago as how the team now plays. I cant wait till he comes back already as he is not just the worlds best defender but a proper leader, that said I think we will surprise a lot of people at how we cope and continue to blow teams apart without him.
Online Andypandimonium

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7961 on: Today at 08:44:41 AM »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 07:09:10 AM
Imagine the absolute fume when we go on and retain our title without Virgil in the team.  :wave

That's pretty much what sections of the media have been wanting. "Let's see how good Liverpool are without their champion at the back" has been a regular quote or some time now. Basically wanting the lad to get a bad injury. Well, I guess we should show them all just how good we are. Up the reds!
Online Jm55

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7962 on: Today at 08:45:40 AM »
On a positive note at least its not Alisson.

Thats not to say Virgil isnt as good a player as he clearly is, but we do actually have pretty good cover at centre half,it wasnt long ago we were saying Gomez is nearly as good as Van Dijk at times and Matip was pivotal in us winning the European Cup. Of course it remains to be seen whether those two reach those levels without Van Dijks stewardship but hopefully they can. If Alisson was out however wed be looking at an entire season with Adrian in goal and its fair to say the drop off between those two is far greater than our centre half options.

Cant get on board with anyone saying he wont be the same player, hell be fucking fine and so will we. Thankfully it doesnt look like were up against any juggernauts this season, rather shite like Chelsea and Spurs throwing away leads to the likes of West Ham and Spurs. Of course City will be dangerous, they always are, but its not as if theyre fantastic defensively anyway.
Offline wige

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7963 on: Today at 08:45:43 AM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:25:22 AM
Looking at it coldly, Pickford being banned doesnt bring Van Dijk back.  Pickford being banned doesnt benefit us in anyway. Everton arent going to be bothering us come the business end of the season, and they are neither particularly strengthened nor weakened by him playing their next three games against teams that should also not bother us.

What him not facing any punishment will do, however, is ratchet up the feeling of injustice, the anger, the seige mentality in this Liverpool squad that little bit more. The motivation has just up yet another notch.

It's not about bringing Van Dijk back, or lolling at Everton having to have him in goal. The bloke was out of control, overly aggressive, stupidly high, ridiculous late, not looking at ball and has ended up putting a fellow pro out of the game for a year. The fact that doesn't show up in the way the game is governed and reviewed is bullshit.What sort of message does it send to any thugs in the PL? Or players continually getting kicked and fouled?
Offline Dave D

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7964 on: Today at 08:53:10 AM »
It's poor form by Carragher taking the side of his mate Pickford over Virgil. Carragher wouldn't get into most people's top 50 Liverpool players of all time or even top 50 defenders.

"My mates were ready to hunt him down if I gave the go-ahead,

"A few weeks later I received a phone call. 'You won't believe this, Jay. We're in [Manchester shopping mall] the Trafford Centre and Lucas Neill is walking straight towards us. What do you reckon?'

"Did I really want Neill to take a crack? 'There's only one problem,' added the voice. 'Little Davey Thommo is with him.'
"That was that. I could hardly let one of my best mates, David Thompson, now a Blackburn player, become a witness to an assault. "Besides, he'd have recognised the attackers. The impromptu mission was aborted and I sent a text to Thommo telling him Neill should give him a hug of thanks."

Carragher added: "As word got back to Blackburn about the near miss, or should that be hit, their coach Terry Darracott, a Scouser, appealed to one of my friends to call the boys off. I agreed."

End of story. Carragher needs to step aside. He's out of touch with reality and surrounds himself with yes men. Now he has matured and just spits on children instead.

Everyone knows Pickford is a c*nt with previous form for this. Back your own you prick.

The Liverpool players do, they have Virgil's back, the real legends do. Even Robbo got in on it with this liked tweet.

Offline clinical

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7965 on: Today at 08:56:19 AM »
So Wolves and Leeds players can pretty much break players legs tonight safe in the knowledge David Coote didn't think the pickford challenge was a red.
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7966 on: Today at 09:00:31 AM »
Carragher can't feck of from the media quick enough for me, absolute gobshite.
Prefer to listen to Neville at least I respect he wants us to lose.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7967 on: Today at 09:01:52 AM »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:56:19 AM
So Wolves and Leeds players can pretty much break players legs tonight safe in the knowledge David Coote didn't think the pickford challenge was a red.

On the contrary, he will no doubt give a red card or pen for someone getting hardly touched.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7968 on: Today at 09:02:32 AM »
Quote from: wige on Today at 08:45:43 AM
It's not about bringing Van Dijk back, or lolling at Everton having to have him in goal. The bloke was out of control, overly aggressive, stupidly high, ridiculous late, not looking at ball and has ended up putting a fellow pro out of the game for a year. The fact that doesn't show up in the way the game is governed and reviewed is bullshit.What sort of message does it send to any thugs in the PL? Or players continually getting kicked and fouled?

