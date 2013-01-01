You lot should take up cycling, its way less risky.
The clicking is Morse code. The weak part Im not sure. Maybe testing your resolve?
Have your seen those crashes on the Tour de France? No thanks!
I avoid exercise at all costs.My knees are fine.
All you lot talking like surgeons, I don't even know what hyperextension means
My knee clicks when I walk. Sometime goes 'weak' when I climb stairs. Not sure what that means.
Any word on whether David Coote who was on VAR has had any action taken against him for looking at that "challenge" and somehow deciding it wasn't a red card (not to mention the absurd offside decision later on)? I won't hold my breath...
My neighbour's dog (a hefty rottweiler) ran into my knee (hyperextended it) at full pelt, when I was a kid.Hurt and swelled up like a bastard it did and was limping after. Didn't get it scanned or treated, so not sure what damage it did.
Anyone attractive climbing the stairs in front of you?
for what its worth. Every person is different but if he has gone for second opinion / consultant its a bad one. Fear the worst hope for the best.
That was how I did mine - getting hit by a car. Probably with the same amount of force used by Pickford.
I was doing the Charleston in front of the TV as a form of solidarity with the Strictly Come Dancing lot but I jarred my knee. I cant do any quick turning movements but I can moonwalk in a straight line so I reckon I am fine.
I guess we will find out later today but the fact he has gone for a second opinion makes me fear the worst.
