if it was an ACL. Wonder would we offer big money for Upamecano in January?
Gone for a scan, alongside Thiago.
Yup.Hes a worse CB than Fabinho
Aware that adrenaline can mean players continue playing/walking i.e Lucas when he did his, but he seemed to walk off pretty nonchalantly. A slight positive perhaps, as in my anecdotal experience of injuring my knee, I couldnt stand for hours.
The stills of the hyperextension of his knee are horrific. I think it is a bad one as well.
Could Tsimikas be deployed as a left CB if needed?
Bein saying theyve heard its an ACL injury. Out for the season pretty much.
Joke of an opinion that. Fabinho would have to have a larger sample size than 2 games for that opinion to be true. Lovren went because it was the last chance to get good money for a player in the last year of is contract and in his 30's and the player himself wanted to play more and Klopp a lot of the time actually does what's best for the player rather than sometimes what is best for the club. He knew Degsy had a chance of first team football as well as a long term contract in his 30's and did a solid for a very good servant. Klopp would have loved to have Lovren around for another year because he is a great leader in the dressing room as well as experienced option to start 15-20 games at a pinch. Fucking hell the way Liverpool fans talk about Dejan Lovren like he is a Nicky Tanner level defender bewilders me. After today i would love to still have Degsy as part of the squad but that's just hindsight on my part. Klopp did right by the player and that is why players love him.
Our season fucked then.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 AMQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Hold on he wouldn't have walked off the pitch with an ACL
I remember Lucas Leiva did it. Then he was gone for a year.
Dont think they report that without having a fair amount of certainty. Huge blow to our season. Either way, hope he can come back strongly and we can get a good run out of Gomez/Matip. May entirely shift the dynamic of how we play.
Who said this then?
So did Ox, didn't he even try to play?
