Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7840 on: Today at 09:47:06 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:46:27 PM
Who are you and what have you done with treeless?

she's getting ACL repaired
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7841 on: Today at 09:47:17 PM
For me Im not surprised by Carras comment on it. I half expected him to say something like that. The strange thing is though I doubt that Sky would have punished him if he actually went along with what 99% of the audience thinks and that it was utterly disgraceful.

I actually think a more worthwhile punishment for Pickford would be that hes banned for as many games for as long as VVD is sidelined for. If hes out for months, then make sure Pickford doesnt enter the pitch for the same amount of time. That should teach the little scrotum.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7842 on: Today at 09:47:34 PM
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:37:05 PM
He wasnt a shit player, not the most talented, but he gave everything for us on the pitch.  Hes a paid up Sky stooge now though.

I have no time for Carragher as a Sky pundit but he was a good player and gave everything on the pitch. You are right,for anyone to call him a "shit player" is disresectful to him, the club and the supporters who enjoyed watching him play. I was lucky to see him play throughout his career and the guy was a brilliant servant to the club.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7843 on: Today at 09:48:26 PM
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 09:34:21 PM
Pickford is not going to get any retrospective punishment so we can forgot about that.

The club need to identify who their target is and just put all the measures in place that will allow them to bring that player in early January. We are going to have change the way we play slightly. Im not convinced Matip is going to stay fit past 2-3 weeks.
Agreed get on the phone to Napoli tomorrow and get the big fucker on a Jan 1st agreement fuck how much it costs, short on cb anyway
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7844 on: Today at 09:48:38 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:45:06 PM
We have the best full backs, best goalkeeper, best midfield and best attack in the league.

You tell them.  ;D
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7845 on: Today at 09:48:47 PM
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:32:33 PM
Absolutely gutting this. Mentally so damaging for the players aswell.

I think the opposite you know. If Van Dijk had of twisted wrong or it was an accidental clash that done this, maybe. This though ?  This may have the complete opposite effect. Kloop is visibly angry, you can only imagine how the players are feeling. They'll be livid for some time.  All you hear from the fans of every one of our rivals is "if Liverpool lose Van Dijk they will be in big trouble". Its hard to defend a title, but when we defend this its getting rammed right down the throat of everyone that they can deliberately injure our best players and it doesn't stop us. I've had a manc today think its hilarious and laugh about it. This shit is a huge huge moment in the career of someone like Joe Gomez for me. Hugely talented player, all eyes on him but he'll have the big man backing him all the way. Van Dijk is a massive leader off the pitch too, he'll play his part. Sheff Utd are getting it
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7846 on: Today at 09:50:33 PM
Best just ignore Carra. He does have a point, but he'd do well to just keep his gob shut. He's just pouring petrol on the fire. All he really needed to say is that it was a bad tackle worthy of a red card, like every other pundit.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7847 on: Today at 09:50:41 PM
Jürgen never rushes players back from injury. Whatever the the eventual timescale is, itll be at the far end and then a bit more.
All the best Virgil.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7848 on: Today at 09:51:01 PM
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:48:47 PM
I think the opposite you know. If Van Dijk had of twisted wrong or it was an accidental clash that done this, maybe. This though ?  This may have the complete opposite effect. Kloop is visibly angry, you can only imagine how the players are feeling. They'll be livid for some time.  All you hear from the fans of every one of our rivals is "if Liverpool lose Van Dijk they will be in big trouble". Its hard to defend a title, but when we defend this its getting rammed right down the throat of everyone that they can deliberately injure our best players and it doesn't stop us. I've had a manc today think its hilarious and laugh about it. This shit is a huge huge moment in the career of someone like Joe Gomez for me. Hugely talented player, all eyes on him but he'll have the big man backing him all the way. Van Dijk is a massive leader off the pitch too, he'll play his part. Sheff Utd are getting it

Also, the captain is back at a very right time as well, look how he improved us yesterday along with Thiago.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7849 on: Today at 09:51:26 PM
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Today at 09:17:12 PM
Amazing really isn't it. The one player the media and rival fans have said we would be stuffed if he got injured, and hes out with the worst possible injury.

Just thinking though, it's not because its VVD, any one of those players would be just as big a loss of the same happened to them.

