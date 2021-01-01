« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 195 196 197 198 199 [200]   Go Down

Author Topic: Coutinho  (Read 397132 times)

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,950
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7960 on: Today at 01:03:31 pm »
I can already see some people on this forum calling Mane or Salah as overrated/shit if one of them decides to move on next summer. Coutinho was class for us and I don't recall us letting him leave so easily. He mustn't have been that bad if we tried everything to stop him from joining them lot.

Things have worked out wonderfully for us thanks to him leaving and personally I don't like going back, neither in life nor in football. It never really is the same second time round. He had his time with us and he was great, good luck to him.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,385
  • The first five yards........
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7961 on: Today at 01:19:28 pm »
If he's unavailable for the fixture at Villa Park there won't be a single Red who isn't at least a wee bit relieved.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7962 on: Today at 01:48:16 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:57:41 pm
Fair, but thats a fanbase who aside from Grealish probably class John Carew as their greatest attacker of the PL era. Its not a high watermark.

i remember a villa side which consist of benteke, weiman and gabby agbonlahor shredding out defence to bits. Benteke as the no 9 and the other 2 with their movement almost giving me heart palpitations whenever they have the ball. That says as much as our defence then too.

But yeah, back to coutinho. Think if Gerrard is actually good and villa decide to reinforce, maybe they could be in for a shout for europa places next season with coutinho pulling the strings. His backroom staff is mostly ex liverpool coaches as well. Might strike a deal for our youth or squad players to be loaned there.

As a neutral, surely he is one player that you pay to watch. Something aesthetically pleasing about his style of play.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,105
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7963 on: Today at 02:49:00 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:57:41 pm
Fair, but thats a fanbase who aside from Grealish probably class John Carew as their greatest attacker of the PL era. Its not a high watermark.

I think somebodys forgetting Bosko Balaban.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 195 196 197 198 199 [200]   Go Up
« previous next »
 