Doing your knee in a tackle or turning I can deal with but the fact he got completely done by a fucking clown who got no punishment for that leg cruncher is insane. Then the ref who fucks up gets treated to a game just two days later! Fuck off.



All that aside Im really not on board with the misery brigade when it comes to missing VVD. Take him out of any side and he will be missed but the reason we shipped 7 against Villa wasnt solely his fault same as it wasnt all due to him why we have been beating teams for fun the past two years.



Our current team is the best in the world not because of one or two stand out players but because the team functions like a machine week in week out. Thats been discussed plenty of times. We wont be changing our style, going all out attack or any of that crazy stuff.



We will be smashing teams as a whole unit and although he will be missed Im genuinely not as arsed as I would have been a year ago as how the team now plays. I cant wait till he comes back already as he is not just the worlds best defender but a proper leader, that said I think we will surprise a lot of people at how we cope and continue to blow teams apart without him.