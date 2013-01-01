« previous next »
Online newterp

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7280 on: Today at 01:58:59 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:57:43 PM
You lot should take up cycling, its way less risky.

Have your seen those crashes on the Tour de France? No thanks!
Online Rush 82

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7281 on: Today at 02:01:41 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:57:07 PM
The clicking is Morse code. The weak part Im not sure. Maybe testing your resolve?
Dammit! Who let Hodgson in here?
Online jillc

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7282 on: Today at 02:01:48 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:58:59 PM
Have your seen those crashes on the Tour de France? No thanks!

You will be knocked out, you'll know nothing about it.  ;)
Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7283 on: Today at 02:05:27 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 01:54:06 PM
I avoid exercise at all costs.

My knees are fine.

*smart black guy pointing at head gif*
Online Ginieus

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7284 on: Today at 02:10:26 PM »
I bust my knee ligaments (lateral ones) first night in Vegas being an idiot. I was able to hobble like VVD for the 5 days. I was on crutches for 2 weeks when I got back and couldn't play for 4 months (without professional care of course).
Online Ginieus

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7285 on: Today at 02:11:17 PM »
for what its worth. Every person is different but if he has gone for second opinion / consultant its a bad one. Fear the worst hope for the best.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7286 on: Today at 02:12:28 PM »
All you lot talking like surgeons, I don't even know what hyperextension means ;D
Online Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7287 on: Today at 02:13:38 PM »
I would bite several hands off for a mere 2-3 month on the sidelines. Horror "challenge", fucking horrible.
Online El_Macca_17

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7288 on: Today at 02:13:46 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:57:43 PM
You lot should take up cycling, its way less risky.

That was how I did mine - getting hit by a car. Probably with the same amount of force used by Pickford.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7289 on: Today at 02:13:53 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:12:28 PM
All you lot talking like surgeons, I don't even know what hyperextension means ;D

Neither do they.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7290 on: Today at 02:13:58 PM »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 01:56:21 PM
My knee clicks when I walk. Sometime goes 'weak' when I climb stairs.

Not sure what that means.
Anyone attractive climbing the stairs in front of you?
Online Ghost Town

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7291 on: Today at 02:14:58 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:12:28 PM
All you lot talking like surgeons, I don't even know what hyperextension means ;D
A big fuck off conservatory
Online El_Macca_17

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7292 on: Today at 02:17:11 PM »
Quote from: Paul-LFC on Today at 01:51:09 PM

Any word on whether David Coote who was on VAR has had any action taken against him for looking at that "challenge" and somehow deciding it wasn't a red card (not to mention the absurd offside decision later on)? I won't hold my breath...

I dont think he did look at it - all he did was look to see if VVD was offside or not. Apparently, anything that happens after that is fine because Everton should have had a free kick.

Online rushyman

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7293 on: Today at 02:18:26 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:52:18 PM
My neighbour's dog (a hefty rottweiler) ran into my knee (hyperextended it) at full pelt, when I was a kid.

Hurt and swelled up like a bastard it did and was limping after.  Didn't get it scanned or treated, so not sure what damage it did.

Exact same happened to me

My aunties Lab full pelt into me. Hyper extension, limped all week and dogs eye was closed over for same

Guess who everyone gave a shit about more ..:D
Online Vote For Pedro

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7294 on: Today at 02:19:53 PM »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 01:56:21 PM
My knee clicks when I walk. Sometime goes 'weak' when I climb stairs.

Not sure what that means.

Thats exactly what mine does. I rolled it on an uneven surface and every know and then just starts clicking. The wait for Virgil's diagnosis is bad enough without thinking I've jiggered my knee as well  ;D
Online rushyman

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7295 on: Today at 02:20:35 PM »
Also done LCL landing and twisting after a header. So inocuous but pretty much finished me off for saturdays at 40 years old
Online Rush 82

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7296 on: Today at 02:21:48 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:13:58 PM
Anyone attractive climbing the stairs in front of you?
Oooh...

Come to think of it...
Online HardworkDedication

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7297 on: Today at 02:23:31 PM »
Quote from: Ginieus on Today at 02:11:17 PM
for what its worth. Every person is different but if he has gone for second opinion / consultant its a bad one. Fear the worst hope for the best.


I guess we will find out later today but the fact he has gone for a second opinion makes me fear the worst.
Online jillc

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7298 on: Today at 02:23:52 PM »
Quote from: El_Macca_17 on Today at 02:13:46 PM
That was how I did mine - getting hit by a car. Probably with the same amount of force used by Pickford.

Now you have ruined my argument.  :(

Not good though, hope you fully recovered.
Online kavah

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7299 on: Today at 02:24:55 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:46:26 PM
I was doing the Charleston in front of the TV as a form of solidarity with the Strictly Come Dancing lot but I jarred my knee. I cant do any quick turning movements but I can moonwalk in a straight line so I reckon I am fine.

Ha ha 😁
Online Fiasco

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7300 on: Today at 02:27:29 PM »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 02:23:31 PM
I guess we will find out later today but the fact he has gone for a second opinion makes me fear the worst.

A second opinion would suggest they don't know the full extent of the damage surely. Would you need a second opinion to diagnose a torn ACL? I thought the MRI and doctors assessments would confirm that.
Online amir87

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7301 on: Today at 02:27:49 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:12:28 PM
All you lot talking like surgeons, I don't even know what hyperextension means ;D

I had a hyperextension watching Thiago play yesterday.
