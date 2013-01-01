I think this is a defining moment for our team, in that it will be a massive inspiration for them to go absolutely hell for leather this season. Ajax are going to be on the receiving end of it midweek and then Sheffield United next week. Repeat for the next 9 months. And god help the blueshite next time they set foot inside Anfield, our lads will want to fucking crucify them. But do it properly, on the pitch, passing them to absolute death and sticking the ball in the net as many times as they can. It's time for them to unleash the dogs of fucking war on this league and in Europe. We are not a one man team.



As for Virgil, he's about as prime an athlete and mentality monster as we will ever be likely to see. As long as his surgery goes without issue - and with him being the prime asset at the club I doubt they'll be skimping on the cost of it - then he will come back bigger, badder, stronger. He has a heck of a group of lads around him for support, as well as reds around the world. Sure, I'd love to fucking lamp Pickford for what he's done, but it ain't happening. Time for the anger to stop and the fury to begin. On the pitch. Get well soon big fella, and UP THE FUCKING REDS!