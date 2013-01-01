« previous next »
Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year  (Read 746717 times)

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7920 on: Today at 12:22:33 AM »
Quote from: SenorGarcia on Yesterday at 11:52:58 PM
One of the biggest disappointments is the fact that it robs us from seeing Jürgens team at its full potential. His years here are limited so to not see his team firing on all cylinders as it would be is gut wrenching.

I know we are all gutted with the Van Dijk situation.
But this team can still make something new and different happen.
Klopps challenge this season is maybe to change the way we play somewhat, to maximize the strenghts of the other players.
To not to try to replace what Van Dijk does, for that is impossible, but rather to re-jig what some of the others do, so that we cope.
And who knows, maybe end up creating a different system that gets us out of the defensive funk we had gotten into (even with Virjil fit and firing in the middle of it)

Over to Klopp.

To the rest of us - get your pop corn, keep the armchair warm. Its going to be a great watch!
(Maybe back to the 2017 Liverpool....or even the 2014 version. That would be insane haha)
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7921 on: Today at 12:25:18 AM »
This could be the making of Joe, now he has to step out of VVDs shadow and show he is the main man. Matip is probably not an organiser but maybe it is something Joe can grow into. They both just need to stay fit.

We still need to follow up the letter with a request for a meeting with the refs. Anything less than retrospective punishment would show wiuld be horrendous and needs to be dealt with.

Get well soon Virgil, we know you'll be back soon.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7922 on: Today at 12:38:20 AM »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:49:55 PM
The message VVD sent out was brilliant. Hes risen above the temptation to indulge in self pity, recriminations or petty tribalism. The message was defiant, philosophically spot on and should, notwithstanding the minority who cannot look beyond their disgust at Saturdays shitshow, and will, galvanise his teammates to grab this campaign by the scruff of the neck, and deliver no. 20.

At the end of the storm and all that - its not just rhetoric.

Come on you redmen - were not a one man team, and we have just been handed the supreme motivation to prove it.
Good post, and a great statement from VVD there too.

It's clear that the man is a winner with a winner's mentality. He's achieved what he has because of this, and he'll come through this massive setback because of it too. It's a class statement from a class player and a class person.

I hope his attitude rubs off on a few posters in here too, because some of the stuff I've seen in the past 24 hours or so has been cowardly, defeatist and embarrassing nonsense.

For goodness sake, we were almost in administration 10 years ago, but this club has fought back to the point where it was champions of the entire fucking planet. You don't get there without guts and you don't get there by crying into your beer when something goes badly wrong. This club is, once again, made of some very stern stuff. We have the best manager in the world. We are reigning champions. Yet, it seems some have forgotten all of that.

This Liverpool will come through this and deal with this. VVD will come through this and deal with this too.

Some need to take their lead from the statement from the big man. Listen to winners, not negative, defeatist whingebags.

We are Liverpool, and if people didn't know what that meant before, I'm sure they will soon, because I have a feeling that the bear has been poked...
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7923 on: Today at 12:39:39 AM »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:25:18 AM
This could be the making of Joe, now he has to step out of VVDs shadow and show he is the main man. Matip is probably not an organiser but maybe it is something Joe can grow into. They both just need to stay fit.

We still need to follow up the letter with a request for a meeting with the refs. Anything less than retrospective punishment would show wiuld be horrendous and needs to be dealt with.

Get well soon Virgil, we know you'll be back soon.

If we carry on like we did yesterday I think it might help Gomez a little playing on that more solid left side. Him and Trent haven't seemed on the same wavelength for a while now.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7924 on: Today at 12:51:04 AM »
Footballing wise we can cover

Defensively (esp set pieces into box) were going to suffer if it isnt managed. But weve got a decent bloke in charge 😂

Evertons two goals yesterday for example very possibly dont happen

Everyone going on about DCL towering header, but Gomez gets underneath him and lets him get up. We have to start work on that immediately and a way to influence the game so those situations dont occur. Hes not magically going to get better at that overnight

Possession will be key even moreso.

Klopp has done what no one could do in 30 years. And added a CL

Hell have this aswell.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7925 on: Today at 01:15:49 AM »
I do like that VVD called it an incident instead of something lesser like an unfortunate event thus downplaying the attack.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7926 on: Today at 01:22:51 AM »
No chance is Carragher a legend. Certainly not compared to the likes of Gerrard, most of the lads in the current team and the 70s/80s side. 

Firmly in the McManaman bucket. Will end up more El Hadji Diouf if he continues with the absolute nonsense he spouts weekly.

Have to say, I wouldnt cry if Pickford got filled in in the local Tesco or something.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7927 on: Today at 01:37:11 AM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:22:51 AM
No chance is Carragher a legend. Certainly not compared to the likes of Gerrard, most of the lads in the current team and the 70s/80s side. 

Firmly in the McManaman bucket. Will end up more El Hadji Diouf if he continues with the absolute nonsense he spouts weekly.

