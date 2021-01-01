I can already see some people on this forum calling Mane or Salah as overrated/shit if one of them decides to move on next summer. Coutinho was class for us and I don't recall us letting him leave so easily. He mustn't have been that bad if we tried everything to stop him from joining them lot.



Things have worked out wonderfully for us thanks to him leaving and personally I don't like going back, neither in life nor in football. It never really is the same second time round. He had his time with us and he was great, good luck to him.