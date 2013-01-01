The message VVD sent out was brilliant. Hes risen above the temptation to indulge in self pity, recriminations or petty tribalism. The message was defiant, philosophically spot on and should, notwithstanding the minority who cannot look beyond their disgust at Saturdays shitshow, and will, galvanise his teammates to grab this campaign by the scruff of the neck, and deliver no. 20.



At the end of the storm and all that - its not just rhetoric.



Come on you redmen - were not a one man team, and we have just been handed the supreme motivation to prove it.



Good post, and a great statement from VVD there too.It's clear that the man is a winner with a winner's mentality. He's achieved what he has because of this, and he'll come through this massive setback because of it too. It's a class statement from a class player and a class person.I hope his attitude rubs off on a few posters in here too, because some of the stuff I've seen in the past 24 hours or so has been cowardly, defeatist and embarrassing nonsense.For goodness sake, we were almost in administration 10 years ago, but this club has fought back to the point where it was champions of the entire fucking planet. You don't get there without guts and you don't get there by crying into your beer when something goes badly wrong. This club is, once again, made of some very stern stuff. We have the best manager in the world. We are reigning champions. Yet, it seems some have forgotten all of that.This Liverpool will come through this and deal with this. VVD will come through this and deal with this too.Some need to take their lead from the statement from the big man. Listen to winners, not negative, defeatist whingebags.We are Liverpool, and if people didn't know what that meant before, I'm sure they will soon, because I have a feeling that the bear has been poked...