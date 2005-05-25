On a positive note at least its not Alisson.
Thats not to say Virgil isnt as good a player as he clearly is, but we do actually have pretty good cover at centre half,it wasnt long ago we were saying Gomez is nearly as good as Van Dijk at times and Matip was pivotal in us winning the European Cup. Of course it remains to be seen whether those two reach those levels without Van Dijks stewardship but hopefully they can. If Alisson was out however wed be looking at an entire season with Adrian in goal and its fair to say the drop off between those two is far greater than our centre half options.
Cant get on board with anyone saying he wont be the same player, hell be fucking fine and so will we. Thankfully it doesnt look like were up against any juggernauts this season, rather shite like Chelsea and Spurs throwing away leads to the likes of West Ham and Spurs. Of course City will be dangerous, they always are, but its not as if theyre fantastic defensively anyway.