Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 08:30:09 PM
Shit tackles like that should be punished eye for an eye. Pickford should be banned until VVD returns.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 08:30:19 PM
Quote from: The-Originals on Today at 08:28:53 PM
oh fuck off

This is warranted though.  :lmao
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 08:30:45 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:22:33 PM
Why not Craig? I thought there was nothing you couldn't do.  ;D
Well technically that's right Jill, and I could but I'm a lazy c*nt and can't be arsed
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 08:30:58 PM


Virgil will be back to his best in no time, he has to heal and be patient, Klopp will find solutions with the squad we have which is more than good enough to cope.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 08:31:04 PM
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:29:41 PM
Any need for that?

Prob not.

I must admit though I am fed up with the 100s of Drs weve suddenly got on RAWK all offering their insight into someones condition theyve likely not come within 1 mile of since it happened.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 08:31:45 PM
Here are the comments from shit-for-brains defending Pickford.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1317896916798230530


He doesn't believe any footballer would go out to intentionally hurt another footballer. Well, eh, erm, eh, maybe 99% of them.

Also

Quote
"Song walked on to the training pitch with a smile on his face. He was limping off it with a grimace an hour later. The first chance I got, I did him. Never have I hunted down a 50-50 tackle with greater appetite. 'You're not fucking laughing now, are you, you soft c*nt?' I said as he hobbled away."


No good trying to calm the fan base down now carragher, you soft c*nt.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 08:31:54 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 06:52:36 PM
Well thats the drive, the motivation and the reason for us to play angry for the rest of the season sorted.  If the lads arent up for taking this out on the rest of the league then Ill be amazed.  Granted it might not work out that way, but the feeling of lets do it for big Virg. Fuck everyone will be prevalent amongst the players.

There wont be a more motivated squad.

As for Pickford. Karma has already got him. He has to live the rest of his life as Jordan Pickford.


Yep.  Rival fans have been waiting for this moment, I'd even go as far as to say some even hoping for it.

We've had to hear how 'lucky' we've been not to have any of our main players out for any length of time.  Well now it's happened.  And you just know there will be a private grin on their faces.  That's just how football fans can be, unfortunately.

What we need to do now is go out and prove just how good we are by winning the League or European Cup even without VVD.



Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 08:32:33 PM
Absolutely gutting this. Mentally so damaging for the players aswell.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 08:32:38 PM
I think this is a defining moment for our team, in that it will be a massive inspiration for them to go absolutely hell for leather this season. Ajax are going to be on the receiving end of it midweek and then Sheffield United next week. Repeat for the next 9 months. And god help the blueshite next time they set foot inside Anfield, our lads will want to fucking crucify them. But do it properly, on the pitch, passing them to absolute death and sticking the ball in the net as many times as they can. It's time for them to unleash the dogs of fucking war on this league and in Europe. We are not a one man team.

As for Virgil, he's about as prime an athlete and mentality monster as we will ever be likely to see. As long as his surgery goes without issue - and with him being the prime asset at the club I doubt they'll be skimping on the cost of it - then he will come back bigger, badder, stronger. He has a heck of a group of lads around him for support, as well as reds around the world. Sure, I'd love to fucking lamp Pickford for what he's done, but it ain't happening. Time for the anger to stop and the fury to begin. On the pitch. Get well soon big fella, and UP THE FUCKING REDS!
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 08:33:15 PM
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 08:29:35 PM
People are trying to get #justiceforVVD trending on Twitter.
Yeah that's definitely not going to get the usual 'always the victims' shouts on social media is it
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 08:33:16 PM
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 08:30:45 PM
Well technically that's right Jill, and I could but I'm a lazy c*nt and can't be arsed

 ;D
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 08:33:16 PM
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:32:33 PM
Absolutely gutting this. Mentally so damaging for the players aswell.

No it isn't because they aren't a bunch of forum posting fannies.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 08:36:13 PM
Still fuming after two atrocious decisions but I agree that this will galvanise the team which has been blowing hot and cold since that Watford game.  Pretty sure we will knuckle down and go on a long unbeaten run now.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 08:37:15 PM
Horrible blow for us. We'd have walked the league full strength, of that I have no doubt.

