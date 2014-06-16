It's not really fair is it? A talentless hot-head who has previous with rash/dangerous behaviour has possibly just curtailed the top level career of the game's best player in his position, and will probably face no punishment whatsoever. That tackle was not a natural tackle to make, and Pickford should have the book thrown at him, but won't. Plenty of players return from ACLs at a decent level, but I can't think of that many players who do it at 30. I hope Virgil recovers well, but it's hard to see him being the same player and even just on a personal level that'd be desperately sad even if it was a freak accident, but it's hard to imagine how he's feeling when it was the result of a shit-house challenge.



From an LFC perspective, it has the potential to completely derail our season, but we are where we are.



Fuck Everton (who were clearly encouraged to go out and "leave one on" our players) and fuck Pickford who is an aggressive thug.



