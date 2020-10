I'm known as a negative poster and whilst I admit it just got a lot harder, even I'm not conceding the title.



However, I think we're all just riled up today. I can't remember being so angry after a game of football in years. Don't think everybody will be thinking entire rationally when they post, which is fine.



That's fair enough, and understandable too. Everyone needs to vent at times, and that's healthy.I do sort of draw the line when some spit the dummy and concede the title after five games though. Mind you, in my younger days I was a deeply negative person, so I understand the mindset. I just like to distance myself from it these days in order to protect my own mental health, thus hopefully keeping my mindset realistic but also positive.