Carragher is a horrible, horrible prick.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 08:37:19 PM
Joe Gomez did his ACL a few years ago, out a whole year. Hasnt hampered him. There are plenty of players who have bounced back from an ACL.

Im just gutted we are missing one of his peak years really. Its a real shame.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 08:37:28 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:11:55 PM
No it's not, not for an elite footballer!

Yes it is, most elite footballers and athletes do make it within 10% but just because most elite athletes do doesn't mean that isn't considered successful. They do after all have access to the best surgeons, physios etc. But if you are suggesting that most elite athletes get to within 1% of the uninjured knee and that outcome and only that outcome is considered successful then that's just not true.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 08:38:37 PM
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:37:19 PM
Joe Gomez did his ACL a few years ago, out a whole year. Hasnt hampered him. There are plenty of players who have bounced back from an ACL.

Thiago too. He'll be fine long-term. It's just rotten he's out this season when we could have walked number 20. No CB in the summer looks like a crazy decision, as we all said at the time. Gomez and Matip aren't exactly known for their fitness either.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 08:38:42 PM
Best wishes to big Virgil. Hope he makes a full recovery. The best revenge is for Liverpool to win the league. Pickford should be banned until Virgil is fit to play again.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 08:38:49 PM
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:37:19 PM
Joe Gomez did his ACL a few years ago, out a whole year. Hasnt hampered him. There are plenty of players who have bounced back from an ACL.

Yes. Needless to say Van Dijk will have the last laugh.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 08:38:55 PM
Fuck me it's whoppers Inc. in here tonight!
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 08:39:02 PM
What exactly do they do when they they operate on such a injury? Take the old one out and put a new one in? Serious question.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 08:40:48 PM
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 08:32:38 PM
I think this is a defining moment for our team, in that it will be a massive inspiration for them to go absolutely hell for leather this season. Ajax are going to be on the receiving end of it midweek and then Sheffield United next week. Repeat for the next 9 months. And god help the blueshite next time they set foot inside Anfield, our lads will want to fucking crucify them. But do it properly, on the pitch, passing them to absolute death and sticking the ball in the net as many times as they can. It's time for them to unleash the dogs of fucking war on this league and in Europe. We are not a one man team.

As for Virgil, he's about as prime an athlete and mentality monster as we will ever be likely to see. As long as his surgery goes without issue - and with him being the prime asset at the club I doubt they'll be skimping on the cost of it - then he will come back bigger, badder, stronger. He has a heck of a group of lads around him for support, as well as reds around the world. Sure, I'd love to fucking lamp Pickford for what he's done, but it ain't happening. Time for the anger to stop and the fury to begin. On the pitch. Get well soon big fella, and UP THE FUCKING REDS!
Great post  :thumbup

I'm only a fan and I 100% am in the mood to smash the fuck out of teams in this league and in Europe. I can only imagine what this tight-knit group who are outstanding footballers with a great mentality will want to do.

We might not end up winning anything. We may even have a shit season. However, it won't be because this group of lads didn't try as hard as possible. If we do once again win the league and/or CL, it will be as sweet as anything. Also, it will be every LFC fan's duty to rub the bitters' faces in it at every single opportunity.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 08:41:07 PM
Too bad there are no fans on the stadiums right now. Looking at the fan reaction of this horrible tackle, I'm pretty sure Pickford would get booed at any football ground in England.... Got away with it, once again.

If this goes on, foregin players will start to banish transfers to premier league teams, there really is no point in moving to a PL team if there is potential that some pub league goalkeeper can make your career a nightmare... And it goes unpunished during or after the game.

It really just seems like that Everton has only one mission in these games, to injure as many Liverpool players as they can.


To name just a few:

Mirallas leg breaking tackle on Suarez,
Holgate push in the stand on Firmino,
Pickford injures Van Dijk,
Richarlison leg breaking tackle on Thiago.
... The list goes on...

I hope Van Dijk makes a speedy recovery and wish him all the best. He really has shown the world a whole new level of defensive football. I really hope he can reach that level again. Meanwhile, the English football has a lot to solve.

YNWA BIG VIRG!
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 08:41:21 PM
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:30:09 PM
Shit tackles like that should be punished eye for an eye. Pickford should be banned until VVD returns.

Ancelotti would love that, tbf