Yep.  Whether it was premeditated or brain dead reckless,  it's still on Pickford.  It's on each player to watch his actions so as not to endanger another. Part of the rules.  You don't do that,  there must be a consequence. Otherwise the process is broken.

The c*nt lunged with his studs shin high full force in a hail Mary hoping for the best. At a lower level,  you generally go in with your studs out to meet / guard against this sort of lunge.  Van Dijk is so used to more protection,  a better standard of opponent / with some technique in closing down he tried to play the ball without guarding himself in the challenge at all.  Pickford doesn't belong at this level.
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7969 on: Today at 09:11:28 AM »
Has the full extent of the injury been revealed? ie is it possible it isn't a full tear/rupture but just partial which might explain why he was in relative comfort and able to walk away compared to other ACLs where people have been carted off holding their heads in their hands?
Online Nick110581

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7970 on: Today at 09:14:06 AM »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 09:00:31 AM
Carragher can't feck of from the media quick enough for me, absolute gobshite.
Prefer to listen to Neville at least I respect he wants us to lose.

The guy spat at someone and kept his job.

Absolute gobshite.
Offline redwillow

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7971 on: Today at 09:28:43 AM »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:11:28 AM
Has the full extent of the injury been revealed? ie is it possible it isn't a full tear/rupture but just partial which might explain why he was in relative comfort and able to walk away compared to other ACLs where people have been carted off holding their heads in their hands?

Some reports say it was grade 3 (the worst - complete tear) however i don't think i have seen a reputable source say this. Then again BEIN sports were bang on with it being ACL.

I know some say Lucas played on with ACL injury and adrenaline etc but i have seen a few players from teams i have played for do there ACL and have been in tears on the floor. Strange VVD walked off like he had stubbed his toe
Offline DG

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7972 on: Today at 09:38:44 AM »
We should make a separate thread for those wanting to discuss the fact that Van Dijk could walk over and over again.
Online Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7973 on: Today at 09:47:13 AM »
Still can't believe this. The imbalance in player welfare is a joke. Everton decided to play the match as a bunch of pumped, nasty c*nts, and what can we do about it? Nothing. Hope, wish, and pray they don't do one of our players. No real motivation for them, apart from plainly not being c*nts, to care about other players welfare. Its a joke.
Online Welshred

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7974 on: Today at 09:52:59 AM »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:11:28 AM
Has the full extent of the injury been revealed? ie is it possible it isn't a full tear/rupture but just partial which might explain why he was in relative comfort and able to walk away compared to other ACLs where people have been carted off holding their heads in their hands?

Extremely rare to see a true partial tear, and they don't operate on them. It's a full rupture.
Online JC the Messiah

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7975 on: Today at 10:03:12 AM »
Quote from: DG on Today at 09:38:44 AM
We should make a separate thread for those wanting to discuss the fact that Van Dijk could walk over and over again.
It's incredible isn't it? Like bloody groundhog day.

The argument from personal incredulity is bad enough anyway, but when it's been explained a million times already in this thread...
Online Fitzy.

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7976 on: Today at 10:07:58 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:54:18 PM
It all depends on how we are paying for this injury - in installments or all at once?
That's true and don't forget that you have to consider the  *checks notes*  fact that part of the injury will be amortized of course.
Online Fitzy.

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7977 on: Today at 10:09:05 AM »
I think what's being forgotten here is that Van Dijk could walk off the pitch...
Online Morgana

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7978 on: Today at 10:13:09 AM »
The Athletic and Daily Fail reporting no punishment for Pickford? Really?  Jesus Christ.  Theres some calciopoli levels of fraudulence going on here. We need to go scorched earth on this and sue the fucking league if this continues.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7979 on: Today at 10:14:49 AM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:09:05 AM
I think what's being forgotten here is that Van Dijk could walk off the pitch...

Really, don't think that's been mentioned before? That must surely mean it's not as serious as his consultant seems to think.
Online JRed

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7980 on: Today at 10:17:11 AM »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 10:13:09 AM
The Athletic and Daily Fail reporting no punishment for Pickford? Really?  Jesus Christ.  Theres some calciopoli levels of fraudulence going on here. We need to go scorched earth on this and sue the fucking league if this continues.
Not sure if we can sue the league but we should definitely not let the fuckers sweep it under the carpet. Get the lawyers involved tho and see exactly what we can do. That fucker Coote and also the ref should not be allowed anywhere near one of our games for a very long time, if ever again.
If they are we should put an official complaint in to the FA.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7981 on: Today at 10:19:36 AM »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 10:13:09 AM
The Athletic and Daily Fail reporting no punishment for Pickford? Really?  Jesus Christ.  Theres some calciopoli levels of fraudulence going on here. We need to go scorched earth on this and sue the fucking league if this continues.

Yep, we definitely need to keep kicking off over this. It's not even just about Virgil but all the injuries and leg breaks it could save down the line, they've had free reign to do this for decades and it's about time it was stopped.