Were still gonna win the league though and Everton gonna end up with the coveted "we ended Van Dijk's season" trophy. They can stick it next to they're cuckoo clock and the "we stopped Liverpool winning the league in 18/19 " trophy

If we do it, you can already predict the excuses from gobshite pundits and fans who give us no credit. Liverpool got lucky with the Van Dijk injury.  Before that they were looking a bit off the pace and seemed like they had a bit title hangover, like they had nothing left to achieve. That incident galvanised them and gave them a renewed vigour. Typical of their fortune that it was controversial situation. If hed done it training theyd have felt sorry for themselves and given up instead 
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7850 on: Today at 09:52:21 PM
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 09:47:34 PM
I have no time for Carragher as a Sky pundit but he was a good player and gave everything on the pitch. You are right,for anyone to call him a "shit player" is disresectful to him, the club and the supporters who enjoyed watching him play. I was lucky to see him play throughout his career and the guy was a brilliant servant to the club.
Is he being respectful to the club and supporters now ? He was a poor player who wouldnt have got half the games he did for us if he wasnt from Liverpool.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7851 on: Today at 09:52:41 PM
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:48:47 PM
I think the opposite you know. If Van Dijk had of twisted wrong or it was an accidental clash that done this, maybe. This though ?  This may have the complete opposite effect. Kloop is visibly angry, you can only imagine how the players are feeling. They'll be livid for some time.  All you hear from the fans of every one of our rivals is "if Liverpool lose Van Dijk they will be in big trouble". Its hard to defend a title, but when we defend this its getting rammed right down the throat of everyone that they can deliberately injure our best players and it doesn't stop us. I've had a manc today think its hilarious and laugh about it. This shit is a huge huge moment in the career of someone like Joe Gomez for me. Hugely talented player, all eyes on him but he'll have the big man backing him all the way. Van Dijk is a massive leader off the pitch too, he'll play his part. Sheff Utd are getting it


I have just seen the pics of Joes reaction when Thiago got cleaned out , head in his hands in disbelief , think Joe is a fragile lad , he needs Klopp to put his arm around him and coax him through this
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7852 on: Today at 09:53:28 PM
Can we stop making this thread about Jamie Carragher please. This is Big Virg's thread.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7853 on: Today at 09:53:44 PM
Hell come back like the monster he is. Chin up Virgil, the lads have got this.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7854 on: Today at 09:54:36 PM
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 08:31:45 PM
Here are the comments from shit-for-brains defending Pickford.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1317896916798230530


He doesn't believe any footballer would go out to intentionally hurt another footballer. Well, eh, erm, eh, maybe 99% of them.

Also


No good trying to calm the fan base down now carragher, you soft c*nt.

I don't see anything wrong with what he said there.

Pickford's foul was awful, as he said. He might have gone on to say that Pickford has some form here. He has one of the most scrambled minds you'll ever see in a top-flight goalkeeper and this means he's often out of control. The way he launched himself at Van Dijk was really dangerous but I think it was inept rather than calculated - the action of a goalkeeper who is nearly always in panic mode. 

What beggars belief is that he was not given a red card straight away, before VAR was activated to decide whether it was also a pen (ie whether Virgil was offside). A late, two-footed, studs-up challenge launched at the knee of an opposition player who has already controlled the ball has to mean straight red. The only thing the Premier League can now do is admit the mistake and give the Everton goalie a retrospective ban.

Meanwhile, best wishes to Virgil. Get well soon lad. And when you do, keep on playing game the way you do. Authoritative but calm. Hard but fair.

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7855 on: Today at 09:56:12 PM
Quote from: stevied on Today at 09:52:41 PM
I have just seen the pics of Joes reaction when Thiago got cleaned out , head in his hands in disbelief , think Joe is a fragile lad , he needs Klopp to put his arm around him and coax him through this

More likely he was shocked by the tackle rather than fragile. I don't think Joe is weak he has had to battle back from some big injuries himself as well. You do not do that if you are fragile mentally. I agree that Virgil is a big mate of Joe's though. I suspect he will not want to let the big man down now.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7856 on: Today at 09:59:28 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:54:36 PM
I don't see anything wrong with what he said there.

