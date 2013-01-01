« previous next »
Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year  (Read 747643 times)

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7960 on: Today at 08:40:24 AM »
Doing your knee in a tackle or turning I can deal with but the fact he got completely done by a fucking clown who got no punishment for that leg cruncher is insane. Then the ref who fucks up gets treated to a game just two days later! Fuck off.

All that aside Im really not on board with the misery brigade when it comes to missing VVD. Take him out of any side and he will be missed but the reason we shipped 7 against Villa wasnt solely his fault same as it wasnt all due to him why we have been beating teams for fun the past two years.

Our current team is the best in the world not because of one or two stand out players but because the team functions like a machine week in week out. Thats been discussed plenty of times. We wont be changing our style, going all out attack or any of that crazy stuff.

We will be smashing teams as a whole unit and although he will be missed Im genuinely not as arsed as I would have been a year ago as how the team now plays. I cant wait till he comes back already as he is not just the worlds best defender but a proper leader, that said I think we will surprise a lot of people at how we cope and continue to blow teams apart without him.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7961 on: Today at 08:44:41 AM »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 07:09:10 AM
Imagine the absolute fume when we go on and retain our title without Virgil in the team.  :wave

That's pretty much what sections of the media have been wanting. "Let's see how good Liverpool are without their champion at the back" has been a regular quote or some time now. Basically wanting the lad to get a bad injury. Well, I guess we should show them all just how good we are. Up the reds!
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7962 on: Today at 08:45:40 AM »
On a positive note at least its not Alisson.

Thats not to say Virgil isnt as good a player as he clearly is, but we do actually have pretty good cover at centre half,it wasnt long ago we were saying Gomez is nearly as good as Van Dijk at times and Matip was pivotal in us winning the European Cup. Of course it remains to be seen whether those two reach those levels without Van Dijks stewardship but hopefully they can. If Alisson was out however wed be looking at an entire season with Adrian in goal and its fair to say the drop off between those two is far greater than our centre half options.

Cant get on board with anyone saying he wont be the same player, hell be fucking fine and so will we. Thankfully it doesnt look like were up against any juggernauts this season, rather shite like Chelsea and Spurs throwing away leads to the likes of West Ham and Spurs. Of course City will be dangerous, they always are, but its not as if theyre fantastic defensively anyway.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7963 on: Today at 08:45:43 AM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:25:22 AM
Looking at it coldly, Pickford being banned doesnt bring Van Dijk back.  Pickford being banned doesnt benefit us in anyway. Everton arent going to be bothering us come the business end of the season, and they are neither particularly strengthened nor weakened by him playing their next three games against teams that should also not bother us.

What him not facing any punishment will do, however, is ratchet up the feeling of injustice, the anger, the seige mentality in this Liverpool squad that little bit more. The motivation has just up yet another notch.

It's not about bringing Van Dijk back, or lolling at Everton having to have him in goal. The bloke was out of control, overly aggressive, stupidly high, ridiculous late, not looking at ball and has ended up putting a fellow pro out of the game for a year. The fact that doesn't show up in the way the game is governed and reviewed is bullshit.What sort of message does it send to any thugs in the PL? Or players continually getting kicked and fouled?
