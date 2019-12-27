« previous next »
Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year

Ziltoid

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
December 27, 2019, 03:49:59 PM
That fucking backheel yesterday though.
rowan_d

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
December 27, 2019, 05:26:38 PM
His reading of low crosses into the box is unbelievable
Tesco selection box fudge fiddler

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
December 28, 2019, 12:38:29 AM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 26, 2019, 11:03:27 PM
Mowing down the opposition yet again.


He's big!
He's fast!
He'll even cut yer grass!
VVD! VVD!

He's big!
He's fast!
He'll even cut yer grass!
VVD! VVD!
stockdam

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
December 28, 2019, 12:57:09 AM
He must go down as the best signing we ever made. At the time many opposition fans said that he was over-priced but now they would all love him on their team.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
December 28, 2019, 08:53:12 AM
Quote from: stockdam on December 28, 2019, 12:57:09 AM
He must go down as the best signing we ever made. At the time many opposition fans said that he was over-priced but now they would all love him on their team.

I think in the premier league era it is not a discussion.

Not old enough to talk about before then
newterp

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
December 28, 2019, 02:03:19 PM
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on December 28, 2019, 08:53:12 AM
I think in the premier league era it is not a discussion.

Not old enough to talk about before then

Plus football didnt really exist before this era anyway. :D
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
December 28, 2019, 02:09:56 PM
Quote from: newterp on December 28, 2019, 02:03:19 PM
Plus football didnt really exist before this era anyway. :D

 ;D

I was just thinking about the likes of King Kenny, Souness, Rush etc. Unbelievable signings.
rebel23

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
December 28, 2019, 02:12:24 PM
How many years can we get out of him?
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
December 28, 2019, 02:23:35 PM
Another 5 at god tier, couple more at elite tier is my uninformed, unprofessional opinion
PIPA23

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
December 28, 2019, 02:29:23 PM
Quote from: rebel23 on December 28, 2019, 02:12:24 PM
How many years can we get out of him?

Maldini retired age 40, so looking at this, VVD is just at the beginning.
deFacto

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
December 29, 2019, 03:28:56 PM
Beninger

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
December 29, 2019, 03:33:16 PM
Quote from: rebel23 on December 28, 2019, 02:12:24 PM
How many years can we get out of him?
His reading of patterns and positioning is world class and will only improve. His acceleration will be the first to go, but its usually the last thing he needs.
Andy82lfc

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
December 29, 2019, 03:35:50 PM
Quote from: rebel23 on December 28, 2019, 02:12:24 PM
How many years can we get out of him?

Id say at least 4 at this level with how fit the players are these days, after that its anyones guess, personally Im hopeful hell be still smashing it at 35 easy. Maldini was 37 when he won the CL as captain so no reason why VVD cant do the same.
TheDUtchRedKop

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 12:16:27 AM
an dijk is so good, that its come to the point where its boring to even give him praise. :butt :butt
Red Eyed

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 12:19:20 AM
The Messi of defenders
Logged
Tesco selection box fudge fiddler

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 12:28:18 AM
Makes the hairs stand up every fucking time at 52 seconds in  :wellin :wellin :wellin

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qlJ4scOSsCs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qlJ4scOSsCs</a>
cdav

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 12:32:39 AM
Absolutely brilliant again but he looks knackered- surely he gets a rest this weekend?
Yorkykopite

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 12:51:54 AM
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:32:39 AM
Absolutely brilliant again but he looks knackered- surely he gets a rest this weekend?

Virg?

FA Cup?

Everton?

.........


Play 'im!
Craig 🤔

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 12:58:58 AM
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:32:39 AM
Absolutely brilliant again but he looks knackered- surely he gets a rest this weekend?

Looks knackered? Didnt see it myself.
cptrios

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 01:01:51 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:58:58 AM
Looks knackered? Didnt see it myself.

I'm seeing it in all of our players. I think I expect them to be knackered at this point, so I'm confirmation-biasing myself.
didi shamone

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 01:03:02 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:58:58 AM
Looks knackered? Didnt see it myself.

He was sweating tonight. Like a normal human. Very strange to see.
trimore

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 01:57:58 AM
I know all the talk of "luck" being entirely on our side is vastly overblown. 99% of what has been accomplished is solely due to skill both on and off the field. Except for VVD. Spending 75 millions pounds is nothing compared to the monumental figure we received. Many teams spend big on CB's very few have a player of such quality available when they do so. Easily the best CB since Nesta. Arguably even better than Nesta. You may have to go back to Baresi to find one clearly better.   

We are a very lucky fanbase to watch and cheer for him in his prime.
Red_Rich

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 02:11:13 AM
Interviewer: "12 months unbeaten ... what an achievement!"
 VVD: "We're doing alright"

😂😂😂😂😂😂
BarryCrocker

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 02:13:35 AM
Quote from: trimore on Today at 01:57:58 AM
I know all the talk of "luck" being entirely on our side is vastly overblown. 99% of what has been accomplished is solely due to skill both on and off the field. Except for VVD. Spending 75 millions pounds is nothing compared to the monumental figure we received. Many teams spend big on CB's very few have a player of such quality available when they do so. Easily the best CB since Nesta. Arguably even better than Nesta. You may have to go back to Baresi to find one clearly better.   

We are a very lucky fanbase to watch and cheer for him in his prime.

Has all the timing, positioning and passing of a late career Maldini.
jooneyisdagod

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 02:16:29 AM
He's so good, he should get at least a 92 rating in FIFA 21.
