Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year

Haggis36

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7560 on: Today at 06:58:32 PM
It's not really fair is it? A talentless hot-head who has previous with rash/dangerous behaviour has possibly just curtailed the top level career of the game's best player in his position, and will probably face no punishment whatsoever. That tackle was not a natural tackle to make, and Pickford should have the book thrown at him, but won't. Plenty of players return from ACLs at a decent level, but I can't think of that many players who do it at 30. I hope Virgil recovers well, but it's hard to see him being the same player and even just on a personal level that'd be desperately sad even if it was a freak accident, but it's hard to imagine how he's feeling when it was the result of a shit-house challenge.

From an LFC perspective, it has the potential to completely derail our season, but we are where we are.

Fuck Everton (who were clearly encouraged to go out and "leave one on" our players) and fuck Pickford who is an aggressive thug.

Ste08

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7561 on: Today at 06:58:42 PM
Get well soon big man
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7562 on: Today at 06:58:58 PM
Quote from: Melbred on Today at 06:54:12 PM
Has there been any case in football where a player has been sued for assault?

Because that's what it was. Best case, has cost Van Dijk the season, worst case.. his career.

Well Duncan Ferguson was jailed for assault in a football field.......
HeartAndSoul

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7563 on: Today at 06:59:12 PM
Hopefully that c*nt Pickford gets what's coming to him the short arm trex overrated piece of shit. Not the first time he's done this and it won't be the last.

Just a shame that such a centre half is probably going to miss a full year when he's meant to be in his peak. We just don't know how he's going to come back from this either with his pace and other aspects of his game potentially being affected
robertobaggio37

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7564 on: Today at 06:59:16 PM
Quote from: a little break on Today at 06:41:51 PM
Im going through a really hard time right now personally but, honestly yesterday's game, the Virgil decision and that offside call has properly nearly finished me off. The world just seems very very very unfair. I know it's football and only football but whenever everything else around you isn't great and then this happens on such an unbalanced level. I'm sorry, it's just so hard to live with.

Hang in there mate, I think we all can relate, at least a little. I definitely see where you're coming from but better days are ahead I'm sure of that. Listen to some good music and relax if you can - that always helps.
Mister men

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7565 on: Today at 06:59:20 PM
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 06:40:49 PM
Can understand he's public enemy #1, but as bad as it is, he didn't mean it. It was clumsy and wreckless. He's just shit.

Absolute bollox. He went in to hurt him and it could possibly end his career.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7566 on: Today at 07:01:44 PM
How does the club rationalise the fact that a talentless thug has just wrecked their seventy million quid asset?
Fordy

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7567 on: Today at 07:01:57 PM
Quote from: Red Dane on Today at 06:57:21 PM
Will he be ruled out of the Euros?

Hopefully not.
Chakan

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7568 on: Today at 07:03:09 PM
Fuck thats a blow to us :(

Fuck Pickford
DelTrotter

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7569 on: Today at 07:03:17 PM
Won't achieve anything but i want Jurgen going mad in his next PC. None of this "things can happen in derbies" bollocks, it's an attempt to end a career which happens every single time we play them and it needs calling out regularly.
Medellin

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7570 on: Today at 07:03:18 PM
Fucking horrendous, speedy recovery big man.

Time for others to really step up, we will defo have to raid the market for someone like Ezequial Garay, dunno what his status is but we certainly need to reinforce.
JackWard33

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7571 on: Today at 07:03:24 PM
When people say he didnt mean it - whats the relevance?

Hes done it many many times in his career
He panicks, charges out and then leads with his studs .. hes done it over and over and now hes hurt someone

Hes responsible for his actions and I dont need to know if he meant it or not
him_15

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7572 on: Today at 07:03:48 PM
Get well soon big man.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7573 on: Today at 07:05:43 PM
Quote from: thisyearisouryear on Today at 06:49:29 PM
Has Van Dijk missed any PL match for us in the last 2 years??

Nope
clinical

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7574 on: Today at 07:06:01 PM
Imagine thinking Pickford did it by accident. He was there to hurt him maybe not snap his ACL but he 100% meant to leave one on him. The litter ginger T-Rex armed tosser. Again I'd love someone to snap his legs at anfield.
Jm55

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7575 on: Today at 07:06:59 PM
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:03:24 PM
When people say he didnt mean it - whats the relevance?

Hes done it many many times in his career
He panicks, charges out and then leads with his studs .. hes done it over and over and now hes hurt someone

Hes responsible for his actions and I dont need to know if he meant it or not

The relevance is that in most crimes it is distinguished between intent and recklessness, with the latter sometimes absolving you of the offence and sometimes at least mitigating the punishment.

That said, I do take the point that its happened a few times with him now and there perhaps should be something done to players who repeatedly injure others or repeatedly engage in reckless challenges as it does seem unfair that Pickford can continue to make challenges like that and end up with a 3 game ban (if he even gets that.)
AlphaDelta

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #7576 on: Today at 07:06:59 PM
The little c*nt meant it, he took his eyes off the ball and looked at Virgil, he's got form for doing it before (look at the clip of him doing it to Dele Alli who jumped out of the way).

Gutted, absolutely gutted.