Have to say, I wouldnt cry if Pickford got filled in in the local Tesco or something.
SPOT ON

Cant stand Carra, he can do one, the blue nose c....
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7928 on: Today at 01:46:58 AM »
Hes not even a good enough pundit and probably only signed up to make some nonsensical rivalry with Neville. When he isnt being a biased twat, Neville is a far superior pundit, both with his analysis and delivery
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7929 on: Today at 01:47:07 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:31:42 PM
I have no doubts we will win the league anyway but one area we will miss Van Dijk is actually in attack. His passing and cross field pass is immense and he scored loads of vital headed goals from set pieces.
Thiago
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7930 on: Today at 02:24:49 AM »
With Virgil out, the glaring defensive shortfall is the heading abilities in the centre of defence.
How many headers has Virgil cleared in his time here?  Lots
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7931 on: Today at 02:41:43 AM »
https://off.net.mk/offside/fudbal/kevin-ne-si-aren-ti-so-pasov Just saw this video of a great pass from de Bruyne, but what I also noticed is Pickford doing a similar tackle which in this case fortunately the Belgian attacker avoided. I really wonder whether he will at least learn his lesson or its a matter of time before he hurts someone again
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7932 on: Today at 02:53:05 AM »
Carra is a fucking cast iron clown. Fucking pseud who read 442 on the bog and thinks he knows more than someone like Rafa.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7933 on: Today at 03:57:58 AM »
Gutted with VVD.

Last season, we had a few lucky breaks when we didn't deserve it whereas this season, things are conspiring to go against us. Can't have it our way all the time but happy we finally won the league last season so no complaints.

Having VVD out will stretch our defensive bench. I'm hoping we can use this opportunity to blood in some youngsters
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7934 on: Today at 04:43:22 AM »
The return of Alisson in a couple of weeks will significantly mitigate the loss of VVD, as will Fabinho's inevitable lock in as DM protecting Matip and Gomez. Other than that, with Thiago thankfully unscathed, and the rest of the team now motivated by well-directed anger and a burning sense of injustice (Robertson and Wijnaldum will champion that) Klopp will have them back into 2018-like blitzkrieg mode for the next few months.

This won't be like last season, less consistent so expect the odd random loss and draw maybe but the flip side will be a good few maulings of the cannon fodder and Spurs/United. Mo (already looking like on a personal mission) and Sadio will see to that.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7935 on: Today at 04:45:45 AM »
All very well. Only issue with that is that we finished 4th in 2018.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7936 on: Today at 05:05:45 AM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 04:45:45 AM
All very well. Only issue with that is that we finished 4th in 2018.

Were a better side than then, with much better players.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7937 on: Today at 06:36:30 AM »
gutted but a lot of bed-wetters and conspiracy theorists doing the rounds as normal

of course it's a massive loss but these things happen (even though Pickfuck deserves time in the nick for that assault)

let's just fucking get on with it will yer

come on you reeeeddddssss  :scarf
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7938 on: Today at 06:41:41 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:05:45 AM
Were a better side than then, with much better players.

And with experience of winning trophies. People seem to forget how important is that.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7939 on: Today at 06:47:02 AM »
In life, and in football, you have to turn setbacks into opportunities if at all possible. Its a massive blow, but its still only one player. Its been an absolute privilege to watch VVD and I hope he comes back the same player. I think its the circumstances that has people so upset, and rightly so. We should bring someone in in January but until then we will just have to change our style of play slightly.
We are Liverpool, we come back stronger from setbacks.


Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7940 on: Today at 06:54:36 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:05:45 AM
Were a better side than then, with much better players.
You'd also back us to win the CL final against anyone (Bayern included)
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7941 on: Today at 07:09:10 AM »
Imagine the absolute fume when we go on and retain our title without Virgil in the team.  :wave
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7942 on: Today at 07:09:27 AM »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:24:49 AM
With Virgil out, the glaring defensive shortfall is the heading abilities in the centre of defence.
How many headers has Virgil cleared in his time here?  Lots

Exactly my thoughts. We lose that aerial dominance of our box on incoming crosses and winning the long balls aimed at opposition forwards. That is definitely Gomez's weak point. How do we mitigate this? Fabinho's heading is very good.. but does he have the pace to play the high line consistently?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7943 on: Today at 07:11:25 AM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:22:51 AM
No chance is Carragher a legend. Certainly not compared to the likes of Gerrard, most of the lads in the current team and the 70s/80s side. 

Firmly in the McManaman bucket. Will end up more El Hadji Diouf if he continues with the absolute nonsense he spouts weekly.

Have to say, I wouldnt cry if Pickford got filled in in the local Tesco or something.
True. Carragher was decent but in no way was he a world class player. He was always having to dive in with last minute blocks, which was great and saved us a few times, but he never had the pace or awareness to be in a position where he didnt have to make last ditch blocks.
Apart from that, he has completely let the fans down with his defence of Pickford. Not one other pundit has defended the thug so Ive no idea why carragher thought he had to. Maybe just to try and be controversial and get himself noticed.

Pickford has to be given a retrospective ban , its the only way that David Coote can be held accountable and make the twat think twice about screwing us over again.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7944 on: Today at 07:12:22 AM »
So with Van Dijk out, we have Gomez, Matip and Fabinho. And, Fabinho will always play even if he is not in CB. So, we need two other defenders from the squad to play a few matches if we get an injury or need to rest. Whom amongst Nate Phillips, Van Den Berg, Rhys Williams and Koumetio will be higher in the pecking order as the 4th and 5th Centre Back slots I wonder.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7945 on: Today at 07:17:01 AM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 04:45:45 AM
All very well. Only issue with that is that we finished 4th in 2018.

With Van Dijk in the side!

Before you say it was only half the season lets not forget we didnt have Alisson, Trents 1st full season, Robertson for only half the season, no Thiago or Fabinho and a squad nowhere on par with less belief than this one.

Also dont forget City were a better side. Who is better than us now?