Pickford's foul was awful, as he said. He might have gone on to say that Pickford has some form here. He has one of the most scrambled minds you'll ever see in a top-flight goalkeeper and this means he's often out of control. The way he launched himself at Van Dijk was really dangerous but I think it was inept rather than calculated - the action of a goalkeeper who is nearly always in panic mode. 

What beggars belief is that he was not given a red card straight away, before VAR was activated to decide whether it was also a pen (ie whether Virgil was offside). A late, two-footed, studs-up challenge launched at the knee of an opposition player who has already controlled the ball has to mean straight red. The only thing the Premier League can now do is admit the mistake and give the Everton goalie a retrospective ban.

Meanwhile, best wishes to Virgil. Get well soon lad. And when you do, keep on playing game the way you do. Authoritative but calm. Hard but fair.

The problem is this is a move he has done on more than one occasion. He had another flying tackle with Dele Ali, who was mightily lucky to walk away uninjured on that occasion. Someone needs to have a word with him about these mad moments of his. It's just not normal behaviour for me.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7857 on: Today at 09:59:50 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:51:01 PM
Also, the captain is back at a very right time as well, look how he improved us yesterday along with Thiago.

Yep. I mean, Van Dijk is my favourite player in the world. He is the one man I want to see on our team sheet more than anyone and I'm absolutely fuming and gutted. As difficult as it is you have to look for positives in every single situation otherwise, what's the point. Our squad has improved since last season when we were streets ahead of everyone. We can't let having no Van Dijk define our season, Klopp won't let that happen, or Henderson, or Van Dijk himself for that matter
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7858 on: Today at 10:01:31 PM
Its shit losing VVD but of all the other CB pairings in the league who would you have over Matip and Gomez?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7859 on: Today at 10:01:43 PM
It'll be a huge blow psychologically to the squad. However, Klopp is a master of picking up the players from setbacks (EL 2016, CL 2018, PL 2019), so no doubt we'll come roaring back.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7860 on: Today at 10:02:01 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:56:12 PM
More likely he was shocked by the tackle rather than fragile. I don't think Joe is weak he has had to battle back from some big injuries himself as well. You do not do that if you are fragile mentally. I agree that Virgil is a big mate of Joe's though. I suspect he will not want to let the big man down now.
Agreed and presumably Virgil will be around the group at Melwood encouraging the likes of Joe , time will tell
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7861 on: Today at 10:02:50 PM
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:47:20 PM
If I recall we turned down Fekir because his new tendon was from a pig.

Isn't Fekir Muslim? Seems unlikely if so.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7862 on: Today at 10:05:07 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:59:28 PM
The problem is this is a move he has done on more than one occasion.

Yes. That's what I meant when I said Pickford had "form."
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7863 on: Today at 10:05:50 PM
I dont have any problems with what Carragher said poor decision poor challenge it certainly was.
Dont think we need any talk of a lynch mob...correct.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7864 on: Today at 10:06:02 PM
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 09:50:33 PM
Best just ignore Carra. He does have a point, but he'd do well to just keep his gob shut. He's just pouring petrol on the fire. All he really needed to say is that it was a bad tackle worthy of a red card, like every other pundit.

Carragher claimed he launched a deliberate hard tackle in a practice session against former Liverpool teammate Rigobert Song because of the latter's perceived mockery of Carragher's defending. "Song walked on to the training pitch with a smile on his face. He was limping off it with a grimace an hour later. The first chance I got, I did him. Never have I hunted down a 50-50 tackle with greater appetite. 'You're not fucking laughing now, are you, you soft c*nt?' I said as he hobbled away."
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7865 on: Today at 10:06:30 PM
https://twitter.com/VirgilvDijk/status/1317933554135912449

what a statement.

Ive no doubt he be back better than ever. His temperment & mental strength is brillant. Superb leader
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7866 on: Today at 10:08:24 PM
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 10:02:50 PM
Isn't Fekir Muslim? Seems unlikely if so.
Fair enough.

Just googled it - turns out it was an allograft from a cadaver.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7867 on: Today at 10:08:33 PM
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7868 on: Today at 10:09:09 PM
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:01:31 PM
Its shit losing VVD but of all the other CB pairings in the league who would you have over Matip and Gomez?

None to be honest. And if they stay fit, with Fabinho coming in for certain games I think we will be ok
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7869 on: Today at 10:11:18 PM
