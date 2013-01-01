Here are the comments from shit-for-brains defending Pickford.



He doesn't believe any footballer would go out to intentionally hurt another footballer. Well, eh, erm, eh, maybe 99% of them.



Also





No good trying to calm the fan base down now carragher, you soft c*nt.



I don't see anything wrong with what he said there.Pickford's foul was awful, as he said. He might have gone on to say that Pickford has some form here. He has one of the most scrambled minds you'll ever see in a top-flight goalkeeper and this means he's often out of control. The way he launched himself at Van Dijk was really dangerous but I think it was inept rather than calculated - the action of a goalkeeper who is nearly always in panic mode.What beggars belief is that he was not given a red card straight away, before VAR was activated to decide whether it was also a pen (ie whether Virgil was offside). A late, two-footed, studs-up challenge launched at the knee of an opposition player who has already controlled the ball has to mean straight red. The only thing the Premier League can now do is admit the mistake and give the Everton goalie a retrospective ban.Meanwhile, best wishes to Virgil. Get well soon lad. And when you do, keep on playing game the way you do. Authoritative but. Hard but