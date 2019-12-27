I know all the talk of "luck" being entirely on our side is vastly overblown. 99% of what has been accomplished is solely due to skill both on and off the field. Except for VVD. Spending 75 millions pounds is nothing compared to the monumental figure we received. Many teams spend big on CB's very few have a player of such quality available when they do so. Easily the best CB since Nesta. Arguably even better than Nesta. You may have to go back to Baresi to find one clearly better.



We are a very lucky fanbase to watch and cheer for him in his prime.