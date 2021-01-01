Fair, but thats a fanbase who aside from Grealish probably class John Carew as their greatest attacker of the PL era. Its not a high watermark.
i remember a villa side which consist of benteke, weiman and gabby agbonlahor shredding out defence to bits. Benteke as the no 9 and the other 2 with their movement almost giving me heart palpitations whenever they have the ball. That says as much as our defence then too.
But yeah, back to coutinho. Think if Gerrard is actually good and villa decide to reinforce, maybe they could be in for a shout for europa places next season with coutinho pulling the strings. His backroom staff is mostly ex liverpool coaches as well. Might strike a deal for our youth or squad players to be loaned there.
As a neutral, surely he is one player that you pay to watch. Something aesthetically pleasing about his style of play.