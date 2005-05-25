« previous next »
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
if it was an ACL.
 
Wonder would we offer big money for Upamecano in January?

I think we'd offer big money for whoever we've got lined up, because you can bet your last dime we've got someone in mind (or maybe a couple of options).

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Gone for a scan, alongside Thiago.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Gone for a scan, alongside Thiago.

Got everything crossed without feeling at all confident.  :-\
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Deploy the body language spies!
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
I usually calm down after an hour or so after a game like that but I'm sorry that assault on Virgil is absolutely disgraceful. You can be guaranteed Duncan Ferguson is instructing Everton players to carry on like that when playing us.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yup.
Hes a worse CB than Fabinho

Joke of an opinion that. Fabinho would have to have a larger sample size than 2 games for that opinion to be true. Lovren went because it was the last chance to get good money for a player in the last year of is contract and in his 30's and the player himself wanted to play more and Klopp a lot of the time actually does what's best for the player rather than sometimes what is best for the club. He knew Degsy had a chance of first team football as well as a long term contract in his 30's and did a solid for a very good servant.

Klopp would have loved to have Lovren around for another year because he is a great leader in the dressing room as well as experienced option to start 15-20 games at a pinch. Fucking hell the way Liverpool fans talk about Dejan Lovren like he is a Nicky Tanner level defender bewilders me. After today i would love to still have Degsy as part of the squad but that's just hindsight on my part. Klopp did right by the player and that is why players love him.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Aware that adrenaline can mean players continue playing/walking i.e Lucas when he did his, but he seemed to walk off pretty nonchalantly. A slight positive perhaps, as in my anecdotal experience of injuring my knee, I couldnt stand for hours.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Aware that adrenaline can mean players continue playing/walking i.e Lucas when he did his, but he seemed to walk off pretty nonchalantly. A slight positive perhaps, as in my anecdotal experience of injuring my knee, I couldnt stand for hours.
I believe you can walk with an ACL though.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
The stills of the hyperextension of his knee are horrific. I think it is a bad one as well.
There's some hope for Virgil then, maybe it isn't a bad one.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Could Tsimikas be deployed as a left CB if needed?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Could Tsimikas be deployed as a left CB if needed?

Good point, he is left footed as well.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Could Tsimikas be deployed as a left CB if needed?

Isn't he about 5'10?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Bein saying theyve heard its an ACL injury. Out for the season pretty much.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Bein saying theyve heard its an ACL injury. Out for the season pretty much.
I doubt anyone would know yet. Especially Bein.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Joke of an opinion that. Fabinho would have to have a larger sample size than 2 games for that opinion to be true. Lovren went because it was the last chance to get good money for a player in the last year of is contract and in his 30's and the player himself wanted to play more and Klopp a lot of the time actually does what's best for the player rather than sometimes what is best for the club. He knew Degsy had a chance of first team football as well as a long term contract in his 30's and did a solid for a very good servant.

Klopp would have loved to have Lovren around for another year because he is a great leader in the dressing room as well as experienced option to start 15-20 games at a pinch. Fucking hell the way Liverpool fans talk about Dejan Lovren like he is a Nicky Tanner level defender bewilders me. After today i would love to still have Degsy as part of the squad but that's just hindsight on my part. Klopp did right by the player and that is why players love him.

Thanks for inserting the opinion of other people into my post...
My opinion is that Fabinho is a better centre back than Lovren.
As I said over the summer Fabinho is an excellent CB and could be elite if he played there regularly. At no point did I post anything else about Lovren other than hes not as good as him if you think he is thats fine but maybe turn down the faux outrage
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Bein saying theyve heard its an ACL injury. Out for the season pretty much.

probably quoting this muppet https://twitter.com/MTM_LFC/status/1317462544169259008
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Our season fucked then.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Our season fucked then.
That's the spirit.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Is it?Didn't know we had Arsene Wenger in charge to raise the white flag already.  ;D

Also how would that guy know results of a scan that's probably not conclusive for a while yet?  ;D
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Its easy to take a punt at it and then say you were wrong
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Our season fucked then.

Winning the league by 5 points then instead.  Give our lads a chance.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Please say it ain't so
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Obviously a big loss if hes out long term, but we dont know yet. Still dont think people should panic, look at our squad and compare it to our rivals - we should still be good enough to win the league and challenge for the CL
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Hold on he wouldn't have walked off the pitch with an ACL
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Sickening.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Hold on he wouldn't have walked off the pitch with an ACL
I've seen a mate do it.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
We are still better than everyone else in every position. Though obviously it'd make things much harder for us of course and any CL knockouts v Bayern or PSG would be a pain, though we shut Bayern out without Virg before  ;)

Have to have someone ready to be signed on Jan 1st mind as we know it won't just be Virg out, Matip will join him at some point! We'll see anyway, though it was obvious from Klopp's wording it isn't going to be a week or two.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Nobody knows what's wrong or how long he's out yet.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Hold on he wouldn't have walked off the pitch with an ACL

I remember Lucas Leiva did it. Then he was gone for a year.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Dont think they report that without having a fair amount of certainty. Huge blow to our season.

Either way, hope he can come back strongly and we can get a good run out of Gomez/Matip. May entirely shift the dynamic of how we play.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Bein saying theyve heard its an ACL injury. Out for the season pretty much.

Who said this then?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Can everyone bar Welshy stop being amateur physios for fuck sakes? You know fuck all like the rest of us.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
I remember Lucas Leiva did it. Then he was gone for a year.
So did Ox, didn't he even try to play?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Alisson will be back, Fabinho can operate at CB and there will be a january window if its really bad. Virgil was long term injured before we signed him and  came back as the best CB in the world - we'll be fine
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Dont think they report that without having a fair amount of certainty. Huge blow to our season.

Either way, hope he can come back strongly and we can get a good run out of Gomez/Matip. May entirely shift the dynamic of how we play.

It might not be the worse thing to do, at least until we get Ali back as well. It's a pain with Europe on the horizon though.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Dont think they report that without having a fair amount of certainty. Huge blow to our season.

Either way, hope he can come back strongly and we can get a good run out of Gomez/Matip. May entirely shift the dynamic of how we play.
Richard Keys and Andy Gray wouldn't report it with zero certainty ? Are you sure ?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Who said this then?
Richard Keys said it..not getting the bleach out just yet
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yeah, the only reassuring kernel of hope is that it came from Hairy Hands' mouth.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Alright going to stay calm until we hear it from a reputable source.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
So did Ox, didn't he even try to play?

My girlfriend has done hers twice, could walk both times (hurt like a b***h though).
